There's historic potential in Saturday's All Blacks-Pumas showdown - Swainson

"Are you interested in getting tickets for the ABs v Argentina test in Hamilton on Saturday?"

This was the opening line of a Monday morning email from Bruce, a friend of well over three decades, with whom I have played and watched an awful lot of sport over the years. The balance of the communication was just as succinct. "Given the poor display by the ABs...[last] Saturday," Bruce continued, "there might be a few tickets available, I was thinking the Green Zone if that is fine with you".

Understatement is - or was - a New Zealand virtue. It is not one I myself am particularly known for but Bruce can on occasion be its master. To describe the current form of the country's flagship sporting team as "poor", without employing further adjectives such as "unprecedentedly" or "pathetically", shows admirable restraint. Only the subsequent suggestion that we purchase the cheapest tickets, ones which afford the least vantage on the game, so that we might conceivably miss some stupid knock-on at a crucial moment, a turn-over conceded, a supposed 'red card' infraction that would have Pinetree Meads spinning in his grave, or perhaps the type of line-out ineptitude that gifted last week's game to Argentina, hints at how the mighty have fallen and that the loyalty of the fan base is being sorely tested.

I cannot speak for Bruce but I grew up harbouring an ambition to watch one or two historic moments in New Zealand sport live. Modest in my own talents, vicarious but first-hand victory was the goal. Or at least first-hand drama. To bear witness to a game for the ages. To say "I was there" when this or that went down.

I know where the seed for all this was planted. My father wasn't one to indulge in the cheap nostalgia that has become the stock in trade of his only son but the 1956 Springbok Tour loomed large in his memory. If pressed, he would recount how he drove from Rotorua to Hamilton to enjoy what was surely the old Rugby Park's finest hour: 31,000 revelling in the 14-10 Waikato upset win, as Don Clarke kicked his way into the All Blacks.

The flipside to this story was what happened just under two months later. After an epic drive from Rotorua to the nation's capital, transporting my grandfather and a couple of friends via Morris Minor, dad endured the miserable weather and still worse result of the second test, as the South Africans bested New Zealand by five points. So despondent were the rugby pilgrims that they turned around and drove back from Wellington immediately, stopping for neither rest nor sightseeing. But at least it made for a good yarn. At least they were there.

Forty-one years later, Bruce and I, together with his then boss and three mates with whom I went back even further, embraced what we hoped would be a slice of our generation's rugby history. It was 1997 and Hamilton was to host its very first test match, a game that doubled as the first home test played at night. The opponents were Argentina. The week before the All Blacks had beaten them 93-8.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images After a recent 25-18 loss to the Pumas in Christchurch, the All Blacks will have a point to prove when they kick off at of FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday.

In a frame, gathering dust in an obscure corner of the house, I found a photograph of that evening. The lads are well fortified against the elements. With the aforementioned understatement, Men in Black describes the conditions as "cool, dew". I recall it being freezing, with a touch of fog. Visibility was poor. The Rugby Park lights were not up to the challenge.

As a spectacle, it wasn't much. A crowd of 22,300 was almost 11,000 shy of the one Dad had been part of. There was no rollicking beginning. Argentina employed spoiling tactics, incurring 12 penalties in 20 minutes. Taine Randell, later to set standards as an All Black captain that current incumbent Sam Cane presumably aspires to, scored his first test try and "points flowed rather than poured thereafter". If the All Blacks registered a 62-10 landslide, this was no game for the ages.

One can only despair, a quarter-century on, at how the relative skill sets of the respective countries have reversed. Under Michael Cheika, hitherto depicted as a clown or a dunce in the New Zealand media, with a short fuse consistent with Latin American stereotypes, the Argentinians have a coach demonstrably superior to the beleaguered Ian Foster. Then again, perhaps whoever is in charge of your daughter's primary school Second XV shades the chap known increasingly unaffectionately as "Fozzie".

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Saturday could be a glorious homecoming for All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, Swainson says.

In normal circumstances - normal being the All Blacks being at worst the third-best team in the world, capable of brushing aside Los Pumas like so many Galtieri conscripts - it would be a glorious homecoming for the Putāruru born Foster, a man who holds the record for the most appearances for the Waikato province. As it stands, he presumably will have more friends and family in attendance than last week, when he poured fuel on the fire of the pro-Razor camp in Robertson's backyard.

As a person, the whole world loves Foster. He has brought joy into the hearts of so many, particularly those in Ireland, France and now Argentina, renowned for his affability and capacity to see a silver lining in even the darkest cloud.

Despite this, warning signs have long been evident in a nickname that references an unsuccessful, not particularly funny, would-be vaudevillian. You'd be happy to have Fozzie Bear as a best friend but aren't coaches meant to be made of sterner stuff? Fred Allen was known as "The Needle". Alex Wyllie only answers to "Grizz". If the top man has to have a muppet alter ego, I think "Oscar the Grouch" would be a much better fit.

So far as Saturday night goes, there's still the lure of history. My money's on the local boy to deliver, too. He's a precedent setter. It will be a victory long sung about on The Pampas.