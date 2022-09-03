Janet Wilson: Labour finds itself in 'a conflagration of its own making'

Revenue Minister David Parker said reversing the proposal was the "right thing to do".

The art of the political U-turn, flip-flop, volte face – call it what you will – is a delicate one. If you don’t call an end to an unpopular policy quickly enough, you stand to entrench voter outrage, which can result in an election loss. If you do too many of them your party is seen as inept and lacking in conviction, beginning with those within your own caucus.

It’s particularly humiliating for the minister charged with defending the indefensible, only to have to nip it in the bud ignominiously less than 24 hours later.

That humiliated minister this week was David Parker.

By describing the introduction of GST on all KiwiSaver provider fees as a simple accounting fix he’s fallen victim to his own ideology and the advice of his policy wonks.

And in trumpeting the fact that it would give the Government an extra $225 million a year in tax from 2026, without even admitting that every one of the three million members of the KiwiSaver scheme would lose thousands of dollars in savings, is indicative of The Big Government that Labour has become. The dark side of which is the sense that instead of them working for us, in fact we work for them to increasingly swell their coffers for pet projects. Projects like the $2.1 billion Labour spent last week buying Kiwibank.

And, while the Government was quick to kill a policy that was five years in the making, it was sorry-not-sorry in pulling it, with Parker variously blaming the Big Four Banks, taking aim at what he described as media misrepresentation, then in rescinding the policy claiming that the “furore” was “besmirching” KiwiSaver.

In fact, the furore and besmirching of former finance minister Michael Cullen’s legacy lies with him, Grant Robertson and the prime minister.

Because even the way this was introduced into Parliament suggests the Government knew that there was a lot of risk attached to its implementation. Not even mentioning the GST change ahead of the legislation it was attached to suggests it was trying to slide it into the select committee process by stealth.

Taking $103b out of KiwiSavers’ fund balances by 2070 will make a politician less than open and transparent. Thinking they can get away with it shows they’ve entered the Never-La-La-Land phase of the election cycle.

It also handed the National Party a gift, playing neatly into its narrative that Labour’s addiction to spending must be fuelled by dreaming up new tax grabs.

This is a double-edged sword for National, however, as beltway insiders were quick to point out.

In fact, it’s National which has fiddled with KiwiSaver contributions more than any other political party which included dropping the employer’s contribution to 2% in 2009 and taxing it, halving the government contribution in 2011, and stopping it altogether in 2015. But if 24 hours is a long time in politics for Labour, then what National did or didn’t do more than a decade ago will be a case of ‘meh’ for most Kiwis.

More light was shed on the motivation behind Parker’s sleight-of-hand in increasing the tax take when National’s finance spokesperson revealed on Thursday that the IRD had presented the Government with four options to level the playing field when it came to GST, one of which was to make all fund and investment managers exempt from GST.

“The Government, faced with the choice of less tax, or more tax went for the latter,” she said.

Which presents an ongoing problem for the Government. Because even though it dropped this policy like a too-hot pie on a service station floor, voters will only forgive political U-turns under certain circumstances.

They won’t forgive parties when they see it as short-term opportunism and when it continues to break promises to the electorate. Promises like no new taxes. Taxes such as the unemployment tax, the bright-line extension and the 39% income tax for those earning over $180,000 a year as Labour has introduced.

Then there’s the cost-of-living payment, in which the second of three instalments came out this week. Having earned a reprimand from the auditor-general, who said the Government should have made better efforts to make the sure the payment was going to its intended targets, and having shed a recalcitrant MP only last week, a prudent Government would be desperate to right the ship.

Instead, it finds itself in a conflagration of its own making, seemingly more interested in increasing its own coffers than helping cash-strapped Kiwis whose vote it’ll want next year.

A political U-turn where public reaction forced the Government to act quickly can be seen as a plus. The fact that it’s one of many, and is reminiscent of Ardern’s captain’s call in scotching the capital gains tax in April 2019, shows that when presented with either retaining its ideology or staying in power, this party will always choose the latter.

It also paints a party that can’t be trusted when it comes to tax.