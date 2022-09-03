Letter from the DomPost editor: Moving past combative to constructive

OPINION: In February, I became perhaps the most hated woman in Wellington – well, certainly in the Molesworth quadrant – when I penned a column headlined “When did our public service get so arrogant?”

I wrote about how shocked I had been since returning to New Zealand after two decades reporting overseas at “just how obstructive and deliberately untransparent our public service has become”. I called it the “communications industrial complex”.

I’m back now to update you on all the conversations I’ve been having behind the scenes since I lobbed that grenade.

I’ve had dozens of conversations around town about how we can make the situation better: How we can get back to a place where journalists and comms people can speak frankly, on or off the record, for the public good.

We’ve been stuck in a vicious circle where journalists don’t trust comms people to be helpful and forthcoming and comms people don’t trust journalists to tell stories soberly and fairly. Some of this is deserved, as I wrote previously.

SUPPLIED Public service commissioner Peter Hughes.

But we need to get back into a virtuous circle: There will always be stories that don’t reflect well on government departments. But there are also lots of stories where it’s in everyone’s interest to get as much information as possible in front of the public – like how many New Zealanders have mask exemptions; our policy towards the Pacific; what was thrown at police during the February protests at Parliament.

How do we get to a place of professional respect?

Over the past six months I’ve had meetings with people including public service commissioner Peter Hughes and Ashley Bloomfield, when he was still director-general of health (the most difficult ministry for Stuff reporters to deal with). I’ve also talked to comms people from big ministries and agencies.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Anna Fifield told former Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield that his ministry was the most difficult for reporters to deal with.

After clearing the air, there have been opportunities for both sides to develop an understanding of how the other works, with the aim of moving past the combative relationship we’ve become mired in.

These conversations are constructive – we’ve put in place some systems to make sure that our most important questions get answered – and are ongoing.

But it’s become clear to me throughout these kōrero that a large part of the problem here is political: The Beehive wants to control every part of every message, which means that public sector comms people have to seek permission from the Ninth Floor to have subject experts talk to the press, even about straightforward factual issues.

This is, to say the least, disappointing.

As one of my predecessors said to me: The enemy of the Government is not the press. The enemy of the Government is an uninformed public.

Inside the newsroom

Sharron Pardoe is a Wellington news director.

Sharron Pardoe is one of the news directors in our Wellington newsroom, commissioning and editing stories from across the region. But Sharron’s first love is the arts and she oversees all the arts coverage in the paper, from the daily Te Karanga Auaha page to the weekend offerings. Sharron this month celebrated her 10th anniversary with Stuff.

Sharron, what’s the most rewarding thing about your job?

I have two particular favourites – breaking news and seeing what's happening in the city's vibrant arts sector. You can't beat the adrenalin of a fast-moving story, whether it's weather hammering the region (there's been lots of that this year) or the continuous coverage of the Parliament occupation in March. It's like a chess board, strategising where to move the newsroom's VJs and reporters to get the best stories. After a tough couple of Covid years, it's great to see the revival of arts groups in the city. With regular arts listings, Q and As and growing festival coverage, this could become a full-time job!

Connor Scott/STUFF Les Misérables opens on Friday, August 19, at the St James Theatre in Wellington. Arts reporter André Chumko talks to director Grant Meese and lead Hayden Lawrence ahead of the premiere.

What’s your Wellington happy place?

I have always needed to be near the sea and living in Brooklyn it's just a short hop to the South Coast. You can't beat a walk around Ōwhiro Bay, either basking in the sun or being bowled over by the wind. Both are exhilarating. I like to top it off with a delicious coffee and a cheese scone at the Beach House and Kiosk, sitting on the deck overlooking the waves.

You're famous in the newsroom for your involvement in musical theatre. Tell us about that.

I'm a musical theatre geek. I used to sing and dance, now I like to roam the backstage in production roles or part of the stage crew. At the moment I'm heading a props team as part of the large crew helping stage Les Misérables at the St James Theatre. It's been a fantastic experience and I really love “to hear the people sing”.