The lessons we all need to learn to deal with climate disasters

Bruce Glavovic is a professor in the School of People, Environment and Planning at Massey University. He has extensive experience and expertise in natural hazards planning, including from climate change.

OPINION: Flooding ravages communities.

Climate change is causing more intense and frequent extreme events in many parts of the world – often concentrated along rivers and the seashore.

In Aotearoa, this reality has again been laid bare, most recently along parts of the West Coast and upper South Island. Future prospects are bleak for those living in exposed locations around the country.

Unbelievably, new development continues to be approved in areas prone to coastal and/or riverine flooding, despite seemingly sound policy provisions being in place.

Many local government staff are aware of the risk associated with such approvals. But they are caught between a rock and a hard place.

They lack the regulatory authority to refuse high-risk development applications. They worry that councils will end up in court only to fight a losing battle.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The recent floods in Nelson and Marlborough have again laid bare the reality that climate change is causing more intense and frequent extreme events.

To make matters worse, they fear that such development approvals will expose their council to future litigation for having allowed development to take place in “unsafe” localities.

It is time to chart a new course.

The historical focus on “natural hazards”, reliance on protective works, and policy prescriptions informed by risk quantification, have helped to manage flood impacts. We have been spared tragic loss of life caused by flooding.

However, traditional disaster studies and emergency management have not prepared our communities for the perilous times at hand and ahead.

In some districts, hundreds of thousands of dollars, and sometimes more, have been spent studying physical perils and prescribing natural hazard management measures. But little is done to identify the people most vulnerable to harm.

Incredibly, even after devastating flooding, homes are rebuilt in situ. No action is taken to relocate people facing inevitable future floods.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The flooded Maitai River enters houses in Avon Tce, Nelson, during the August floods.

Attention needs to be refocused on the root causes and drivers of vulnerability and exposure to harm. A critical social science perspective is foundational to understanding and charting a new course for addressing natural hazard risk in a changing climate.

Critical disaster scholars have identified lessons for charting a new course.

Based on a recently published book which I co-edited, titled A decade of disaster experiences in Ōtautahi Christchurch: Critical disaster studies perspectives, 10 key lessons are:

1. Put vulnerable people first. The Māori proverb is apt: He tangata, he tangata, he tangata. But understand that vulnerability has a history – from colonisation to more recent forms of marginalisation and oppression, vulnerability predisposes people to disaster.

2. Strengthen local democracy because it is foundational for building resilient communities. Meaningful public engagement, common vision and purpose, deliberation and reflexivity help to reveal and address the drivers and root causes of vulnerability and future-proof our communities. Create “safe spaces” for all voices, including tangata whenua, women, youth, minority groups, future generations and non-human species.

3. Take action now to contain the compounding impacts of climate change, but maintain a long-term perspective. Keep options open to adjust responses as circumstances change.

4. Avoid putting people in harm’s way. Do not allow new development in hazardous locations.

5. Privatisation of disaster risk may be necessary but it is not sufficient. Insurance can assist recovery but it is not a panacea. Premiums are increasing and insurance may be hard to secure in high-risk locations prone to climate compounded impacts. Civil society holds collective responsibility for past, present and future choices about patterns of human development in ways that are best supported by both the private sector and government.

Supplied Professor Bruce Glavovic says there are 10 key lessons for charting a new course to living with increasing climate disasters.

6. Post-disaster recovery is much more than physical reconstruction. Recovery is about rebuilding the soul, culture, livelihoods and social fabric of impacted communities. It involves rebuilding the lives of individuals, families, whānau, communities and more. Restoring and building trust to enable innovation and collaboration is more important than marshalling bricks and mortar.

7. Post-disaster recovery cannot be dictated from “on-high”. Joined-up recovery efforts by mana whenua and communities, supported and enabled by local and central government, are vital.

8. Aligned civic and political leadership is a force for positive change, especially when it is visionary, empathetic and enabling.

9. Resolve the question of how to apportion the share of adaptation costs between central and local government and vulnerable communities. The National Adaptation Plan does not provide an answer. The climate adaptation legislation being drafted needs to do so.

10. Navigating these perilous times will be contentious. Create safe arenas of engagement for inclusive, informed and empowering deliberation, reflexivity and collaborative problem-solving. Local knowledge, matauranga Māori, and science and technical expertise all play a vital role in building shared understanding and enabling joint problem-solving. But charting a new course is fundamentally relational and rooted in bonds of trust. Independent mediation enables adaptation planning and action. It can yield productive outcomes in the midst of conflict.

Ultimately, we all have a role to play in future-proofing our flood-prone communities. Working collaboratively across party lines is vital because we face a shared future characterised by deep complexity, turbulence, uncertainty and contestation.