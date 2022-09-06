Verity Johnson: Let's face it, Leo the basic bro was never Jack from Titanic

“What we hate is that he [Leonardo DiCaprio] isn’t that sweet, tender, beautiful, intellectual soul that drowned on the Titanic,” writes Verity Johnson.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: I’ll level with you. Leonardo DiCaprio has never steamed up the carriage windows of some deep compartment of my heart.

I know that it’s a rite of passage to womanhood to watch Titanic. (Then spend the next few years draping yourself artistically over your sofa in the hope he’ll pop out of a fluffy cushion and paint you like a French girl.) But it never happened for me.

And as of last week, I’m really glad that it didn’t. Because it saved me from the storm of pain that swept the Internet last week when Leo broke up with his model/actress girlfriend.

She was 25. He’s 47. Now, everyone already knew he dated younger, but the real explosion came after someone made a graph charting Leo’s relationships. Turns out he’s always dated 20-somethings, and always dumps them when they hit 25.

The graph went viral, exploding in a blast of outrage, gossip and think pieces deep-diving for meaning in his shallow puddle of human behaviour. Our collective fury tasted like the bitter disappointment of a burnt latte. Leo had let us down. Badly.

Getty/FRANCK FIFE Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Camila Morrone, 25, reportedly split after four years.

And I get it. He basically acts like women are mid-range toasters, to be bought new and replaced every 10 years or so. It’s infuriating.

But there’s nothing technically wrong with what Leo’s doing, in the sense that there’s nothing inherently evil in dating age gaps. They can work. They’re just delicate and require a lot more introspection than normal.

And although the pattern of 40-somethings serially dating 20-somethings isn’t particularly classy ... well, I wasn’t looking to an actor for upstanding life advice anyway. That’s like going to an astrologer for tips on re-tiling your bathroom.

But I don’t think that’s why we’re upset. It’s not really the fact that he’s always dating younger. It’s the fact that he’s not the man we thought he was.

See all this has really proved to us is that Leo is a basic bro. Because basic bros are the guys who always date way younger. And we all know the type.

He’s the dude who dates younger because he wants a woman who will put up with his crap. Or the guy who wants to explain the world to his girlfriend like an overly patronising tour guide ushering her through the dusty museum of his life. Or just some middle-aged, mid-stage exec who needs a life buoy to cling to so he doesn’t feel swept away in the seas of midlife invisibility.

(And also it’s worth noting that while it’s a common occurrence, not all men do this. It’s just rather visible among a rather certain type of middle-aged man who congregates disproportionately more often in the limelight. There are a lot of other men who look at this behaviour and find the whole thing a bit, well, sad.)

Stuff Verity Johnson: “He’s basically the rich, famous, version of your co-worker’s-ex-husband-Steve- who-ran-off-with-his-19-year-old-PT.”

Now, we don’t know exactly why Leo dates 20 years younger. But that’s not what we’re struggling with. What we hate is that he isn’t that sweet, tender, beautiful, intellectual soul that drowned on the Titanic.

He’s basically the rich, famous, version of your co-worker’s ex-husband-Steve-who-ran-off-with-his-19-year-old-PT. We’re mad that beneath all the floppy hair and tortured expressions, he’s a middle-aged softboi.

But to be honest, whose fault is that really? It’s ours. We never knew this guy, we knew his work.

So now we’re angrily mourning the loss of a Leo who never existed. The real question is, now you can see what he’s really like ... why would you date someone like that anyway?