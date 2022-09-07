Dileepa Fonseka: A tight NZ job market will add to future skill shortages

New Zealand’s workforce is being stretched thin, but the opportunities for workers to move jobs have rarely been better.

OPINION: The employment market is so tight, some employees are being poached between the time they get offered a job and when they sign on the dotted line.

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark says one of the side effects of the tight labour market is that the “speed to recruit” is a lot faster now than it has been in the past.

“We’re hearing, anecdotally, a lot of instances where [people] apply, accept and between that and the contract signing: gone.”

Everywhere you look, you see signs that our available workforce is stretched thin, and we are reaching the limits of the new skilled workers who can be dragged into it.

Year-on-year net migration has been negative since March last year, and the salaries on offer are often not tempting workers in their 20s to delay their plans to leave.

One person I know was offered a major salary increase to stay. We were all stunned she turned this offer down, but in the end it wasn’t so much a question of money as boredom.

She had been living more than an hour’s commute from anywhere interesting in Auckland and saw taking on a salary increase as more of the same.

But high wages have been successful in tempting younger people out of education. Where once the labour market got a “sugar hit” from migration now it is getting that from all the young people delaying study.

At AUT – New Zealand’s third-largest university by student enrolments – domestic enrolments are down because the hot job market is causing some to put off study, a trend noted by a Sense Partners report for BusinessNZ in March.

“In 2021, about 26,000 people moved from their non-labour force activities into the labour force. The biggest reduction was the number of people in study,” the report says.

“A reduction of people in study can meet short-term vacancies but can intensify skills shortages in the future. It can also lower the lifetime income potential of those abandoning study.”

You can’t help but see the futility of it all. We have a skill shortage because we haven’t trained enough workers, so we are encouraging a future skill shortage by encouraging students to delay their education.

Of course, university isn’t the be-all and end-all of skills and training, and a lot of skills development can happen on the job, but it is undoubtedly a sign of how tight the workforce pressures are.

“We should not confuse overseas (particularly US) labour market narratives for a local one. There is no big pool of available but unwilling workers as in those places,” the Sense Partners report says.

Seek has launched a new set of data to allow employers to see what candidates are looking for so that they can tailor their job ads.

On Seek, the number of job applications per ad is at its lowest level in a decade, driven by a sharp increase in job ads.

The positive side of all this is it has increased the bargaining power of workers and made it even more important for employers to find out what appeals to them.

Much of what’s in the data should come as no surprise, because it has always been the case: salary is one of the most important concerns across all age groups, but so are work-life balance and career development. But this doesn’t tell employers how they should balance these three elements.

“Work from home” (WFH) is now the most searched-for term on Seek, but even if some people want to work full-time from home, it is arguable how far responsible employers should go in indulging them.

In the Seek statistics, hybrid working and WFH have been lumped together, which makes it difficult to differentiate between those who just want flexible hours and those who literally never want to leave the house again like it is Auckland circa August 2021.

Hybrid and flexible working is a good thing, but it is debatable whether working from home full-time is.

Full-time WFH can expand the labour force by opening it up to people who can’t leave their house, but it is not fair on the career development goals of younger workers.

Data from AUT Business School Professor Jarrod Haar’s Wellbeing@Work research shows those working five days a week at home are more likely to blur work and home life and are at higher risk of burnout. He says flexibility to work from home is good, but “too much working from home is probably detrimental”.

That means there is a limit on how much full-time WFH can be relied upon to grow the workforce, too.

Because businesses haven’t been able to expand, they have been paring back their investments, meaning some of these jobs may not be available in the future.

So while it is true that the pandemic has shown us the freedom to travel shouldn’t be taken for granted, right now it is also presenting young, talented, mobile workers with a historic opportunity to negotiate for better pay and conditions if they stay.