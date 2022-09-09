Josie Pagani: What we can do about China’s treatment of Uyghurs

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: It was a spectacular ‘’mic-drop’’. UN High Commissioner of Human Rights Michelle Bachelet​ released a report confirming that China subjects Uyghur Muslims to crimes against humanity – four minutes before she left the job.

China says its camps are not jails. They are voluntary ‘’Vocational Education and Training’’ centres. A fun summer camp with torture, forced sterilisation and rape.

Non-intervention in the affairs of other countries can be respected only up to the point that governments use violence against citizens.

In its place, the Responsibility to Protect principle (known as ‘’R2P’’) has emerged. It was formulated after the failure of the international community to prevent genocide in Rwanda in 1994. A million Tutsi were murdered in 100 days; proof the opposite of intervention isn't peace.

R2P gives governments the primary responsibility for protecting all their populations from genocide and crimes against humanity. China has failed on this measure.

Second, it gives the international community the responsibility to encourage and assist governments in fulfilling that responsibility.

This principle requires us, and other good global citizens, to help and protect.

While the world is intimidated by China’s economic and military might, appeasing them must never be the basis of our foreign policy.

./Stuff In 1986, David Lange visited China and met Rewi Alley, the New Zealander who spent many years of his life working in that country.

We stand up to bullies, whether they are vicious mullahs of Iran inciting the murder of Salman Rushdie, or Russian President Vladimir Putin snarling threats to use nuclear weapons.

If you give in to a threat, you will forever be at the bully’s mercy until they own you, and you eventually find the courage.

We could take a lead from Rewi Alley, who has been at the centre of New Zealand's relationship with China for 70 years. Prime Minister David Lange called him ‘’New Zealand's greatest son’’.

His story is personal: I knew Rewi Alley as my great-uncle. My mother, Elspeth Sandys, published a book about him.

./Stuff Rewi Alley in a Uyghur cap. When he saw injustice he asked, ‘’What can I do?’’, not ‘’How do I feel?’’

Looking at a recent photo, I realised he nearly always wore a Uyghur cap.

Rewi was a teacher who started a school where the children were Uyghur, Han, Mongol, Tajik and even Japanese stranded during the war between China and Japan. Most of the kids had been working in factory sweatshops or coal mines. Rewi called them ‘’ants’’ because of their stunted growth.

When Rewi Alley saw injustice he asked, ‘’What can I do?’’, not ‘’How do I feel?’’

What a great starting point for action.

New Zealand prefers to act through the United Nations, but China can veto UN action and condemnation through its permanent position on the Security Council. Worse, a Chinese representative now sits on the UN Human Rights Council.

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

The UN’s relevance is dwindling because of its inability to advance its mandate of peace and dialogue between nations.

Instead, we can work with other countries to assemble a multilateral response. Strength in numbers: The US, EU, Canada, France, the UK and others have condemned China‘s crimes against the Uyghur population.

Working together, we can call for a fact-finding mission to Xinjiang, and provide havens for Uyghur refugees.

We should ban imports from regions with known Uyghur forced labour. Many reports have documented products made by Uyghurs against their will in the supply chains of major companies, including adidas​, Calvin Klein and H&M.

I would like to see a formal investigation of whether any New Zealand companies or imports are implicated.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Chen Quanguo, until recently the Communist Party’s secretary of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is one indiividual who has been sanctioned by the United States.

The US has sanctioned Chinese companies and individuals – prominently, Chen Quanguo​, who until recently governed Xinjiang and is a top member of the politburo in China.

We can join like-minded countries to put diplomatic pressure on China, and invite Muslim-majority nations like Indonesia and Malaysia to join.

We don’t have to end our bilateral relationship with China. We are close trading partners, with a shared history that includes Chinese New Zealanders and our great New Zealand son Rewi Alley. For that reason our condemnation carries greater moral force.

It’s more shameful to be called out by friends than by enemies.

China lashes out when it is criticised, not because the criticism is unfair but because it knows we are right. The loss of face troubles China deeply.

-/Supplied Josie Pagani: A loss of face troubles China deeply.

The Economist reports on a private school that became a favourite among Uyghurs studying English. The most popular texts were speeches by Martin Luther King and Barack Obama.

Those kids were learning that it’s possible for members of a racial or religious minority to not only be free, but to hold power. ‘English felt like a passport to another life’.

Some of their teachers are now locked up with their Uyghur students.

Our persistence once shone a beacon of hope for victims of apartheid. Our stand for justice was powerful because of our history of friendship with South Africa. Today we are still friends.

As we were called then, we are called again to answer Rewi Alley’s question: What can I do?

We can represent hope and a passport to another life.