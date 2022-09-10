The man who put borscht on the menu of Hamilton's 70s dining scene

Back when eating out in the Hamilton was limited to hotel dining rooms, fish and chip shops, and a handful of restaurants, the late Brian Anderson presented some innovative dishes.

I was making soup the other day, thriftily using the bone from a roast leg of lamb and a few other bits and pieces, and tasting, tasting, as the brew bubbled on the stove: adjusting the salt and pepper, adding a spoonful of white miso for extra umami, more herbs, that kind of thing.

The taste-as-you-go lesson was learned decades earlier from Hamilton chef Brian Anderson, who declared that many cooks let themselves down by not actually tasting their food, and balancing the flavours. So my lamb bone soup was made with attention to detail and a lot of tears because Brian Anderson died late last month and the roasted lamb leg was the last meal I’d cooked for him.

The first time he and wife Dorothy came for dinner was in the early 1970s, after he’d grumped to my husband Bill that no-one ever asked them home because they were wary of cooking for a chef. Bill promptly issued an invitation, then we panicked and I over-reached myself by making a fashionable (at the time) prawn aspic entrée that didn’t set properly and was bunged in the freezer at the last minute.

Michael Bradley The first time chef Brian Anderson came over for dinner, Denise Irvine “over-reached myself by making a fashionable (at the time) prawn aspic entrée that didn’t set properly”.

Brian, of course, was the perfect dinner guest because he loved food and he simply loved someone else cooking for him. He even ate the wobbly prawn aspic – maybe with a dash of his black humour on the side.

So this is written in memory of a singular chef and a local food hero, mentor to many, a modest man who made his mark on Hamilton’s culinary scene – and beyond – last century when eating out in the city was limited to hotel dining rooms, fish and chip shops, and a handful of restaurants.

Brian and his brother Clive opened their first Anderson’s Restaurant on River Rd, in 1970, in the premises of the old Bamboo Coffee Lounge near Fairfield Bridge. It was small and cheerful, and bursting with customers as word got around that this was the place to try something different.

SUPPLIED Anything from borscht to carpet-bag steak to sweetbreads in veloute sauce could be found on Anderson’s menus.

Anderson’s was unlicensed but local judges and lawyers joined those without such squeaky legal obligations in doing illegal BYO (wine bottles thinly disguised in brown paper bags) and the police must have looked the other way.

Brian’s first cooking experience was in the New Zealand Army, and he had an excellent palate and an instinctive appreciation of flavour. He’d have said that his greatest kitchen education came from his extensive travels and his natural curiosity about food and people from other cultures. He read recipes for ideas but rarely followed one.

At Anderson’s, Brian served an eclectic menu including Russian borscht and Italian pizza alongside 70s’ classics such as chicken chasseur and carpet-bag steak. A few years later, the Anderson brothers developed a much bigger (and licensed) restaurant in the former Tip Top Ice Cream factory on London St, renovating it themselves as well as setting up the kitchen and a new menu of contemporary and classic dishes. Those who wanted their steak well done were sometimes rebuked by Brian. ”You want it destroyed?” he’d bark.

123rf Brian Anderson was an ever-restless entrepreneur and inventor who kept cooking even after Parkinson’s Disease made commercial kitchens difficult (file photo).

He was doing nose-to-tail cooking way before it became a culinary thing, introducing diners to next-level offal such as tender, creamy tripe, sweetbreads in veloute sauce, and an elegant kidney and mushroom dish enhanced with brandy and cream.

His Fish Dorothea, named for Dorothy (who he’d earlier wooed with oyster soup), was a beautiful and timeless idea of fish gently poached in white wine with tomatoes, onions and a few other things.

It is a pleasure to make it more than four decades later.

In London St, Brian also built a theatre restaurant at the rear of the building, satisfying his dual loves of food and the performing arts, and providing local theatre groups with a bold new space.

Anderson’s was later sold and Brian, ever the restless entrepreneur and inventor, moved to other ventures. At Zillers restaurant, downstairs in the then new Centre Place mall, there were vegetarian dishes such as fresh-tasting tabouli salad and a gutsy ratatouille using little known eggplants, red capsicums and courgettes.

TOM LEE/STUFF One of Brian Anderson’s Endeavours, Left Bank Cafe, was in the old Hamilton Hotel building.

Brian had a huge love of bratwurst from his trips through Europe, he conjured magical sauces to accompany his meaty dishes, he became obsessed with making chocolate and sushi, and when he ran The Station Café at Waikato University he was always in the kitchen at 2am to bake the bread.

I can’t remember which of his restaurants had bouillabaise on the menu but it was divine. It may have been Left Bank Café, in the old Hamilton Hotel building, which became world-famous in the Waikato in the 1980s for its smart-casual food and atmosphere.

I had lunch with my parents at Left Bank one day; they were conservative eaters and a bit sceptical about this new place. But Brian’s restaurants weren’t pretentious, he had no truck with that, and my father never stopped talking about the beautiful borscht he’d eaten, the Russian beetroot soup that was a given on Brian’s menus.

SUPPLIED Anderson died on August 21, 2022, aged 80, stepping off the stage “in his own inimitable style”.

In his “spare time”, Brian built Left Bank Theatre in the Hamilton Hotel’s former staff quarters, adding again to the city’s arts scene. Later in his life he was a valued volunteer set-builder at Riverlea Theatre.

In between his restaurant gigs, he kept travelling. He revisited old favourites in Europe and Russia, he did the Trans-Siberian Railway, he cooked in the Middle East and in Dorothy’s native Canada, and the ideas and dishes kept flowing long after the onset of Parkinson’s Disease made commercial kitchens difficult for him.

Dorothy and I almost share a November birthday and every year since we met there has been a joint event to mark this. One time - my 30th and Dorothy’s 33rd - Brian laid on a picnic for us in Auckland’s Cornwall Park with champagne and a hamper of delicious comestibles. It was the most perfect day and I remember thinking that I’d like to stop time, and stay in this moment forever.

But the years rolled relentlessly on, and with them the good things and the not so good. A few months ago, Brian was diagnosed with a terminal illness, accompanied by a tight timeframe. On a sunny, almost-spring Sunday, after a carefully planned meal, he stepped off the stage in his own inimitable style.