The need to know who you are voting for

Three Waters has become a focal point for some voters at this year’s election. But Steve Chadwick argues that the realities of life for a councillor quickly transcend single issues.

Steve Chadwick is retiring as Mayor of Rotorua at this year’s election. She is also a former MP for Rotorua and a former Labour cabinet minister.

OPINION: In recent weeks, there’s been a lot of focus on local government candidates, as well as the selection process for central government politicians.

I think we can all agree that the system (central or local government) is not perfect.

But as a former cabinet minister who then went into local government, I’ve always found it interesting that there’s no pre-selection process when you run for council. It’s entirely up to voters to choose who best represents them and their community.

That’s absolutely the magic of local government, but it also means a lot of responsibility for voters to do their own due diligence.

I wanted to stand for council because I saw myself not as a mayor or chair of any committee, but to act as a social worker for our district.

That encouraged me to accept that being part of a team and contributing to setting the future of our people and place was the primary role of a councillor or community board member.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff All the signs point to an election, but are voters paying enough attention?

Housing has been my biggest and most political challenge. It’s called for brave leadership, strategic thinking and diplomacy.

Local Government NZ this week shared some tips and tricks to getting to know your candidates. It’s worth a look at – it offers up helpful and practical tips for voters.

In Rotorua, local developers have partnered with Rotorua Lakes Council to launch an app that enables easier decision-making for voters and provides candidates with an engaging campaigning tool.

Candidates can enter what they stand for and their policy positions. We need to see more councils use technology to make local government politics more accessible.

I know that there has been a media focus on candidates who are aligned with questionable organisations or beliefs.

While everyone will have an opinion on whether that’s right or wrong, I’d like to make the point that single issue candidates are not new in local government.

Supplied Steve Chadwick’s long political career is coming to an end, but she has some advice for voters picking the next generation of local body representatives.

I have sat around the council table with many who have campaigned on a single issue and were very firm in their beliefs before becoming a councillor.

The unique thing about local government is that people with a wide range of viewpoints come together to represent their communities.

So, if you think your council isn’t representing your community, it begs the question of whether we as voters have done our due diligence.

I’m not for a minute saying that finding out about candidates is easy.

You often get voting papers with about 30 people running for 16 positions. It’s a time-consuming exercise to find out about each and every one of them.

But it’s our job as voters to be interested and take the time (and this election, the absence of district health board elections will reduce the number of candidates we have to work through).

The thing about people is that they have layers. Someone with beliefs and views that you may not agree with may be one of the most community-minded people running.

Or someone who, on the face of it, you may think would be great on council may not have the skills and attributes to really be successful.

Councillors need to be able to work together, build relationships, listen to their community and weigh-up the evidence presented to them to ultimately make the best decisions for the people they represent.

We also need to realise that councils are creatures of statute. Their powers are defined by Parliament and there are many things that we cannot legally do, even though communities expect us to take action.

This can be frustrating to new members.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Fenton St in Rotorua is at the centre of the city’s emergency housing, with associated social problems. But the local council can only tackle the issues collaboratively, argues outgoing mayor Steve Chadwick.

Take the issue of motels in my city of Rotorua being used for emergency housing.

We can’t tell our central government what to do, however, we can collaborate with government departments, iwi, and community organisations to find solutions to problems that are win-win for the people of the community.

Building relationships, however, takes time, commitment and effort.

It’s a complex job. Yet this next term will be unique, as, given the major reforms occurring to water and planning services, and others, whoever gets elected will have the chance to shape the future of their council and its role.

It’s up to each one of us to get out there and vote for the best people to do the job who will shape the future for generations to come.

Voting papers in this year’s local government elections are to be mailed to voters from the end of this week. Early voting is advised, with the polls closing at noon on Saturday, October 8.