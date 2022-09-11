Damien Grant: The clear choice for Auckland's next mayor

Candidates Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord answer the question "Why should you be mayor?" during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 21, 2022.

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: I was delighted by Lisa Lewis joining the Auckland mayoral race. Finally, some non-Molloy drama.

Despite her antics, local government isn’t sexy, but it is still important so, reluctantly, I decided to pay attention.

Leo Molloy was a character. I interviewed him simply for the delight of his company, but he nobly fell on his sword before I could write up the experience.

I met Efeso Collins and found him to be both smart and charming, perfect qualities for a mayor, one would think, while Viv Beck is attracting media attention for all the wrong reasons.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoralty: Who won the Stuff AUT debate ?

* Auckland at a crossroads as its most critical election nears

* Auckland mayoralty: Wayne Brown 'The Fixer' fires first campaign shots

* Auckland mayoralty: Labour Party backs councillor Efeso Collins as its candidate



Which brings me to Wayne Kelvin Forrest Brown. But first, some background of the organisation these candidates are aspiring to lead.

It is a sign of how dysfunctional Auckland Council is that it considers a debt-to-revenue ratio of 258% as a positive. It had budgeted for 290%.

According to the latest financials, Auckland Council is sitting on almost $12.5 billion of debt, made up of long and short-term borrowings as well as derivatives.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Efeso Collins, right, offers continuity from Phil Goff; Wayne Brown, a radical new direction, predicts Damien Grant.

The council justifies this with the claim it is spending on assets. Well, maybe. A look into its balance sheet reveals most of the “assets” are things like stormwater drains, roads and parks, none of which will deliver a return, can be used as collateral, or be sold.

The Auditor General reports that debt across all councils is $18.6b. Auckland holds two-thirds of all local government debt for a third of the nation’s population.

As the Auditor-General explains, Auckland is planning for a level of growth most other locations are not. Still, interest on the current debt was $420 million, and that is in an environment where interest rates are lower than the productivity of a mid-level council executive.

Revenue from rates is $1.7b and the council borrowed $579m in the 2021 financial year.

It looks like it is borrowing to fix potholes and booking the expenditure as capital. We won’t know how further this has deteriorated until the 2022 accounts are published, helpfully after voting ends.

Len Brown signed the city up to meeting half of the cost of the City Rail Link. Even before Covid, City Rail was facing a billion-dollar cost over-run. Thanks to general and construction inflation in the last two years, ratepayers should be bracing their wallets.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Ports of Auckland are a critical issue for the future of the city and region, after a failed automation project and a review calling for the port to move to Northland.

Given his interest in the Ports of Auckland, Wayne Brown brought to my attention the automation disaster occurring down past Quay St. I confess I had missed this debacle.

Back in 2016, the Ports of Auckland decided to automate the wharf. In June the project was abandoned; $65 million “invested” in software was written off, but the bleeding will not stop there. As much as half a billion was spent on cranes designed to be run by the now junked programming.

Maybe they can be re-purposed. Maybe they are scrap metal. Either way, this was a costly mistake for which no one seems to be accountable.

The council has 11,000 full-time equivalent employees. That is more than 1% of the Auckland workforce.

What these wonderful individuals do is beyond me but given that the council spent $109m on consultants and professional services, and a further $269m on outsourced works and services, there are grounds to question their productivity.

Supplied Auckland Council’s central city offices, the centre of a multi-billion dollar enterprise with a vast workforce.

I do not want to spend a column ranting about the failures of the Auckland Council. The internet does not have enough pixels for that. I wanted to know what, if anything, was Wayne Brown going to do about this. So I bought him a coffee and asked.

Going from his public persona, I expected to encounter a humourless Mr Burns figure with the emotional intelligence of a penguin. Wayne Brown is not that person but there is an over-lap between the public and private.

“I’m an engineer. We don’t do empathy. We fix things,” is how the self-styled Brownie explained himself to me.

He recalled with delight how, as Mayor of the Far North, he cut labour costs and drove performance. He drilled into his staff the importance of issuing consents.

This focus extended to his own developments and he was rapped over the knuckles by the Auditor General. The event does not surprise me. He strikes me as a function over form type of individual.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The leading candidates, Viv Beck, Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins, take part in a mayoral debate at the Whammy Bar in Auckland.

His chairmanship of Vector, Transpower, various health boards and a government working group that produced a report to move Auckland’s port has been well documented. He clearly has a talent for these sorts of projects.

Brown does not appear to be in politics to collect a pension and write a book, which is a good thing as he isn’t reflective nor prone to self-doubt.

When I asked him his biggest mistake as mayor of the winterless north, he struggled before conceding he might have fired some executive sooner than was necessary.

When he says he wants to fix Auckland, he isn’t talking about tinkering with the performance KPIs of middle management. He wants to move the port, take a scythe to the overhead structure and shut down the land development firm Eke Panuku and the promotional enterprise Auckland Unlimited.

I don’t know if his temperament, combined with the executive authority of the mayoralty, will allow him to achieve his ambitions, but voters should be clear; those are his ambitions.

He wants to be transformative in the way Roger Douglas was and Jacinda Ardern aspired to be.

Stuff Damien Grant is a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

The city has a clear choice. Efeso Collins’ priorities are climate change, light rail and free local transport. He represents continuity with Phil Goff’s administration, and given his backing by both Labour and the Greens, should have a better relationship with Wellington than his more abrasive opponent.

Wayne Brown will take Auckland in a very different direction. What makes his candidacy exciting or alarming, depending on your perspective, is that he just might have the ability, experience and the determination to turn his policies into reality.