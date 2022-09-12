Ten and a half reasons why you should learn te reo Māori

Lana Hart is a Christchurch-based writer, broadcaster and tutor.

OPINION: After years of relying on osmosis to learn, I finally enrolled in a te reo Māori class to bring some structure to my utterances.

It’s working. At last, those vowel-heavy words hold purpose rather than just serving as a challenge for my mouth to get around.

Today, we launch into our annual Te Wiki o Te Reo. To celebrate, I offer some reasons why New Zealanders longstanding or newly-arrived, pākeha, Māori, both and all, should get more serious about learning the language too, in no particular order:

READ MORE:

* Rangitāne manager Nick Chin shares what he loves about te reo Māori

* Why do we need te wiki o te reo Māori?

* Māori book sales in te wiki o te reo Māori suggest Kiwis increasingly eager to learn te reo

* Stop talking about why we need to learn te reo Māori and just learn it, any way you can



(1) Ever sat in an official opening ceremony and wondered what all those words were about? You will never be disengaged in these situations again. Your brain, recognising at least some of the words, will dart around trying to hook into meaning and link them together with context and speaker, with relationships and protocol. This is much more fun than staring at the floor thinking about what you’ll have for dinner.

(2) You can learn words that have no English equivalent. I love this. From watching a te reo speaker’s face contort slightly when you ask what a hard-to-translate word means, to the discussion the question inspires, to the new concepts sprouted in your mind, learning a new language brings you into a world view in which its words may not have clean counterparts in your own. Like the word ‘ko’ which bestows a life force on the word in front of it, making it real and existing. Or ‘tāua’ which requires a thorough broadening of the English notion of grandma. In a world of instant information, these words aren’t google-able. They’re discussions, pages in a book, or recurring observations of people living out Te Ao Māori.

Stuff “Start your te reo journey and be part of our nation’s efforts to keep our indigenous language alive,” writes Lana Hart

(3) The Waiata Anthem project has translated popular New Zealand pop songs into te reo Māori for the past three years. Last week’s annual releases of 26 songs include re-records from Tim Finn, Ladi6, Fly My Pretties and many others. Drawing on your knowledge of the English version of their songs and your emerging language skills, you can more confidently sing along to one of these new translations in the kitchen or while stuck in traffic.

(4) You’ll never get lost driving around the North Island again because Kaiaua and Kawerau start to sound different once you’ve nailed your te reo vowels.

(5) You will gain deeper understanding of our unique physical land. The provenance of the language evolved from people who lived closely to the land and, over 50 or 60 generations, this connection has become interwoven with the language. That there are many words for types of wind or that whakataukī draw upon common weather or wildlife characteristics brings a richer understanding of life in the three islands of Aotearoa.

(6) You’re a New Zealander, right?

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori Aotearoa celebrates Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in September to remember the efforts of those who paved the way for language revitalisation before us. (First published September 2021)

(7) As a metaphorical language, te reo Māori encourages us to use signals and parallel meanings. Kua hinga te tōtara i Te Waonui a Tāne (A tōtara has fallen in the forest of Tāne) means a leader has passed away. Kāore te kumara e whaakii ana tana reka (The kumara does not say how sweet it is) shows the importance of humility. I’ve noticed that learning these whakataukī (proverbs) has improved my ability to bring more symbolism into my English prose, making my native tongue more interesting.

(8) In te ao Māori, words can be gifts. Your understanding of proper nouns, place names and markers will deepen with your appreciation of the imagination and knowledge that goes into naming. Imagine having to indigenously name a new building or a road. You must evaluate its place, history, purpose and people using it. This is an art and a wisdom, not a syntactical equation of linguistics. Some of the beauty of the language is held in its place names, like Ngā Tiritiri o Te Moana (the white caps of the southern ocean) for the Southern Alps.

(9) We live in the only place on the entire planet where te reo Māori is an official and regularly-used language. Besides your being able to deliver a great party trick during your trips to Paris or Uzbekistan, this is reason enough to help keep the language alive.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Columnist Lana Hart: “After years of relying on osmosis to learn, I finally enrolled in a te reo Māori class to bring some structure to my utterances. It’s working.”

(9.5) In many circles, you can win friends and influence people because you can properly wrap your tongue around a good combined diphthong like ‘auau‘, or nāianei, making those of us not raised on a marae sound, well, pretty switched on. Being somewhat self-serving, that’s only half a good reason to learn te reo.

(10) It’s a big year for the language. Fifty years ago, a group of young people presented a petition to Parliament calling for te reo to be taught in schools and made official, triggering the language’s renaissance we are experiencing today. You too can be part of this movement. Why not? Start your te reo journey and be part of our nation’s efforts to keep our indigenous language alive.

Anyway, it’s Te Wiki o Te Reo – let’s get started.