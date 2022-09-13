Verity Johnson: What I'll miss most is the Queen's silence

Some Aucklanders say the country should have a public holiday to mark the Queen's death, while others think it would hurt small businesses.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: It’s been a weird week to be an English person in New Zealand.

Obviously, New Zealand has been grappling with the question, do you actually care that the Queen has died? (And the answer is, as ever, aww, yeah nah, maybe…)

However, among the Brits living here, or ex-Brits like me, it’s been a slightly more complicated answer. After all, the Queen was a kind of silent, secular deity for English people.

She united virtually every British person in a faint, fuzzy feeling of affection for England. Like Marmite crumpets or British crime dramas. So I’ll mourn her loss emotionally in the same way I’d mourn Line of Duty if TVNZ cancelled it.

But I think what I’ll really mourn is the end of the era of royal silence. See, if the Queen was in a Guy Ritchie movie, she’d be that bird who never said nothing, never. And we thought she was well classy for that, guv’nor.

Stuff “There is something intriguing about being unknowable,” Verity Johnson writes.

More specifically, we thought she was fascinating. There is something intriguing about being unknowable. It kept her as the nation’s original Rubik’s Cube; we kept trying and trying to crack her, but we never could. (And God knows, the less someone gives us, the more we want to know them. We take it as a personal challenge…)

But her silence wasn’t just a fascinating quirk. She committed to it so thoroughly, she elevated it into an art form, somehow turning small talk into a sacred, sacrificial symbol.

She always gave you the impression that she couldn’t show you anything because she’d sacrificed it all for the Crown. She’d given her personality and individuality up in order to serve the state. It was rare, noble, and almost quasi-magical, especially in the #personalbrand era.

Even if Jackie Kennedy was right and the Queen was kinda dull, never showing that was a brilliant way of disguising it while also inspiring devotion.

It was a great royalist recruitment technique. It summoned up a holy sense of duty, sacrifice and honour about her that we hadn’t heard of since King Arthur of Camelot. It made you want to put on some chainmail and kneel before her waving your handkerchief.

But that era of mysterious silent reverence is over now. Now we have King Charles, who has always wanted everyone to know he has a voice.

Kirsty O'Connor/AP Verity Johnson: “And sure, there’s William and Kate, the last hope for the Queen’s mantra of regal silence. But they’re outshone by their rowdier siblings and in-laws, Meghan and Harry.”

And, in credit to the king, his environmental activism is exceptional. It’s just that he also has a habit of belting out the most bizarre and banal statements, too. Often at the same time. (How on earth are you supposed to forget someone whose pillow talk includes comparing themselves to a tampon while also discussing traffic?)

And sure, there’s William and Kate, the last hope for the Queen’s mantra of regal silence. But they’re outshone by their rowdier siblings and in-laws, Meghan and Harry. Who’re even more determined to have a voice – and to livestream it from every lucrative rooftop.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “If you haven’t listened to Meghan’s recently released Archetypes podcast yet, just imagine getting a lecture on self actualisation from a gossipy yoga mat.”

If you haven’t listened to Meghan’s recently released Archetypes podcast yet, just imagine getting a lecture on self-actualisation from a gossipy yoga mat. She mashes up inspirational Instagram posts with lashings of royal bashing.

It’s equal parts spongy and snarky, but mostly it’s just dull. Even the US press have said as much, arguing that Meghan needs to stop using the ‘royal trauma plot’ to sell each new Sussex project and find her own voice.

It makes me miss the Queen’s spellbinding silence, something chronic. We’ve got rid of the era of magical, mute mysticism and replaced it with open access. The royals now have voices – just not a lot to say with them.

And God, it’s hard to care about a family who are just so, well, boring.