We may have more public servants, but NZ's public sector isn't bloated

Despite political criticism, the size of the public service has been steady proportionate to the wider workforce, argues Craig Renney.

Craig Renney is the chief economist at the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

OPINION: Over the past few months, seemingly endless attacks have been aimed at the New Zealand Public Service.

The New Zealand Initiative wrote an article on the public sector, complete with numbers that needed to be later clarified.

Others would have you believe that the public sector has become bloated, and lacks transparency. Now the National Party is leading the attack, claiming that the number of public servants has “ballooned massively” in recent years.

The trouble is, the data doesn't back up these attacks.

Take, for example, the number of public sector workers.

The Quarterly Employment Survey of Statistics New Zealand provides regular updates of the number of public and private sector workers.

That data – when adjusted so that it compares the number of full-time equivalent workers – paints a very different picture to the one being painted by National.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins talks about turnover in the public sector.

Going all the way back to 2001, the size of the public sector has remained remarkably stable at around 20% of all employment: 20% under John Key, 20% under Bill English, 20% under Jacinda Ardern.

The total number of public sector workers has increased, but so has the total number of employees in the economy.

Indeed, when we look at what is sometimes called the core public service, the number of staff has risen by 14,000 since 2017. Over the same time, the number of private sector employees has increased by 100,000. That 14,000 figure also includes the staff hired to deal with the Covid-19 response.

Kate Green/Stuff Downtown Wellington, the familiar territory of the public servant. The size of the public service workforce has been under scrutiny after growing by 14,000 since 2017.

And yet, those cold numbers don’t tell the full story. The OECD average for the public sector is 18% of all employment. Both the UK and Australia have broadly comparable levels of public sector employment to New Zealand.

Transparency International ranked the New Zealand Public Service as the most trusted in the world. They believe New Zealand, along with Denmark and Finland, is the least corrupt public sector globally.

We have an honest public service that is the envy of many.

Some would like you to believe that the public service is made up of oat-milk, latte-sipping bureaucrats who simply flounce from meeting to meeting and get nothing done.

This is the same public sector that performed nothing short of miracles to get the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme ready so that the economy didn’t collapse.

These are the same workers who managed MIQ, who in 2020 helped us eliminate Covid-19, to plaudits from around the world.

These are the same workers who got a vaccine into the arms of nearly every New Zealander.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The public sector has run a world-leading campaign to eradicate the cattle disease mycoplasma bovis.

And it’s not just Covid. This is the same public sector that is on track to end Mycoplasma bovis – a cattle disease eradicated nowhere else in the world.

A public sector that is building a record number of state and transitional houses.

A public sector that has landed free trade agreements with the UK and the European Union.

A public sector that delivered the winter energy payment and the Best Start payment within 100 days of Labour taking office in 2017.

There is no magic economic indicator which will tell us if we have the right number of public sector workers in New Zealand. But if the complaint is that the public service is not effective enough, the data suggests that this is because there are not enough – not too many.

The public servant cap under National made for great politics, but terrible public administration.

It hollowed out many of the policy teams that we needed to tackle our long-standing problems. We are still in the process of rebuilding the capacity and capability lost during those years of vandalism.

Supplied Craig Renney says any “hard landing” will likely come about from an external geopolitical shock.

For some, the correct number of public servants is always “less”.

But the data we have demonstrates the laziness of their analysis. We can choose to be a country that tackles the problems we face, and strives to build a better, more equal society.

That means backing our public sector with the long-term resources to get the job done.

Or we can go back to National’s approach of cynically blaming the public service for not tackling issues, whilst not giving them the tools to deliver the task. Hoping all the while that public despair leads to opportunities to outsource for private profit.

New Zealand shouldn’t take that path, nor heed the lazy arguments from those unwilling to look at the facts and who simply want to blame those who can’t answer back.