Dileepa Fonseka: The $15b infrastructure project nobody really wants

OPINION: Normally, the mayor of a city is grateful if a g​overnment comes along and offers to drop $15 billion in their town.

Of the four most prominent candidates to be Auckland mayor – Viv Beck, Efeso Collins, Wayne Brown and Craig Lord – Collins, the candidate endorsed by the Labour Party, is the most in favour of such a money drop when it comes to the light rail project.

He says he will encourage the Government to go with a cheaper surface light rail option, but won’t stand in the way if it decides to press ahead with tunnelled light rail anyway. “I disagree at the moment with the current proposal to go underground, or to tunnel parts of it.”

At the candidates’ debates I’ve been to, light rail barely figures as a discussion topic, yet if the Government’s plan goes ahead, the $15b tunnelled light rail project will be the biggest infrastructure project in the country.

So it is odd that none of the major mayoral candidates is truly in favour of it. After all, elsewhere in the country, local body politicians are lining up to ask central government to pay their bills.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF None of the four most prominent candidates for Auckland’s mayor – from left Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord – fully support the Government’s light rail plans.

Sustainable transport advocate Tim Adriaansen​ is one person who isn’t so surprised that we have ended up in a place where none of the major mayoral candidates is actually fully in favour of building the biggest infrastructure project in their city.

“It’s pragmatic on behalf of the candidates, so it doesn’t surprise me that they’ve made that decision, it surprises me that central government didn’t build more support and consensus for the option that they decided to back.’’

The Auckland light rail debate has dragged on for so long that it is often confusing to the average observer exactly what is happening with it.

To cut a long story short, there isn’t just one light rail idea but three. The first is surface light rail, the type of light rail you get in Australian cities like Sydney. Its estimated cost is: $9b.

Then there are two ideas involving tunnels: light metro, costing $16.3b, and tunnelled light rail, costing $14.6b.

The Government has signalled it is going ahead with the third option, where much, but not all, of the route will be tunnelled.

Supplied Tunnelled light rail has been put forward as the preferred option for rapid transit out to Auckland's airport.

Surface light rail and light metro have their strengths and weaknesses. Surface light rail is slower but easier to access and there are more stops along the route, which encourages more housing around the whole route rather than just a few key stations.

Light metro is more the type of underground subway system you might see in London or New York. The trains are larger, carry more people and move faster because they are either underground, suspended in the air, or fully separated from the road – which means they can also be automated.

Then there is tunnelled light rail, which is essentially a New Zealand invention that hasn’t been tried yet.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sustainable transport advocate Tim Adriaansen says he is not surprised the main Auckland mayoral candidates don’t fully support light rail.

Coalition for More Homes spokesperson Scott Caldwell says examples of light rail cars running through tunnels overseas are generally pre-metro systems where people have decided to create the tunnel with an eye to later running a metro system right through it.

The reason they build a metro or surface light rail (or both separately) is because tunnelled light rail means you don’t get the metro’s advantages of automation and speed, or the accessibility advantages you get with surface light rail.

Matt Lowrie, editor of Greater Auckland, a public transport advocacy blog, says the tunnelled light rail option is effectively the worst of both worlds.

He also argues it doesn’t represent great value, because for $2b more you could experience the full advantages of a light metro system and for $7b less you could have a surface light rail system which would be accessible to more people.Or, you could spend that $15b on something else entirely.

“We could be building two or three other light rail lines around Auckland for that; or around the country, we could be using that money to build hospitals or more housing or a bunch of other things,” Lowrie says.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Greater Auckland editor Matt Lowrie says tunnelled light rail is the worst of both worlds.

And for an idea that is supposed to support more housing and fewer emissions there are serious questions about what it will do to achieve either.

Tunnelled light rail only turns carbon-neutral after 2051, which means it will be creating more emissions than it saves for a long time. Adriaansen says the timing element of this is crucial because emissions need to be cut sooner rather than later.

Within the infrastructure industry, he says there is little confidence that this project will actually be delivered. “A lot of people are hesitant to support the project with too much capacity within their organisations because they’re not confident that this will ever actually go ahead.”

So far, the tunnelled light rail idea has escaped much discussion because the only alternative suggested has been to build nothing at all.

But Auckland’s transport problems aren’t going away and at $15b it is time we started asking why so many don’t want it.