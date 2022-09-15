King Charles: a man ahead of his time?

State Trumpeters heralded the new King from the balcony above Friary Court at St James' Palace, as the Principal Proclamation of Charles III was read by The Garter King of Arms.

OPINION: Ever since I was a child of roughly the same age as Prince Charles I have watched his progress through life with a mix of fascination and alarm.

I couldn’t quite reconcile this pasty-faced, slightly goofy teenager with the necessary grandeur of a King of England, and often wondered how he would turn out when the time came.

The time has, of course, been a long time coming, but the job is finally his. What sort of king will he turn out to be after all the royal turbulence of the last few decades? Very few people seem to really know, and most of those who claim to know don’t seem to be very optimistic.

When the Queen died, something of the mystical respect for the monarchy inevitably died with her. Nobody could ever hope to compete with that.

King Charles III will be a very different kind of sovereign; more openly assertive and much less shackled by tradition.

Gregorio Borgia/AP Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive in Belfast, Northern Ireland, for commemorative ceremonies for the Queen.

Charles is no Canute when it comes to the future of the monarchy. He is on a different trajectory to his mother in this respect, and will certainly lay the ground for his son William to complete the job of gently shifting royalty beyond a gilded anachronism, with more pomp than circumstance, toward a more practical presence.

The death of the Queen opens the way for Charles to play a more assertive part in the setting of government’s priorities and, arguably, he has that right.

As Walter Bagehot famously put it in his 1867 treatise, The English Constitution, the sovereign has, “under a constitutional monarchy such as ours, three rights – the right to be consulted, the right to encourage, the right to warn”. There isn’t the slightest doubt that King Charles will indulge all three of these.

Getty Images King Charles' style throughout the years – from pasty-faced, slightly goofy teenager to a king.

It isn’t going to be an easy ride at Buckingham Palace. Charles has never seemed to be very popular around the royal bureaucracy.

He is inordinately fussy about detail and apparently doesn’t tolerate slackers. He became famous for his expensive tastes and his temper tantrums with courtiers and palace staff.

As Robert Jobson, the royal commentator noted a few years ago, Charles “has a personal staff of over 120, a figure perhaps more suited to a Tudor monarch than a modern, pared down prince”. There were valets, footmen, chefs, and a small army of estate workers tending his gardens and organic vegetable production.

As Prince of Wales he was obsessively private most of the time – particularly at his country house, Highgrove, and devoted much of his attention to his gardens. How he will compensate for the loss of this obviously precious privacy, nobody seems to know.

Dan Kitwood/AP King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit, in Westminster Hall, while both Houses of Parliament meet to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

All this reticence sits rather oddly alongside his equally obsessive public activism which has consistently erupted. He has promoted numerous ideas and interventions which the government establishment scoffed at as being too green or too utopian.

Many of the projects that he has tried to raise money for were derided by those who weren’t interested in the plant world, or conservation, or climate change, or urban renewal.

His criticism of the worst of modern architecture was dismissed as a determination to stop the clock, but his insistence that heritage needs to be protected as a cornerstone of the future has never wavered and he has won more battles than he has lost on that front.

Ironically, as he enters his dotage, it is only now that this deeply insightful part of his character is beginning to be appreciated.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The then-Prince Charles inspects produce from the Duchy Originals line of organic products, one of his abiding, if often-criticised, passion projects.

He publicly envisions a world in which relentless resource extraction must give way to more sustainable activity.

He has been brutally frank about the carrying capacity of the biosphere being at or near its limit and the need for more rational approaches to economic and social activity.

Yet, paradoxically, his own personal consumption habits don’t exactly fit this mould.

Charles has become confident in the issues he decides to champion and relentless in shaking contributions to these from the pockets of those who can afford to pay.

According to an independent study in 2017 the prince had injected around £1.4 billion of value to society over the preceding decade. His charities were raising over £170 million a year, yet in the minds of many he remains a spoilt fuddy-duddy.

Yui Mok A well-wisher kisses King Charles’ hand outside Buckingham Palace shortly after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth 11.

Interestingly, there has never been much clarity about Prince Charles’s attitude toward the Commonwealth.

Until recently he had shown little interest in it, turning up when he had to but not really immersing himself in its opportunities and fellowship in the way his mother has. Perhaps because of his mother’s preoccupation with it, he simply didn’t bother.

Now, he is head of the Commonwealth and has to bother.

In 2018, after some rumbling about this prospect among member countries, the Queen pointedly asked Commonwealth heads of government to specifically endorse it and even if some of them may have had their doubts, they acquiesced. It’s a done deal.

Arthur Edwards/AP The then-Prince Charles rides a bicycle to promote one of the myriad charitable events he has lent his name to.

These days the Commonwealth is struggling to rediscover its purpose. Will Charles make the effort to resuscitate it? I hope so, but how will he find the time alongside all the issues he clearly intends to keep promoting?

He has, more recently, made it clear that the Crown will take its cue from Commonwealth member countries as to retention of the sovereign as head of state.

For New Zealand, in procedural terms, it isn’t that hard. The change to a republic in law is not a complicated business.

As SIr Geoffrey Palmer and others have pointed out, in the absence of a written constitution there are no impediments to removing the sovereign as head of state.

Supplied Chris Laidlaw, former politician, diplomat, public servant and broadcaster.

Parliament can do this simply by passing an act. It wouldn’t affect our membership of the Commonwealth. Most members are already out from under the royal blanket and the traffic is one way.

The truth is, it is just plain silly to have the monarch pitch up to the opening of a parliament and read out what “we” are going to do by way of policy in the new triennium. This is the stuff of an outdated costume drama. It misleads people into the belief that we are somehow still under the thumb of the Palace of Westminster and that is not helpful.

It's reassuring that we now have a sovereign who openly accepts that reality. Charles III may turn out to be a man ahead of his time.