The paradox of powerlessness at the epicentre of the sovereign

OPINION: With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, defenders of New Zealand’s constitutional monarchy might point to the eccentric but moving pomp and ceremony in the UK as reasons for retaining our links to the royal family.

A more persuasive argument could be pointing out what happens when you let New Zealand politicians loose on the symbolism and grandeur of the state. In this period of mourning, please permit a digression into the evolution of New Zealand’s coat of arms.

Supplied The first New Zealand Coat of Arms, which was officially warranted in 1911. It was changed in 1956.

New Zealand adopted its first coat of arms in 1911 (following a John Key-like public design competition) undergirded by the motto “onward”. Some critics believed they could spot irregular spacing on the curve between the first two and last four letters, seemingly emphasising the surname of the New Zealand premier responsible for its introduction, Sir Joseph Ward.

The motto was revamped in 1956, when the National government’s Attorney-General (and future prime minister) John Marshall was tasked with updating the coat of arms. Possessed of a politician’s keen eye, he noted in his memoirs that the word onward “had overtones of the Labour government slogan, ‘onward and upwards with the brakes off’.” It was replaced with the words “New Zealand”.

Marshall also turned his attention to the female figure opposite the Māori warrior, Zealandia, a personified counterpart to the mother country’s warrior queen Britannia. Or, as Marshall described our-nation-given-human-form, “a rather plump matron with her hair done up in a bun on top of her head, gazing into space”.

He sent back the first redraft of the coat of arms, on the grounds that it “showed that woman supporter still with what I believe is known in polite society as the fuller figure”, and instructed the designer to instead “make her look like Grace Kelly” who was, as Marshall notes, “at the time a very superior film star”.

Stuff Attorney-general John Marshall requested that the female figure, Zealandia, on the redesigned coat of arms be redrawn based on the likeness of film star Grace Kelly.

The point of this minor heraldic history, if any, is simply that politicians are almost infinitely and hilariously corruptible, for reasons ranging from cynical to deeply idiosyncratic, at even the most minute level.

Most of this can be easily handled and harnessed by the process of democracy. But as the final constitutional backstop, in the event of uncertainty or chaos, are politicians what we should rely on? That way leads to, for example, the partisan court decisions in the Gore v Bush election of 2000, or Donald Trump’s barely concealed coup attempt in 2021.

Ross Giblin/Stuff New Zealand’s present coat of arms.

What we might really need is some institution stripped of agendas, aspirations, or even hope. And in the modern royal family, we have that. Of course, monarchy bestows wealth and privilege on the undeserving. And while no-one would overplay the hardships of royal birth in comparison with the vast bulk of humanity, who have something in the nature of real problems, it hardly measures up to ideas of what extreme wealth involves.

Elon Musk can potentially go to Mars. Her late majesty could go to Balmoral, where candid pictures showed a two-bar heater in the fireplace and council flat wallpaper. Mentions of her “life of service” are not a mere platitude, but a recognition of the daily grind of ribbon cuttings, ceaseless tours and banal social interactions.

John Key meeting the Queen at Balmoral Castle, which is warmed with two-bar and convection heaters.

Sitting up the front of a formal dinner or prizegiving while maintaining a facade of benign interest is fine for an evening. But smiling politely for 70 years?

Well, critics might say, we don’t all love our jobs. The contradiction is not so much dullness in the middle of excess, but the paradox of powerlessness at the very epicentre of the sovereign.

In our constitutional monarchy, the Queen (and now King) has come almost full circle to the accounts of ancient holy rulers described in Victorian studies like James Frazer’s The Golden Bough.

Because these ancient kings were identified so closely with the powers of the gods, their lives were subject to tightly prescribed rules and taboos. Their sacred feet could not be despoiled by the earth, so they were helpless to move unless carried on litters. With each gesture of the regal hand or even glance believed capable of causing natural disasters or famine, some kings would sit stock still, unmoving on their thrones throughout the daylight hours to ensure harmony. With total power came total paralysis.

It may be difficult to see, in viral footage of a flustered Charles grumpily divesting himself of a faulty fountain pen, a revered and omnipotent god. But our head of state has almost no autonomy that they can exercise without receiving the imprimatur of Parliament or the advice of the prime minister.

The last remaining, ultimate power they have is deciding who has the right to be the prime minister, and will give them the advice to which they are beholden. This is the constitutional equivalent of carrying around the nuclear codes – a responsibility of last resort so great, and terrible, and absolute that it is generally unthinkable that it should ever be used. And in the meantime, sitting still, and acting interested.