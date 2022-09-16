The ethical case for healthcare vaccines

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company's facility in Belgium. While the vaccine is credited with saving millions of lives, government mandates requiring it for workers in fields such as healthcare caused significant social upheaval. (File photo provided by Pfizer via AP)

John McMillan is a professor at the Bioethics Centre, University of Otago. He is editor in chief of the Journal of Medical Ethics.

OPINION: The Government’s announcement that the Covid-19 traffic light system will end will be welcomed by many.

While Aotearoa did manage the spread of the virus well in its early stages, like most other countries we are now learning to live with it.

Inevitably, fatigue has set in and many who were previously compliant with Government rules are now less likely to follow them.

Anyone who has used public transport in recent weeks, or been in public buildings where mask wearing was required, will have seen that an increasing number of people were not following Covid-19 requirements.

While decreasing case numbers was one reason, it seems likely that decreasing compliance played a role in the Government’s decision to end the traffic light system.

Throughout the pandemic, mandated vaccination has been controversial for many key workers. Now that requirement seems to be at an end for the timebeing, it’s worth considering the ethical considerations involved when a key worker decides against immunisation.

STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Even though the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order will no longer require nurses, doctors and other health professionals to be immunised, there are good ethical arguments for why they still should be.

The Ministry of Health’s guidance on Covid-19 says the following when explaining why mandatory vaccination was required.

It was necessary for those, “who work with the most vulnerable, are at a higher risk for contracting Covid-19 or being exposed to any new variants.”

Significant analysis and weighing of evidence would have fed into the rationale for mandated vaccination, which doesn’t seem to be stated on the ministry’s website.

Healthcare professionals have been at the frontline of the response to Covid-19, and they continue to shoulder significantly increased workloads and stress as a result of the pandemic.

Healthcare workers have been at the frontline of the Covid 19 response and shouldered much of the stress and pressure as a result.

Before the development of vaccines and the emergence of the Omicron variant, healthcare professionals suffered significant mortality, with one review reporting that in the early stages of the pandemic 37.2 deaths were reported per 100 infections for those over 70.

The chances of becoming very unwell were higher for those working in health and one study claims they were seven times as likely to suffer severe Covid.

While mandatory vaccination must have a sound legal justification, because ultimately it coerces or compels some people to have medical treatment, it is also important to consider whether it is ethically justified.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Healthcare workers run a vaccine clinic in Northland during the pandemic. A key ethical consideration around requiring health professionals to be vaccinated themselves is the risk they otherwise pose of doing “harm to others”.

The strongest ethical argument against mandated vaccination, be that for influenza or Covid-19, is the autonomy of healthcare workers and their ethical right to informed consent.

For those working in healthcare who would have been immunised against Covid-19 or influenza, mandated vaccination will be consistent with what they would have otherwise done.

Nonetheless, they might still think that they should be able to consent to what happens to their body, even when they would have had the vaccine anyway.

Those who refuse vaccination can suffer very serious personal consequences, such as not being able to practise in their specialty.

So, although a minority of healthcare workers are likely to lose their job because of a vaccine mandate, all health care workers might reasonably view their autonomy as infringed

The two primary aims of vaccination are to prevent illness and to minimise the risk of other infections.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Vaccine mandates became one of the main focuses of the various protests against Government measures against Covid-19, in New Zealand and around the world.

As we have seen through the pandemic and the emergence of different strains of Covid-19, the extent to which vaccination meets these aims varies, depending upon a number of factors, including the population and the strain itself.

So, the strength of the ethical arguments in favour of mandatory vaccination depends upon what we know about their impact upon illness and infections.

Healthcare professionals have additional ethical duties to promote health and prevent harm to their patients, and many of the people they treat face greater risks from exposure to infectious illnesses. These factors taken together are the principal ethical arguments for why mandatory vaccination occurred for Covid-19.

The ethical arguments in favour of mandatory vaccination can be distinguished as either “harm to self” or “harm to others” considerations.

Avoiding or reducing illness from Covid-19 (or influenza), because immunisation prevents some harm to that person, can be viewed as a “harm to self” consideration. A health care professional who avoids serious illness because of immunisation might still be able to work.

Kathryn George/Stuff Healthcare workers faced significant stress over the winter, as Covid, flu and other illnesses swept the country.

However, it’s important to note that “harm to self” considerations are usually considered to be much less compelling reasons to restrict a person’s autonomy.

When an immunised healthcare professional doesn’t infect a patient or co-worker because they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, then we might describe that as a “harm to others” consideration.

When someone’s action or inaction leads to another person being placed at a risk of harm, that’s a stronger ethical argument in favour of that person doing something different.

Of course, coercion or mandating something should only be resorted to if that’s the only way of reducing that risk to other people. It’s always preferable if someone responds to reason and evidence, and alters their behaviour.

The “harm to others” arguments became weaker and changed with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Some research has suggested that risk of death from Omicron is 66% lower than from the Delta variant of Covid-19. It seems that the risk of long covid might be lower from the Omicron with one study claiming that 4.5% of those with Omicron reported long Covid, as opposed to 10.8% of those with the Delta variant.

Perhaps the most significant “harm to others” change is that the Omicron variant and its most recent mutations are quite effective at evading our current vaccines' ability to prevent infection.

This means that vaccination has become significantly less effective at minimising infection, while still being an important way of minimising the severity of illness.

SUPPLIED Otago University bioethics professor John McMillan.

So the “harm to others” argument has moved from preventing infection, to reducing the number of people needing hospitalisation.

It could still be argued that preventing our hospitals being overrun would prevent harm to others: people would be harmed by conditions other than Covid-19 by not being treated for other conditions.

Mandated vaccination violates the autonomy and informed consent of some, and therefore needs a compelling, evidence-based account of why it’s necessary to prevent harm and produce benefits.

Even though infection rates are now at a level where the Government has decided to retire the traffic light system and vaccine mandates, the ethical reasons imply that, even without a mandate, health care professionals should continue to be vaccinated against Covid-19.