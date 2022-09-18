After 50 years, is the Media Council still the right regulator for our news?

Journalists on the job at Parliament. While the industry has two regulators for different media, the Media Council has been growing in significance with the advent of digital media.

Ursula Cheer is a professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Canterbury, and has a research interest in media regulatory systems.

OPINION: In 1972, a Press Council was formed in New Zealand based on the English model.

The Council, renamed the New Zealand Media Council in 2018, has no legislative backing, but is a purely voluntary organisation with no legally enforceable punitive powers.

It is financially supported by four metropolitan newspapers, 22 regional newspapers, three Sunday newspapers, nine community newspaper interests, one business weekly, seven magazine interests (three of which are student magazines), nine video on demand interests, 10 broadcasters that have online content, and 20 digital members.

New Zealand has a complex and piecemeal system of media regulation.

For largely historical reasons, our print media is self-regulated, whereas broadcasters are regulated by a statutory body, the Broadcasting Standards Authority.

Somewhat confusingly for complainants, the Media Council has considerably extended its membership and functions over the years. It accepted membership of non-newspaper digital media in 2014. And it launched a video on demand (VOD) code in 2018, and now operates a VOD committee which deals with complaints about content and classification of video on demand.

The council is large and consists of 11 permanent members - an independent chairman (always a retired judge), five persons representing the public, and five industry representatives.

This large complaints body appears to work reasonably well, with membership conflicts of interest managed on a case-by-case basis.

Most of the council’s time is taken up considering complaints and, following an extensive independent review, it adopted a detailed complaints procedure.

The range of complaints dealt with by the Council is vast. Its statement of principles currently covers accuracy, fairness and balance; privacy; children and young people, comment and fact; aspects relating to columns, blogs, opinion and letters; headlines and captions; discrimination and diversity; confidentiality; subterfuge; conflicts of interest; photographs and graphics, and corrections.

Complaints have been received about published articles, but also about pictures, cartoons, advertisements and billboards, and also breaches of good journalistic practice in obtaining information.

Apart from the council website database, decisions against a publication only receive publicity in the relevant publication itself.

However, conscious of perceived weakness of its sanctions and following a significant private review carried out in 2007, the council adopted powers to direct where an adjudication should appear in a publication, based on a requirement for fair prominence.

In 2021 the total number of complaints ruled on by the council was 199, markedly more than any other year.

Of these complaints 72 went to the full council and 127 were ruled as having insufficient grounds to proceed.

Uphold rates of the council still vary somewhat year by year. Of the 72 complaints that were considered by the full council in 2021, 8 were upheld in full; two were upheld by a majority; five were upheld in part; one was not upheld by a majority; and 56 were not upheld.

A further 12 complaints were resolved informally.

A five-year comparison of complaints reveals that numbers of complaints received by the council have more than doubled in that period.

Interestingly, the council now appears to receive and adjudicate more complaints than the Broadcasting Standards Authority.

Overall as a media complaints body, the New Zealand Media Council still suffers from a perceived lack of potency and a tendency to be regarded as typically light-handed self-regulation that some journalists do not take seriously.

Its effectiveness is undercut when it is compared to the BSA. Like other industry-funded regulators, its resources are limited and can become strained when complaints increase, and dependence on voluntary membership could be seen as a weakness too.

Still, it has an important role to play as a media regulator. The council itself has stated that an independent press plays a vital role in a democracy, and that the proper fulfilment of that role requires a fundamental responsibility for the press to maintain high standards of accuracy, fairness and balance, and it also requires public faith in those standards.

Recent decisions strikingly illustrate this.

The council has become active in regulating online advertising as it increasingly masquerades as news, and as commercial imperatives are being allowed to impact the newsroom function.

For example, a decision of the council in 2022 strongly censured an attempt to embed advertising as editorial. This decision involved an article that advised readers about sunscreen use and used advice received from experts, including the complainant.

Various brands of sunscreen were depicted and some were presented as if recommended by the complainant, together with a plus sign which triggered a link facilitating purchase of the brand on a retail site.

However, the complainant had not given permission for her quotes to be used to promote sunscreen products.

The council strongly flagged the complaint because it raised a general industry issue of whether such stories compromise the independence of the media.

It found the format blurred the lines between advertising and editorial content, and put editoral standards in peril.

The fact that in this case, the editor and the lifestyle editor had been asked to include certain material by their advertising department was straying “into perilous territory” and also “troubling”. Requirements for accuracy, fairness and balance had been breached.

Using uncharacteristically strong language, the council expressed the hope its ruling would prompt debate about media independence and the need to be free from commercial obligations.

It is not clear that the decision did prompt such a debate, although the council has impacted print media practices about placing and identifying sponsored content on webpages.

The Media Council remains susceptible to the standard criticisms made of self-regulation. However, from a press perspective, its continued existence as a complaints body at least ensures the print media in New Zealand does not become a licensed profession.

And New Zealand is certainly in a better position than the United Kingdom, where, following the discovery of widespread “phone-hacking” by journalists at the News of the World and other newspapers, an extensive 2011 inquiry into media practices and ethics resulted in the setting up of two complaints bodies for the print media, the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) and the Independent Monitor of the Press (IMPRESS). These two bodies remain in a constant state of war with each other.