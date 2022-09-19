The complex questions to be traversed when mourning a monarch

The night it was announced that the Queen had died, Donna Miles was among those who made their way through the rain to gather outside Buckingham Palace.

OPINION: What a time to be in the United Kingdom. I learnt of the Queen’s death on an evening out in London's West End. “The Queen’s just died,” said my close British friend, Penny, with a face gripped by resigned sorrow – like that which marks a predictable love story reaching its sad end.

As my father-in-law put it, the Queen had a good innings. But death has a habit of catching you by surprise – even when you know it is lurking around.

And so it was that the death of the beloved 96-year-old monarch caught many in a flood of unexpected emotions. Penny said historians would look back at this moment and see the Queen’s death as the emblem of a declining Britain. As a Commonwealth power, this decline, she clarified, wasn't a bad thing – but, domestically, she thought, the death was the harbinger of much darker days ahead.

Having lived in London for some months now, I can confidently say that Britain’s economic and political decline are palpable. On top of the material misery, there is a huge ideological division that is tearing families and people apart.

Where there is hope, it is in the British culture. We felt this hope when we went to the Notting Hill Carnival, a huge annual festival (attended this year by a million people), celebrating Black British-Caribbean culture. In recent days, we have experienced glimpses of this hope again, outside Buckingham Palace, around Green Park and Hyde Park, and all other places where people have gathered, in masses, to share their grief for the Queen.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff The Queen has begun her slow farewell to the people of Great Britain with her coffin coming to rest in Edinburgh for three nights.

I made my way to Buckingham Palace on the night Elizabeth II died. Walking on the rain-marked pavements of The Mall, I thought about one of my favourite people in the world – my mother-in-law Patricia, who, just like the Queen, is loved by everyone who knows her, and whose enduring love for the late monarch is bound up with a lifetime of cherished memories.

She shared some of these memories in a lovely message to me. In it, she wrote about the death and state funeral of King George VI, the Queen’s wedding, and her coronation and visits around New Zealand.

To people like Patricia and Penny, the Queen’s death marks an end of a long era of stability in a fast-changing world, where the cherished values of selflessness, and devotion to public service, are all but vanishing.

But if the late Queen stood, for many, for the loftier values of the past – to others, she was a symbol of an imperial power whose riches were pillaged from the countries the UK devastated through colonisation or other means.

My home country of Iran is among the long list of countries affected by British imperialism. In February 1953, on the first anniversary of Elizabeth II's reign, a joint British and US-orchestrated coup d'état robbed Iran of its only democratically-elected prime minister, setting a historical course that has led to today’s ongoing upheaval in the Middle East.

And it’s not just the late Queen who generates anger among dissenters. King Charles III has, perhaps, even more detractors.

The New York Times recently reported that, as prince, Charles used offshore accounts and tax breaks to create a billion-dollar business. And while ordinarily British people pay 40 percent inheritance tax, his considerable inheritance will be exempt from taxation. And let’s not forget, despite the royal family being worth an estimated US$28 billion, the Queen’s elaborate funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers as they deal with a crippling cost-of-living crisis.

Supplied Donna Miles: “It is a way of humiliating people to say that their grief is not valid, or to police the limits of legitimate expressions of grief.”

So, having said all this, is it right to participate in communal grieving for the Queen, when doing so could be perceived as a political vote for the continuation of unelected power and unearned privilege?

It is hard for me to answer this question without thinking of millions of decent people like Patricia and Penny. It is a way of humiliating people to say that their grief is not valid, or to police the limits of legitimate expressions of grief.

Those who mock other people’s emotional responses to the death of a revered monarch, calling it “mindless servility” and such, fail to understand the necessity of shared myths.

The Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari has written extensively on this subject, positing that much of our human success has hinged on the sharing of collective myths (liberalism, equality, freedom, human rights, gods, and so on, are all examples of shared myths).

It is possible that what we believe about the Queen, and her long life of service, is nothing but a myth. Even so, there is still cause to be thankful, that she projected a positive image of a devoted Queen who brought to so many people jubilation at times of celebration, and solace in times of sadness and hardship.

For that alone, her death should not go unlamented.