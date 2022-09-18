New Zealand no longer a Westernised society with 'Māori cladding'

Geneva Hakaraia-Tino has a vision that all tāngata whaikaha Māori will be able to communicate in te reo, including those who are non-speaking and use communication devices.

For Kaharoa Manihera, growing up on Tuahiwi Pā, reo Māori was a way of life.

My tamariki see their Māori and Pākēhā worlds as one. Fifty years on since Te Petihana Reo Māori (the Māori language petition), we are no longer living in a Westernised world with Māori cladding tacked on. That was the world I grew up in.

Kotahi nei te ao kei ngā whatu o āku tamariki. Inā te hokotahi ngahuru tau Te Petihana Reo Māori, tē ora ana nei tātou i te ao kia Pākehā te pou matua ko te Māori te tukutuku, pērā te ao o mua rā.

Today, we see our language etched throughout popular culture in this country, and waiata and haka are as Kiwi now as number eight wire. My tamariki see their Māori and Pākēhā worlds more blended than any generation before.

Engari, he reo Māori te karawhiu i ēnei rā. Ki ngā waiata me ngā haka, e rorotu ana tō tātou reo ki ngā ahurea o te marea. Ko tōna ritenga ki te kīanga number night wire. Ki te hunga tamariki, ko tō te ao hurihuri, he ao kōmitimiti.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori has evolved into an opportunity for whānau to restart their language journey, and a launch pad for new learners to connect with this beautiful reo. It’s like a New Year’s resolution for those wanting to learn te reo, and for others it’s the booster they needed to get back on track.

Ko tō Te Wiki nei he kukuwhatanga hei āheinga mō te kotahi, mō te katoa hoki kia tukuna te reo kia rere me ōna waiwaiā, ōna koea katoa. Tēnā, ko te wairua ki te wiki nei kia āhua rite ki te Tau Hou Pākehā. Ki ētahi, tēnei nā te Tāwhakitanga, me kii kia hao anō te reo.

I was fortunate to spend my childhood growing up on many of my marae, especially Tuahiwi where I spent most weekends. Te reo Māori surrounded me daily through the teachings of my kaumātua (grandparents) and other respected elders.

Nōku rawa nei tōku tamarikitanga, i haerere ai mātou ki ōku marae o te takiwā nei, ko Tuahiwi hoki tētahi. Kei ngā ārero, kei ngā waha o ngā manu kōrero me ngā rangatira reo e rāngona ai te reo. Nā tōku koroua hākui, nā tōku toua hākui me ōna hoa katoa mātou tēnei taonga. Tēnei ka mihi.

The ‘pā’ were our community halls where the elders spoke to each other in reo Māori and passed on the reo to my generation through haka and waiata. I was always around my elders, affectionately calling them ‘Aunty and Uncle’, and spent time with my cousins and pseudo-siblings from other whānau.

Kei te pā te hua o reo e puawai ana. Nā te kōrerorero a ngā pēperekōu, nā ngā akoranga waiata, akoranga haka hoki tēnei reo i whāngai ki a mātou. Ko ō mātou matua kēkē, whaea kēkē ngā kaiako. Ko ngā whanaunga nei, ōku karangatahi, karangarua me ō mātou hononga ki ngā whānau o aua wā.

I sometimes resented my grandparents for forcing me to sit inside the whare to listen to the old people waffle (mainly the men, and mainly in te reo Māori), while my cousins played outside. But now I look back with fondness and realise how special those moments were.

I ētahi wā, ka noho ngākau tarahae au ki ōku karani, nā rāua au i tono kia noho ki te papa o te wharenui me te whakarongo ki ngā pahupahu o tērā taumata. Ka noho ngākau tarahae au i te mea kei waho kē ōku kaihana e tākaro ana, e katakata ana ki ahau. Heoi, nāia tonu nei ka hoki ngā mahara, ka mōhio nei he taonga aua wā, e kore e hoki mai.

I grew up surrounded by great mentors and teachers of the reo. With a strong foundation, I began my career as a kaiako at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, and later, Rangiora High School. It was here I discovered the passion for our reo, as I watched my students become the next generation of kaiako and leaders.

Tokohia kē ngā mātanga reo o aua wā. Nā rātou kē ka whai i aku mahinga whakaako. Ko Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, kei te Kura o Rangiora hoki. Kei reira tonu ka kitea ai te hiangongo mō tō tātou reo i ngā tauira e whai ake nei, arā ko ngā kaiako mō te āpōpō.

Until recently, many Māori with great fluency of the reo were relied upon to provide mihi or blessings at mahi. Think of it as ‘dial a mihi’ or ‘dial a pōwhiri’, all so an organisation could tick a box. These tokenistic requests were mostly unpaid, and the skills and expertise went unrecognised.

Āpā noa nei, kua tonoa ngā mātanga reo e wai rānei kia tuku mihi, kia tuku karakia mō te iti utu, te kore utu rānei. E ai ki ngā kīanga wairua koroiti nei kua kitea ki te kōrero. E kore rawa te koha e rite ana ki te mahi mātanga reo, mahinga pou-tuku-karakia kia tika.

Through my mahi, I have always advocated for organisations to koha our reo Māori experts and recognise them as the consultants they are. In the last five years, we have seen more workplaces embrace reo Māori in an authentic way.

Nā ōku mahi, E hiahia ana kia panoni te whakaaro o ngā pākihi, me kii ngā kamupene kia whakarite ai te koha ki te mahi rā, ā, kia kitea hokia ngā rangatira nei he mātanga hāpai tikanga, ka tika.

Te reo Māori is beautiful and simple to learn. It provides a whole new world of understanding and enlightenment. We have hundreds of years of rich Mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge), and the reo helps learners understand the depth and vibrancy of our culture. Our responsibility is to ensure the history we teach is complete and not fragmented.

He reo rerehua, he reo tiketike tēnei. He taikura o te whakaao mārama. He hōhonu, he ngoto te ao mātauranga o te ao Māori, mā te reo ka rere pai te ako, ka rukuhia aua hōhonu. Nā tātou te hunga mōhio te taonga nei i tiaki kia pai nga whakaako kia kore ai e nakunaku kei hē.

Many of our Ngāi Tahu tīpuna (ancestors) experienced the trauma of purposefully not passing on their language in the belief that this would help their tamariki get ahead in a Pākēhā world. Programmes like Kotahi Mano Kāika have allowed thousands of whānau to learn te reo Māori.

Kua pāngia ngā pāmamae nei a o tātou tīpuna. Kore rātou i whāngai atu i tō rātou reo ki ā rātou tamariki i te pōhēhē ka whai hua, ka angitū hoki i ngā mahi a ao kē. Nā, me mihi kā tika ki ngā maha kaupapa, pērā ki Kotahi Mano Kāika, koutou e hāpai ana, e hiki ana, e whanake ana i to tātou reo.

Since the devastating Canterbury earthquakes over a decade ago, Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri partnered with central and local government agencies to reintroduce Christchurch residents to the true history of Ōtautahi. I can now walk through the central city and reconnect with my Ngāi Tahu whakapapa.

I ngā rū whenua o ngahuru tau rā, i mahi ngātahi te whānau o Tūāhuriri ki ngā kawenata-ā-motu, -ā-rohe hoki ki te whakaurua te ahurea tuakiri me te kōrero whakapapa ki te taone o Ōtautahi. Ka kitea taua hono, ka iere aua kōrero katoa i ahau e hāerere ana i te taone.

The Māori names of significant buildings reflect the history of our hapū and whānau. These include Mātuku Takotako in Sumner, Rārākau in Riccarton, and Te Pou Toetoe in Linwood. In the city centre, Tākaro-ā-poi (Margaret Mahey Park), Te Ōmeka (Justice Precinct), Tūranga and Te Pae all carry our mana.

Ka kitea hokia ngā ingoa e hāngai pū ana ki te mana o ngā rohe. Arā ko Mātuku Takotako, ko Rārākau, ko Te Pou Toetoe. Ki te taone, ko Tākaro-ā-poi, ko Te Ōmeka, ko Tūranga, ko Te Pae hoki.

I feel a true sense of pride when I walk through places like Puāri (Victoria Square). This site signifies the mana of tangata whenua and tangata tiriti. I am also proud of our future stadium, Te Kaharoa – Te Kaha for short. Collectively, these names enhance the story of Ōtautahi.

Ka poho kereru ahau ki Mana Motuhake kei Puāri. He tohu tēnei wāhi e whai whakaaro ana ki te mana o te iwi me te hono o tangata whenua ki tangata tiriti. Nā, kāre e kore, ka noho whakaiti ki te wāhi o Te Kaharoa. Koinei te kāhui ingoa hei whakahaumakotia te pūkōrero o tō tātou taone.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is rightfully celebrated for allowing Māori and iwi to highlight their stories, their places, and reinsert their identity. I’m proud that as kaitaki we are gifting our language taonga to the generations to come in a better condition than when we received it.

Ka whakanuia ka tika a Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, ki te whakamiramira i tēnei taonga, ki te hāpai hoki i ngā ingoa, i ngā kōrero, i ngā whakapapa o te takiwā. Nā tēnā, me te whakaaro nei….kua tākoha te taonga ki a tātou, ā, ko tātou ngā kaitiaki o te taonga. Tiakina te taonga, poipoia te taonga kia tākoha atu hei tino taonga ki a rātou e whai ake.

Ko te reo te taikura o te whakaao mārama – Language is the key to understanding.

Kaharoa Manihera is Iwi Engagement Manager at Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu