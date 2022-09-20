Verity Johnson: Time to get over our juvenile responses to Taika Waititi

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: Can you smell that?

It’s the scent of pettiness. It’s the smell of dry ice, overly polished floors, and the Victoria’s Secret body spray of a year 11 school disco. And that is what all of our conversations about New Zealand’s favourite son, Taika Waititi, have smelled like recently.

He’s been in the news a lot these past few months. First with the new Thor, then being back in New Zealand, then with his partner, Rita Ora, announcing she’s headlining at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in October … And every time there’s a new headline about him, the bitchiness begins. You can feel it coming with the grim inevitability of the opening notes of YMCA.

It wasn’t always like this. In 2020, you couldn’t have a conversation without someone praising him. He was the human personification of oat milk.

But recently, public affection has curdled. Now all anyone can say is that Thor is rubbish, he’s forgotten his friends, got too big for his Balenciaga britches and is just, you know, like, a d..k.

If that sounds vague, silly and unsubstantiated, it’s because it is.

It’s straight up bitching. And. We. Always. Do. This. As soon as a Kiwi becomes properly famous outside New Zealand, we start this inevitable cycle. We discover them, we’re proud of them, we’re infatuated with them, then we’re threatened by them, then we’re bitter about them… Then suddenly we’re all sitting there, sniffing and sniping and saying how he’s sold out.

And God, this is juvenile.

Gareth Cattermole Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder in London in July.

Tall Poppy Syndrome is too classy a term for what we’re doing. This is just the inarticulate, insecure rage of the forgotten classmates at a high school reunion who are mad that the class clown became such a success.

Often people excuse this national obsession by saying Kiwis are just understated. We’ve moved beyond petty things like fame, and don’t like those who haven’t.

Pft. Whatever. Kiwis still want to be successful. We just don’t want to admit it. Our ‘relaxedness’ is actually the faux swagger of a teenager who pretends not to care for fear of looking like a try-hard, bro. But beneath that too-cool-for-school-ness, we crave success like everyone else.

No, we need to collectively grow up and admit what’s going on here.

Taika Waititi in the 2020 hit Jojo Rabbit.

New Zealand is chronically insecure about how good it is at everything. We’re convinced that no-one ever makes it from round here, man. And if someone ever does, we can’t cope.

We’re torn between excessive pride, running around like soccer mums with the half-time oranges telling complete strangers, “Oh, you know little Taika? Yes, he’s ours, OURS!”

But we’re also simultaneously deeply threatened by their success. Because it reminds us that we didn’t make it. And we also fear there’s only one spot for a famous Kiwi, so the rest of us will just have to stay in this tiny hermit kingdom for eternity.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “NZ is chronically insecure about how good it is at everything. We’re convinced that no-one ever makes it from ‘round here, man.”

But what we really need to do is calm down. And stop trying to turn every successful Kiwi into an avatar and symbol for all of our national hopes and dreams.

Taika isn’t our global talent ambassador. He’s not the one man who can finally show the world that NZ does have talent. (The rest of the world knows that. We’re the only ones who doubt it.) But likewise, neither is his success a sign that the rest of us won’t ever make it and are just going to stay on this desolate rock churning butter for eternity.

So instead of snipping and snarking, can we employ some of our legendary relaxedness and chill out about Taika. He’s neither a national metaphor nor a personal threat to us.

He’s just one guy, who happens to be really good at his job.