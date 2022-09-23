Josie Pagani: What voters want is fairness and government action

The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: Fifty-seven per cent of voters in Wellington want their city council to fix their ‘’pipes and water infrastructure’’. It’s their highest priority.

Two per cent want more cycleways, the lowest priority.

The council has reflected voters’ preferences by agreeing to spend $226 million on more cycleways. However much it might have spent on fixing pipes, they continue to eject effluent on to the streets with metronomic regularity.

Voters don’t dislike cycleways. They are over the priority placing they get compared to other civic enhancements.

READ MORE:

* Rising incomes in NZ can't keep up with food prices

* What's happening to incomes in lower-paid jobs?

* Free food and respect: What NZ workers want (aside from more pay)



The misalignment between voter preferences and what their elected representatives do is not a local phenomenon.

New data by global polling company YouGov, not yet publicly available but presented to a Toronto conference I attended this week, reveals seismic changes in what voters want governments to do.

The survey covered 14,000 respondents across 11 countries, not including New Zealand, but many that we tend to follow, such as the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and countries in Europe.

Since Covid and rising inflation, our priorities have changed.

The cost of living worries 78% of people. It simply costs too much to exist.

This is an ‘’everyone, everywhere crisis’’: all incomes and political persuasions. It's a survival issue for some, a top anxiety for others.

STUFF Stuff’s tool that lets you calculate a personalised inflation rate, based on your income, who lives in your household, and a few key features of your household spending.

Most voters don't blame this crisis on government Covid spending, demands for higher wages, or more money to slow climate change.

We blame disrupted supply chains, the war in Ukraine and inequality. Around the world there is a sense that big corporates are making hay while the rest of us suffer.

Sixty-seven per cent support an increase in the minimum wage. By definition, that includes support from those paid well above the minimum.

Inflation is a political wrecking ball. Political parties calling for ‘’wage restraint’’, those clinging to the old low-wage, low-tax, low-regulation solutions of the past, are on the wrong side of public opinion.

Seventy-six per cent of voters think that inflation is increasing inequality, and pulling communities apart. Even if you can weather the rise in prices, you're worried about how this will divide the nation even further.

People expect governments to do more. A whopping 84% of citizens think that it’s a government's job to help (followed by central banks at 79%).

But only 46% want a one-off direct payment of cash (assuming a government can even get the cash out the door to the right people).

There is a message here for both National and Labour.

Lawrence Smith Protesters from the Aotea Square campout against corporate greed in February. (file photo). The message of a YouGov poll of 11 countries is that voters want a broken system fixed, says Josie Pagani.

Voters are not interested in the sugar hits. They want a broken system fixed.

For the first time the majority in every country wants a ‘’tax switch'’: income taxed less, and wealth more.

This isn't envy. It's a desire for fairness.

Putting this in the New Zealand context, it means raising more tax from those sitting on tax-free capital gain at the top of the hill, and less from those climbing the hill.

In the short term, global voters want cuts to petrol tax (74%) and controls on supermarket prices (53%). This is a sequencing preference: Do something to help now, while you fix the system for the long term.

Values matter more than ever. Over half of voters in the poll want an economy that supports a happy life by providing good, well-paid jobs and supporting our way of life.

Here's another seismic shift: People are prepared to pay more for public services, but with a sting in the tail – they want the services in their local region. More money spent on their parks, sports clubs, wifi, police stations and services, rather than increases in welfare, or even tax credits. Voters want a transfer of wealth to their communities. They resist paying for services if they see the cash being spent elsewhere.

Stuff Josie Pagani: Over half of voters in the YouGov poll want an economy that supports a happy life by providing good, well-paid jobs and supporting our way of life.

All over the world, pollsters found people want the choice to stay in the place where they grew up, with good jobs and well-funded services there. There’s a strong belief that we shouldn't have to leave town to pay the bills.

This is another big change. People are willing to trade some growth to bring poorer regions up to the level of wealthier ones.

Even if you don't live in a poorer region, rebuilding nations, and bringing citizens together after Covid, is a priority. Leave no town behind.

No-one in politics should ignore that there has been massive global shift to the left in the way people think about the economy.

Populists like Donald Trump in the US, or most recently the formerly fascist Sweden Democrats, get support by pitching for the votes of people who want governments to step in and make the economy work for them.

If you’re appalled by this, then the answer is to move faster than the populists. Promise to throw the kitchen sink at the cost of living crisis. Voters expect nothing less. Then promise to fix the broken economy that excludes too many.

As a colleague in Toronto said, if political leaders want to win elections, ‘’Take the things that voters say are the things, and do that.’’