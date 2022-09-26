Scientists get their ducks in a row for tilt at prestigious prize

A brown teal duckling. A study of ducklings swimming in formation, that asks whether the principles behind it can be applied elsewhere, is up for the Ig Nobel Prize in physics this year.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an award-winning microbiologist and science communicator based in Auckland.

OPINION: It’s that time of the year when the world honours and celebrates great contributions to science, medicine, engineering, economics, literature, and world peace. I’m not talking about the Nobel Prizes – they’ll be announced in October.

No, I’m talking about the Ig Nobels, which honour the surprising, baffling, and intriguing research that, in the words of Ig Nobel founder Marc Abrahams, “first makes you laugh, and then makes you think”.

Here are some of the Ig Nobels that caught my attention this year. First up, there’s the Ig Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Frank Fish, Zhi-Ming Yuan, Minglu Chen, Laibing Jia, Chunyan Ji, and Atilla Incecik, for their work in trying to understand how ducklings swim in formation. If you’ve ever watched them, ducklings tend to follow their parent in single file.

Almost 30 years ago, Fish showed that swimming in their leader’s wake saved ducklings huge amounts of energy. Then last year, Yuan and colleagues developed a mathematical model to show why swimming in single file is so energy-efficient.

They discovered two new and interesting findings: wave-riding and wave-passing. According to their models, the adult duck generates a wave that the duckling behind can ride while at the same time passing the wave’s energy to the next duckling behind it, and so on down the line.

All this wave riding and passing cuts drag and reduces each duckling’s energy expenditure. That’s obviously good for little ducklings, but what if the principle could be applied more broadly? Could freight ships carry more cargo, using less fuel, if they sailed in formation, say?

The medicine category is one to remember if you know anyone who is being treated with the chemotherapy drug Melphalan. This drug can cause really nasty swelling and irritation in the mouth, called oral mucositis. One way to try to prevent this side effect is to get patients to suck on ice chips or ice cubes while they are being given their infusion of the drug. Previous studies have shown that the cold causes the blood vessels in the mouth to narrow, which both reduces inflammation and the drug’s contact with our delicate mouth tissues.

But studies have also shown that patients don’t really like sucking on ice cubes while being infused with chemotherapy drugs. Which brings me to the year’s Ig Nobel Prize for Medicine, awarded to Marcin Jasiński, Martyna Maciejewska, Anna Brodziak, Michał Górka, Kamila Skwierawska, Wiesław Jędrzejczak, Agnieszka Tomaszewska, Grzegorz Basak, and Emilian Snarski, for showing that ice cubes can be replaced with ice cream!

They found that of their patients who were asked to slowly suck on an ice cream or ice lolly while receiving their Melphalan infusion, less than 30% developed oral mucositis, compared with 60% of those who didn’t get an ice cream.

For more on the 2022 Ig Nobels, which included research on constipated scorpions, why legal documents are difficult to understand, and the most efficient way to turn a knob with your fingers, check out the Ig Nobel Prize website on www.improbable.com.