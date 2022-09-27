The problem with cycling in Auckland... and it's not the cyclists

The Northwestern Cycleway in Auckland is one of the busiest in the country. Its history provides a fascinating insight into the evolution of cycling infrastructure in New Zealand. Video first published in August 2021.

ANAYSIS: There is a problem with cycling, and here are things that don’t add up.

Two cyclists died on Auckland roads on a single September weekend.

Five cyclists have died on Auckland roads so far in 2022, more than in any of the previous 11 years.

A low-cost upgrade of a painted cycle lane to a concrete-separated one in Greenhithe has sparked community opposition after motorists hit barriers, damaging vehicles.

Cycling’s share of all journeys is earmarked to rise 17-fold as part of Auckland’s plan to cut transport emissions by 64% by 2030.

The role and prominence of cycling, along with escooters and micro-mobility must increase in Auckland as the city does its bit to curb​ planet-damaging global warming.

Cycling and walking are two of the most life-threatening ways of getting around. Almost any collision between a human being and a vehicle is potentially life-threatening, but not for the driver.

To elevate cycling to become safe enough for children and families to adopt – the ultimate test of its perception of safety – the politicians, their agencies and communities need to be onside. They are not.

Greenhithe’s Upper Harbour Drive cycleway offers a lot of lessons.

The $1.7 million project began in March and should have taken weeks, not months, to install concrete separators in the painted divider between long-established painted cycle lanes, and general traffic.

Todd Niall/Stuff Concrete separators have been installed alongside Auckland's Upper Harbour Drive cycle lanes near Greenhithe, sparking complaints after motorists hit them. (File photo)

The first failing was immediate, when one of a group of cyclists came around the corner on the first Saturday morning of the installations, and one hit the first concrete separator, breaking his collarbone.

Auckland Transport (AT) publicly acknowledged that warning signs and safety measures required of its contractor had not been in place.

Things got worse. Motorists who moved outside the painted traffic lanes began colliding with separators, and community anger grew, with complaints that there had been inadequate consultation.

Six months on, the project is on hold, only partially finished, and AT is about to start a whole new consultation process, with the community and with users of the cycle lanes.

Also in September, contractors overnight damaged the roof of a major cycling underpass so badly that when the day began, cyclists found it closed, with little proper signage about detours, or information.

It took 12 hours from the time of damage for AT and Waka Kotahi to organise a statement explaining what had happened and how they would manage it. Cyclists fumed.

Consultation with communities, and building consensus around important changes to roads and neighbourhoods, is a recurring problem around Auckland.

Ben Gracewood/Supplied Cyclists on Auckland's northwestern cycleway find the Te Atatū underpass closed without explanation, due to structural safety.

Auckland Council, its agencies and politicians might want to consider whether instead of there being four or more separate community engagement teams across the council “family”, it might be useful to have one highly skilled and well-resourced “super team”.

Cycling is basically the conspicuous frontline of the changes Auckland needs to make to become truly climate action-friendly.

That frontline is described by some as the “War on Cars” – a slogan easy to scoff at, but one which represents a challenge to change that needs to be thoughtfully addressed.

An argument advanced by some wanting Upper Harbour Drive’s concrete protection to be removed, and the arterial road returned it former status, is that there had never been a cycling accident previously.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Locations of cycling deaths and serious injuries from 2011 to September 22, 2022.

That is probably true. It is also probably true of two other locations where cyclists lost their lives in that weekend in September.

Protected cycleways are about preventing harm to cyclists, not just addressing past, known trouble-spots.

Protected cycleways, low-traffic neighbourhoods and a shift away from kerbside​ parking where there are better uses are all just part of changes in Auckland that – from the mayor downwards and outwards – need more careful, thoughtful and meticulous management.