As local election days go by, you may find yourself with much to ponder

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist

OPINION: Decision time is nigh. Across the city thousands of uncompleted ballot papers lie scattered across dining tables. Your columnist cracks his knuckles, spreads his fingers across the keyboard in the manner of a concert pianist, and prepares to use the bully pulpit afforded by a fortnightly gig on Stuff to sway the course of a mayoral contest.

Or does he? And does it matter? For this contest heralds no great battle of good and evil. Striking from the list of candidates the minnows, and those whose brains remain off-world, we are left with two decent and honourable and middle-of-the-road (or cycleway) contenders. Between them there is no autocratic strongman, no disinformation peddler, no rough beast, its hour come at last, slouching towards the mayoralty.

What’s more, any contender’s Putinesque tendencies would likely be hamstrung by the nature of our local mayoralties anyway. The position, often portrayed as exuding the power and potency of an extra-large pack of Viagra, actually represents only one vote among many.

True, we are accustomed to seeing fictional Netflix mayors as dynamic singular figures, making bold executive decisions as they threaten to put someone’s butt in a sling.

But in our system the role of mayor cleaves closer to that of Cat-Herder General, working round the council table to fashion a consensus from a Cadbury’s Roses Assortment-level variety of viewpoints.

And wider than that, having to deal with (language enthusiasts, hold your noses) ‘stakeholders’ ranging from individual members of the public through to interest groups of all sizes, shapes and descriptions and all the way to central government.

STUFF Christchurch's leading mayoral candidates David Meates and Phil Mauger go head-to-head in a debate hosted by The Press and Te Pūtahi, the Centre for Architecture and City Making

In that light, you may find yourself looking at our two leading candidates. And you may find yourself considering someone who ran a large complex public sector organisation with a duty to care for anyone who turns up on the doorstep, while at the same time standing up to the overbearing government of the day. (And someone who, when he left that office, did so past lines of applauding staff).

And you may find yourself considering someone else, who ran a family business that can choose whoever it deals with, and whose stakeholders extend little further than its own private shareholders. Someone who has already published a large advertisement setting out who his favourites round a future council table will be - and by omission, who won’t.

And you may ask yourself ‘Decent and honourable men both, but which of these is possibly better suited for this particular public role?’

And you may find yourself looking at the difference between someone with a clear grasp of the distinction between governance and management, and someone who says “I’m more of a hands-on guy. I’m not that strong on governance, but I’ve got people around me that can do governance.”

And you may ask yourself what sort of, say, American president would declare “I’m more of a hands-on guy. I’m not that strong on constitutions, but I’ve got people around me that can do constitutions.” Can you think of any, recently?

Or you may find yourself thinking that despite the shouty commentariat, the greatest concern of Cantabrians is not the devil’s trundleways that (apparently) blight our poor motorists but rather the relentless encroachment of climate change. And that come summer in our part of the world a good deal of Australia may well be on fire, while closer to home a queue of hundred-year storms will jostle for the chance to chew up our coastlines.

And you may ask yourself “of these two decent and honourable contenders, who just might have the better head to deal with this issue, given that it may conceivably involve more complex solutions than personally getting behind the wheel of some heavy machinery?”

It’s your call, obviously. I certainly wouldn’t want to tell you who to vote for.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “Between them there is no autocratic strongman, no disinformation peddler, no rough beast, its hour come at last, slouching towards the mayoralty.”

What I can tell you is that as a supplier of (allegedly) humorous musings to this august organ, I know which side of this mayoral race my bread is buttered on. Because if there’s one thing history teaches us, it’s that we need fewer of your boring strategic thinkers and consensus-builders leading us, and more of your colourful mavericks who play by their own rules.

Or at least, that’s what we need to make my job easier. As to what the city needs, I couldn’t possibly comment.