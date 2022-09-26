We're maturing, but are we grown-up enough to strike out on our own?

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and her father, Rawiri Paratene, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition being presented to Parliament.

Lana Hart is a Christchurch-based writer, broadcaster and tutor.

OPINION: From an opinion writer’s perspective, recent news has played out well for me.

Last week’s announcement of a review of the Lotteries funding system answered my calls to stop relying on the poorest neighbourhoods to fund our community and sporting organisations.

Then, the scrapping of the Government’s traffic light system meant the anti-social behaviours I raised concerns about earlier this year are less likely to become the new normal for many of us.

READ MORE:

* Pasifika encouraged to give te reo Māori a go

* It lives with you, boy: Tom Roa on his journey to keep te reo Māori alive

* Learn te reo Māori inside a 'virtual' marae

* Aotearoa, walk with me

* Why learning te reo Māori is important

* Losing te reo could threaten Kiwi 'humanity' and follow in Australia's footsteps



And just before my local government election papers arrived in my letterbox, with their unhelpful, self-penned paragraphs about the candidates, Stuff provided the comparative, robust information I had argued we needed during the last local election. I hope the media in your voting districts did this too.

So it’s with perhaps more unjustified confidence than usual that I now refer to a column I wrote last year, when I argued that in the life cycle of a nation, New Zealand is in the stage of a young adult.

Now past its unsettling but important, values-storming adolescent stage that brought us the Springbok tours and reclamation of Bastion Point, New Zealand is well on its way to affirming a clear identity in the wider world. It is an identity that is “not that of the Motherland, but uniquely our own... with impressive qualifications, despite a complicated and sometimes painful past... and facing the future with expectations of hope and promise”, I wrote.

Since the Queen’s death, we’ve simultaneously experienced heavy doses of the two disparate cultures that formed our nation.

As the world watched the history-drenched ceremonies of her funeral, in New Zealand we celebrated 50 years since the petition to teach te reo Māori in schools and to make it an official language was presented to Parliament. As ‘God Save the King’ wafted across my kitchen, I practised my pronunciation of Ngai Tūāhuriri for Te Wiki o Te Reo and Mahuru Māori.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff “Our comfortability with the term reflects our increasing comfort with our national identity.”

There may have never been a week of news when the differences between the two cultures that founded a modern Aotearoa were so starkly displayed. British and Māori do death, and many other aspects of life, differently.

With that as a backdrop, I had to decide if I was comfortable with the term ‘Pākēha’ to describe myself as part of my pēpeha, my introduction in te reo.

The journey of the term Pākēha is nearly as long and varied as our history itself. When I migrated to New Zealand in the mid-1990s, the word seemed to generate a lot of reactions; many considered it insulting to non-Māori New Zealanders, even racist. But gradually, it’s become more widely used and is now often seen capitalised as a proper noun.

When thinking about whether Pākēha was the right term for me, I found Philip McKibbin’s words in the Guardian useful. “I had a realisation,” he writes, “we aren’t all ‘one or the other’. The urge to separate us out is a colonising one, and it has been used to marginalise and exclude people of colour around the world. Challenging binary distinctions – ‘either/or’ – in favour of inclusion – ‘both … and’ – underpins a lot of radical thinking, including feminism and queer theory.”

McKibbin, of Ngāi Tahu and Pākēha descent, goes on to say that there has been a tendency to think of the people of New Zealand as either Māori or Pākēha, rather than both, or neither. “For example, there are Chinese families who have been here a lot longer than some Pākehā families; and many Chinese New Zealanders are Māori too.”

This fusion of two distinct cultures, mixed together with the plethora of other cultures, languages, and peoples who also call New Zealand home, sits well with me. The Māori word Pākēha, says McKibbin, “captures a connection to this place that ‘NZ European’ doesn’t”.

Our comfortability with the term reflects our increasing comfort with our national identity, a place that may still be finding its adult feet, but that is increasingly understood to be based on fairness, innovation, kindness, youthful assertiveness, and other shared values.

This maturing identity and ability to claim who we are as a collective people will serve us well. Once the dust settles in the aftermath of Monday’s holiday for a Queen who – it must be said – was a high achiever at her inherited role and earned the respect of nearly the entire world, we can finally start to discuss in earnest whether our nation is ready to step out of the family home of a constitutional monarchy and make our own way in the adult world of independence.

And when we do, it will be in the knowledge that whatever we create here, it will be – like the term Pākēha – unique and connected to Aotearoa, a hybrid of many peoples, a place where indigenous and settlers, both old and new, can live with a shared sense of belonging.