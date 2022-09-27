Verity Johnson: Why don't men buy their own underwear?

Verity Johnson: “I can be relied upon to suggest underwear that isn’t just multipack sacks of saggy, black briefs that are the elasticated embodiment of a midlife crisis.”

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: “Hey girl, look, I know how you feel about this...,” a long, nervous pause tiptoed down the phone before my friend plunged on.

“But I’ve got to buy my husband some more undies … and I just wondered, if you, you know,” another, longer pause, then a gulp, “you had any recommendations?”

She whispered the last part of the sentence with such significance it felt like we were in a gangster movie, swapping mob secrets via cotton-based euphemisms. We weren’t.

She was just nervous about asking for help, because she knows how I feel about men who don’t buy their own underwear. But still, if there was anyone who could help, it was me.

In our friend group, I’m the resident lingerie nut. So I can be relied upon to suggest underwear that isn’t just The Warehouse’s multipack sacks of saggy, black briefs that are the elasticated embodiment of a midlife crisis. Instead, I understand the delicate, hand-wash nature of the situation, and also that buying underwear for men in New Zealand is ridiculously hard.

So I gave her some ideas, and she thanked me and quickly hung up. She knew I was about to go on a rant. Because seriously, why don’t men buy their own undies?

Organic Basics/Stuff Men do care about underwear when they are single, writes Verity Johnson.

You exactly know what I mean. I’m not just talking about teenagers or young men. I’m talking about grown men. I know macho-ass blokes who are happy to get neck tattoos and drive tanks around town, but want their undies handed to them like a morning juice box.

And they’re the norm. Studies show the vast majority of (straight) men don’t buy their own undies. It’s their wives’ job. A 2009 survey by British department store Debenhams on consumer trends says that men only buy their own undies for 17 years of their lives. These are the years when they’re most often single – and keen to impress new flames. But when guys settle down, buying underwear overwhelmingly becomes the partner’s job.

When I first read this depressing statistic, I went around asking men to explain this perplexing pants purchasing pattern. And I got a thousand variations on, “I just don’t care...”.

And yet, men clearly do care. They care enough to start buying them when they’re single Pringles. So obviously they do know the power of underwear when it comes to enticing the opposite sex – and how much women appreciate an exotic budgie smuggler.

So perhaps the explanation isn’t, “I don't care”. Rather, “I don’t care about seducing my partner after I’ve already got her. So I’m going to delegate this intimate, erotic task to her, in the same way I’d ask her to pick up rubbish bags at the supermarket”. And frankly, that’s just lazy.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “Underwear remains one of the most powerful and intimate expressions a person can make about themselves ... So why would you delegate that to someone else?”​​​

I did get the odd counterargument of, “well, if she buys them, then I’ll look sexy for her”. And sure, it may mean that you look slightly better than if you bought them yourself. But don’t kid yourself into thinking that your wife finds that hot. It’s not hot when you have to actively manage your partner’s sex appeal. (That’s just taking something exciting and turning it into more work.)

But even if you are complacent about maintaining a frisson of passion in the relationship, I still don’t get one thing. Underwear remains one of the most powerful and intimate expressions a person can make about themselves. It’s a message about who you are and how you see yourself, both as an adult and as a partner.

So why would you delegate that to someone else?

Either you don’t have anything to say about yourself. Or, you just want your partner to see your deep, complex, intricate sensuality as being on a par with remembering to buy bin bags.