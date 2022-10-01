Health jitters, motorbikes and staying out of 'judgemental grumpy old person territory'

Denise Irvine is a Hamilton freelance journalist and food writer, and a regular Waikato Times contributor.

OPINION: You can become quite irrational in the early hours of the morning, when little things seem like big things with potentially frightening consequences.

So it was that at 1.30am a few days ago I reached for my phone and Googled, “pain in the neck”. I’d woken with a sharpish, unexplained pain in this region and after I’d scrolled through all the jokey references to pain in the neck, I was more specific, tapped in “left side, under ear” and found that it was nothing to worry about. Probably a one-off caused by a poor sleeping position. So I rearranged myself and went back to sleep.

I’m much more jumpy about health issues at age 72 (knocking on 73) than I ever was previously, and I’m not alone in this. Nowadays conversations with friends are inclined to include an informal health bulletin: details of worn out body parts that may need to be replaced, or medical investigations for serious and not so serious matters, or maybe physiotherapy for random injuries. Blood pressure scores are discussed as widely as the All Blacks latest numbers, and of course online research makes us experts on everything.

This is not all said to be gloomy. It’s just that I’ve been reflecting about the vicissitudes of getting older quite a lot recently, in the wake of three funerals of contemporaries in the past three months, and then the death of Queen Elizabeth, at 96, who had stoically worked right to the end of her extraordinary life. And her eldest son, Charles, who has become King at 73, taking on a vast job at an age when most are cutting themselves a bit of slack.

This week the British author Hilary Mantel died suddenly aged 70, from a stroke. Mantel was the genius who wrote, among other things, the historical Wolf Hall trilogy about the rise and demise of Thomas Cromwell in Tudor England. I’m shocked and sad that she has gone, just like that, and there will be no more books from her.

Getting older is a balancing act, really, of trying to stay fit and well, positive, engaged in work or the community (or both), embracing generational change, and side-stepping the slippery slope into judgemental grumpy old person territory.

Such territory clearly inhabited by two women and a man at some hot pools last weekend, forming a little huddle as they dissected the perceived ills of this country, the fragments of their conversation heavy on the wearying “going hell in a hand-cart” rhetoric.

And the white-haired man behind me in a queue at a Hamilton market who leaned forward and whispered in a conspiratorial tone that he was having trouble deciding whether the young person just ahead of us was a man or a woman. The young person was unmistakeably a man with his hair neatly tied up in a pony-tail: it was an unnecessary jibe and the whisperer had mistakenly assumed that because I also have white hair that I would be complicit, probably join him in nodding and sighing about the younger generation.

I said politely that I wasn’t at all confused about the man in front of us, and the whisperer didn’t bother me again.

123rf Denise Irvine’s neighbour “has bought herself a full-noise motorbike” in her early 70s and is plannign road trips.

It is so much more rewarding to look for inspiration and purpose among contemporaries. One of my neighbours, a year younger than me, has bought herself a full-noise motorbike and is getting the hang of it as she looks forward to some road trips. She’s ridden pillion before but this will be her first time in the driver’s seat and she’s up for the challenge.

She has a friend, 72, who has driven an almost-8m motor-home around the North Island for the past two years; it is a beast of a vehicle that surely takes confidence and attitude to wrangle. The motorbike and motor-home were having an airing together on our street recently and my small red Nissan seemed tame in comparison as I drove by.

There has also been the vicarious pleasure of other adventures this year via RNZ’s Lady and the Tramp podcasts featuring former Prime Minister Helen Clark, 72, talking about some of the challenging Great Walks she’s done back home in New Zealand.

Two of the royal women deserve honourable mention, too, Princess Anne, 72, who kept loyal vigil for her mother, the Queen, in the long days after her death, staying with the Queen’s casket during its progress through Scotland, and on to England. Anne was the sole woman walking with her family in two gruelling processions, poised and confident in military uniform trousers and sensible shoes.

Robert Perry/Getty Images At 72, Princess Anne kept loyal vigil for her mother and walked with her family in two processions. She’s shown with King Charles III and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin as it heads to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Camilla, 75, the unflappable Queen Consort, was not so fortunate on footwear, wearing the requisite high-heeled black pumps - while reportedly suffering a painful broken toe – as she heroically followed her husband, King Charles, on a hectic schedule across the country. Most people with a broken toe would be advised to wear comfy trainers and put their feet up for a bit. It’s unlikely that with her new role she’ll have much time for this.

Lastly, there’s the tale of the unexpected, when I took a heavily tarnished tray to an industrial metal polisher to see if they could restore it for me. The place was bristling with serious machinery but the owner had a look at the humble tray, and said they’d give it a go.

“We don’t usually do little stuff like this,” he said, “because then we’d get all the old grannies coming in with their bits and pieces.”

“Oh,” I said, “you mean people like me?”

“No,” he grinned, “you’re okay, you’re young; you’re about the same age as me.” (He was pretty much bang on because we swapped birthdates and I’m nine months older than him.)

So my sincere apologies to grannies everywhere but I’ll tuck that exchange away as a cheerful compliment to brighten the next dull day, or another pain-in-the-neck moment.