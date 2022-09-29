Nanaia Mahuta has been scrupulous. She deserves better than a whitewash

Ben Thomas is a commentator and public relations consultant who has worked on both government and private sector projects. He is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins did his colleague Nanaia Mahuta no favours in suggesting that an inquiry by the public service commissioner about potential conflicts of interest in government contracts awarded to her family will find nothing to see.

Because far from the inquiry being a whitewash, it is more likely Mahuta has herself been hung out to dry by the public service’s falling standards and her own prime minister’s passive attitude towards conflicts.

Discussing the alleged conflicts, which mostly involve a range of contracts entered into between Ko Awatea, a consultancy run by Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby, and various Crown agencies where Mahuta had (unrelated, associate) ministerial responsibilities, requires a few disclaimers. Online in particular, the issue has attracted appalling racism, unacceptable whatever the substance of the issues.

READ MORE:

* Why the Mahuta investigation needed to happen

* The curse of cosyism in public life is hurting us all

* Nanaia Mahuta wanted investigation into handling of husband's government contracts



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “It is far more likely Mahuta has herself been hung out to dry by the public service’s falling standards and her own prime minister’s passive attitude towards conflicts,” writes Ben Thomas.

Then there is the familiar roll-call of mitigating circumstances: New Zealand routinely scores near the top of international charts for transparency and perceptions of (lack of) corruption. It is a small country where everyone knows each other. Certain skills are in short supply. National did it too!

These are reasons to police potential and apparent conflicts more rigorously, not submerge them under folksy excuses. In the rare instances where public corruption charges have been successfully brought (for example, in council roading contracts), the initial excuses were that travel and gifts bought by contractors for the officials holding the pen on invoices were, in essence, just favours between mates.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins has done Mahuta no favours by suggesting the inquiry will find nothing, writes Ben Thomas.

There is one example of a clear-cut breach of the Cabinet manual, which was identified by the ACT party to little attention. That is Mahuta’s appointment, during her term as Māori development minister, of Waimirirangi Ormsby, whom Mahuta’s husband identified as his niece, to the ill-fated technical advisory group reviewing New Zealand’s response to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The appointment carried a fee of around $44,000.

There is some grey area in terms of who counts as a “close family member” under the Cabinet manual, and familial terms like “uncle” can be used in a much looser way within Māoridom than may apply to the Western nuclear family unit, but self-identification by the minister’s family should suffice to make it an open and shut case. Mahuta should receive a warning, and apologise.

It seems unlikely the inquiry will find any inappropriate intervention by Mahuta in the other examples. The contracts, totalling about $200,000 across a variety of agencies over a couple of years, are for projects at a level far below ministerial notice. She was at no time the minister responsible for the areas in which contracts were awarded. The sheer number of layers through which a self-serving minister would have to wade in order to interfere in procurement makes it seem a remote prospect.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes will lead the inquiry into allegations of conflicts of interest involving Nanaia Mahuta’s family members.

The range of areas in which Gannin Ormsby has been engaged – taking in waste management, cultural competency, and so on – has raised eyebrows. However, having worked on a variety of projects with government and the private sector involving “Big Four” international consulting firms, I have come to accept with degrees of equanimity and resignation that the senior people and their phalanxes of juniors are somehow recognised as experts in whatever subject is at hand. There’s no particular reason this suspension of disbelief can’t or shouldn’t be extended to smaller consultancies.

By and large, the contracts likely boil down to “not a good look”. And the blame for this should not be sheeted home to Mahuta. Hopefully the Public Service Commission will look at itself. What seems to be at issue is at the very least a lack of consistency, and more probably carelessness, in the public service about the appearance of conflicts.

It doesn’t mean that procurers were not inadvertently swayed – even subconsciously – by a mistaken belief about what they should do with these contracts. That is why process and consistency is important, and why it must be rebuilt after the loosening of the Covid years.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ben Thomas: “Mahuta has, in her own words and confirmed by the record, been scrupulous with her own disclosures. Her reputation deserves better than a whitewash by the Public Service Commission.”

It’s no secret that government procurement processes became loose to the point of being liquid after the onset of the pandemic. Ordinarily obsessed with (at least on paper) cost-benefit ratios, the Government piled money out of the door for “shovel-ready projects” – for example, the abortive “Green School” project – as fast as it could in order to prop up feared failures in the infrastructure and construction sector.

At the same time, consultancy rates have continued to increase, both to cover shortages in a constrained workforce and, according to some, the public sector pay freeze, incentivising employees to see contracting as the way to improve remuneration in the same job.

Managing conflicts of interest, and the appearance of them, is at the core of democracy. It’s an obvious point that the resources of the state are to be used for the good of the country, and not in the interests of politicians, close friends and families.

Mahuta has, in her own words and confirmed by the record, been scrupulous with her own disclosures. Her reputation deserves better than a whitewash by the Public Service Commission.