Language is changing. By the time we notice, it's often too late to undo it

New Zealand officially said farewell to the Queen last Monday. Is the Windsor line a din-asty or a dine-asty?

Laurie Bauer is emeritus professor of linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington, where he taught for 40 years.

OPINION: We are frequently told that the only languages which do not change are dead. Whether we want to believe it or not, English – as a living language – is changing.

We recognise some of the changes easilyː the introduction of the word lockdown in the Covid context, for example, or the variation in pronunciation of the first syllable of dynasty so that sometimes it sounds like din and sometimes it sounds like dine.

Here are a few things which are apparently changing, some of which you may not have noticed.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An almost empty Auckland Harbour Bridge on the first day of lockdown – a word rarely used in that context before March 2020.

We are starting to hear much used for many, as in there weren’t much people there, and there’s too much discussions. This is still rare, and usually only spoken, but because a lot of can easily be used instead of both much and many by all of us, having one expression to cover both environments is not new.

People are no longer saying is concerned in expressions like As far as money, I never seem to have enough. This is now well established, although relevant contexts are not particularly frequent.

We are gaining an apparently excrescent verb in expressions like, The point is, is that we don’t know the answer. The double be is now heard from presidents and the hoi polloi alike, even if grammarians are not quite sure what the function of the extra verb is.

Because, for more and more people, prince and prints sound just the same, we find that incidence and incidents sound the same, and the two get confused. As a result, we have the new plural incidences, meaning ‘’more than one incident’’.

Peter Pen or Peter Pan?

For many years, foreigners have thought that New Zealanders were saying pen when they were really saying pan. But now there is a pair where New Zealanders themselves seem to be confused. They use then instead of than. You have to listen carefully to pick it up, because you expect to hear than.

If you imagine State Highway 1 in the North Island as a straight line, Kaitaia is at one end and Wellington at the other. In between, we find Hamilton. So Hamilton is between Kaitaia and Wellington. Similarly, if I worked for the university from 1979 to 2014, then I worked for it between 1979 and 2014. But increasingly, people say that I worked for it between 1979 to 2014. That is between … and and from … to are mixed together in a syntactic blend.

Think how you would pronounce tsetse fly, tsunami and Sri Lanka. Not very long ago, there was only one way to pronounce each of these. Tsetse fly was pronounced with an initial tet, tsunami was pronounced with an initial s-sound, and Sri Lanka was pronounced as though written Shri.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Laurie Bauer: “It is typical that we do not notice a linguistic change until it is well advanced, by which time it cannot be undone.”

The reason is simple: native English words do not allow ts or sr in initial position, so English speakers found ways to avoid these problems. Now, it seems we care less about fundamental English patterns, and we more frequently pronounce these words with initial ts sounds and initial sr. This is driven by the spelling, and also by wanting to pronounce foreign words as they are pronounced in the original language. Yet we still pronounce Paris with a final s-sound (unlike the French) and talk about Venice rather than Venezia.

You may find some of these changes incomprehensible, you may think they are good or bad, they may annoy you, or you may not even have noticed them. It is typical that we do not notice a linguistic change until it is well advanced, by which time it cannot be undone.

