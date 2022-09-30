My friend made a mistake but we need to support him, not vilify him

A celebration of Massey University Māori graduates in 2020. A recent incident between a lecturer and two Māori students raised questions about the university’s processes, says RaNae Niven.

RaNae​ Niven is a communication specialist and director of Aroā Whakarongo. She is from Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Kuia, Te Atiawa, and Ngāti Apa ki Te Rā To.

OPINION: I was never expected to go to university, but I did not understand why.

I was bright and did really well at school. At the time, I didn’t realise the impact of colonisation that meant that there was a different journey expected for me than some of my Pākehā friends.

It wasn’t until I was 28 that I questioned why I couldn’t do more with my life. So, I enrolled in design school.

As my career progressed, I saw limitations on how far I could go. I figured that could be based on my lack of a degree, even though I had lots of skills and experience.

My lived values were all about te ao Māori, so as much as I wanted to fit into a Pākehā system, there would always be challenges in how I viewed the world and the matauranga/knowledge I represented.

Fast forward 20 or so years and I decided to enrol at Massey University, to do that degree I thought was holding me back.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF New Zealand has one of the world's least equal education systems, but Māori children are more likely to achieve when they're in Māori medium education.

My 20 years’ experience wasn’t enough for me to get in at first. It wasn’t until my CV landed on Dr Chris Galloway’s desk that I got my chance to prove my worth.

He believed in me and advocated on my behalf. He literally went up against the system to get me accepted, and it took a lot of energy and perseverance.

Why me, though, I wondered? Could it be that he valued my experience and that I would bring a te ao Māori view to this profession and help make a difference?

This was the beginning of a lifelong friendship with a teacher who would show me how important my Māori values are in building bi-cultural relationships in a complex and challenging world.

Chris Galloway encouraged me and advocated for me to do a masters in professional public relations.

SUPPLIED Massey University master of professional public relations programme leader Chris Galloway was criticised for his comment to two students, but there is another side to the man than the headline suggested, RaNae Niven says.

I remember the day I walked into a room full of super-smart students and felt like I was really out of my league. I would soon learn that those students all felt the same, and we encouraged and supported each other through a challenging and life-changing experience.

I completed the masters programme with merit through a difficult time, when my mum was diagnosed with cancer. I went on to build a career in a te ao Māori world for the Whānau Ora commissioning agency in Te Waipounamu.

Sadly, I lost mum just prior to my graduation, and in 2019 I was diagnosed with cancer myself. That was a tough time, but Galloway was still there, supporting my career and my personal loss.

The silver lining was I had time to reconnect and kōrero with like-minded whānau about how we could support each other in true whānau ora style and start a communications agency with a Māori worldview.

I wanted to create a place where not only I but everyone fits in. Galloway believed so much in the kaupapa that he continued to support that journey every step of the way, providing strategic advice and encouragement. Even I started to believe in my moemoea (dream).

Supplied RaNae Niven says publicity about her friend and former teacher’s ill-judged comment raises questions.

This week I was on the phone with another wāhine toa having a tangi because of an article that was written months after the event and published during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

I am pouri (sad) because the article vilified a man who supported me to make a difference for my culture.

The article was about two Māori Massey students whose concerns didn’t get resolved in a way that was tika and appropriately aligned with their values.

Mikaela Matenga​ and Caleb Monk were representing Te Waka ō Ngā Ākonga Māori stall at Clubs Day in July, when they were approached by Galloway, who told the pair, “I hope this isn’t offensive, but you guys don’t look Māori at all”, Matenga told Stuff.

Matenga said she felt the comment was “highly racist” and was an attempt to minimise her and Monk’s identities as tangata whenua.

Galloway provided a written apology to the students and admitted his comment was thoughtless, insensitive, and inappropriate.

This kōrero does not seek to challenge their concerns; in fact, their concerns are supported.

What this kōrero hopes to highlight is the way in which their concerns were handled, and as a consequence, the way in which Galloway has been treated post-publication.

Tika provides a general foundation for tikanga and in the Māori context refers to what is right and what is good for any particular situation – the way this situation was handled by the university was anything but tika.

It has left me feeling mad and frustrated with more questions than I have answers for. But I know that we all need to do our bit to sow seeds of peace and create a safer place for all of us to discuss our cultural differences, our beliefs, what matters to us and why.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Associate minister of education Kelvin Davis announces funding to extend a Māori focused Stem programme, at Massey University. RaNae Niven questions what institutions like universities are doing to make students and staff feel safe.

The questions surfaced for me have been:

What are organisations like universities doing to make their staff and students feel safe, whether they’re Māori, Pākehā or any other culture?

What does good cultural support for staff look like, so they can grow their understanding of te ao Māori?

How does te Tiriti fit into this, and does it keep everyone safe?

Was it in good balance, or fairness that this story be published during Te Wiki o te reo Māori – during a week when we celebrate te reo Māori?

Was the story fair to all?

What needs to change in big organisations like universities so that students and staff have a voice?

I will finish with a whakatauki in the hope we can all be kinder to each other and look to tell stories that show the real person, not just a skewed version with a shareable headline.

He taonga rongonui, Te aroha ki te tangata

Kindness towards people is a great treasure

Ko te tumanako me haere tahi tatou

Let us do this together.