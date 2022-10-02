Damien Grant: An unsexy, fascinating view into the political engine room

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor to Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: Lawyers are terrible gossips, writes Christopher Finlayson in his recent book, Yes, Minister.

One of the unchallenged bits of scuttlebutt that does the rounds of the Chancery Bar and other inner city watering holes is that, when he was Attorney-General, Finlayson awarded himself the title of Queen’s Counsel.

I’d heard this and, to my discredit, accepted it. Turns out, it isn’t true.

The Right Honourable John Key, as he then was, for his own reasons exercised the prerogative of a member of the Executive Council to briefly assume the power of the Attorney-General and recommend to the Governor General that the actual Attorney-General be awarded silk.

Finlayson recounts: “John Key called me over to his office in late 2012 and told me he had the power to make me a QC and was going to do so.”

Finlayson had applied previously and blames Michael Cullen, then the attorney-general, for knocking his application back as he was a National candidate at the time.

He concedes he’d have done the same but still rankles at being called a “failed QC” after he was elected.

The anecdote is interesting because it is a glimpse into the complexity that is Christopher Finlayson KC.

Finlayson has been one of the more interesting fixtures on our political stage. He describes how he has been labelled: conservative, gay, Catholic, cold and intellectual.

Grant Matthew/Stuff FInlayson places great emphasis on the settlements he achieved during his time as Minister of Treaty Settlements, such as that with Rangitaane o Manawatu, whose Hotoumanawa Marae in Palmerston North he is pictured on.

He understands his own profile and in the list of regrets laments that he failed to be better at self-promotion, placing too much emphasis on doing rather than being seen to do.

He is wrong. In public life we need more good people doing things and fewer strutting peacocks admiring their reflection in a wall of camera lenses.

Media attention is addictive and those who crave adulation are driven to ever-greater acts of absurdity. Those who get things done are often unseen and, in the case of Finlayson, unsung.

For my money, the most significant was the Contract and Commercial Law Act 2017. An unsexy choice, to be sure.

But, as someone who toils in the minutiae of commercial and civil disputes, the codification and simplification of multiple strands of commercial law into this one piece of legislation has been excellent.

Supplied Yes, Minister chronicles Christopher Finlayson's time in the Key cabinet, including as Attorney-General.

I also enjoy the re-drafting of arcane language to something that even a simple-minded insolvency practitioner can comprehend, and the act comes with helpful little examples for the slow-witted amongst us.

The change was not universally loved, with one academic writing a platonic dialogue on why the law had failed to achieve its aims of accessibility and that the examples were both unhelpful and wrong. In what is my favourite line of his book this criticism is airily dismissed: “The pettifogging concerns of professors of law did not worry me.”

Now, I am not qualified to arbitrate on the issues, but I endorse the robustness of the language and the withering contempt that goes along with it. Those that can, do, those that can’t, teach.

For his part, Finlayson places great significance in his role advancing Treaty settlements, something that he worked on as an advocate for Ngai Tahu before entering Parliament.

He regrets the inability to make progress on the deadlocked northern claims and he is caustic in his assessment. “I had reached the conclusion that trying to negotiate with Ngapuhi representatives was a waste of time”.

Nicola Edmonds Christopher Finlayson has written what he intends to be the second in a trilogy of books about his time in politics.

But where settlements were to be had, deals were done, signatures collected and grievances laid to rest.

Much of the middle of the book reads like an affidavit. The author takes us through the role of an attorney-general, its unique constitutional arrangements and his interactions with others in similar roles overseas, and does so in a deliberate fashion.

It is in these pages where the reader gets a feeling for what drives the author and what has made him successful.

It is dry in parts and no page-turner, but you find yourself pulled along by the author’s enthusiasm for obscure constitutional arrangements that you had never considered previously and will never contemplate again.

He explains why he voted against marriage equality because of his libertarian belief that the state should not be involved in the regulation of marriage, yet spends many sentences congratulating himself for funnelling money to his preferred artistic indulgence, the NZ Sympathy Orchestra. A most un-libertarian thing to do, Mr Finlayson.

This is a book written by someone who was in politics to do something, even if at times the reader gets a sense that the author wasn’t entirely sure what that something was.

But when the ministerial warrants came his way, he applied his mind, energies and a systematic, if at times inconsistent, set of principles to the task before him.

Finlayson is an example to those in the current shadow cabinet who may soon find themselves confronted with the same challenges and opportunities.

Stuff Damien Grant appreciates the value of antiquity.

If you wish to write a book after you leave office, make sure you have something to write about other than snarky barbs traded between colleagues. Although there is enough of that to keep things lively. Journalists would also do well to put down their phones and read it.

Yes, Minister is not a reflection on the author’s life or belief system. The few paragraphs of the now distant school years are included as a reference to his introduction to politics, and from there a rush to adulthood, yet his character and personality is evident to those who complete the assignment and get to the final page.

It is the second book in what he promises will be a trilogy. The first, He Kupu Taurangi: Treaty Settlements and the Future of Aotearoa New Zealand, I did not know had been written, I am embarrassed to confess. A third, on the importance of the rule of law, has been threatened.

The Honourable Christopher Finlayson KC, has returned to the bar and private life. His book is an easy and rewarding read.