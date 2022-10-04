Auckland election: The best and worst week for local democracy

Retiring Auckland mayor Phil Goff talks with Todd Niall about the race to be his successor.

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: The final week of voting ahead of the October 8 election day is both the most important and the most woeful week in the postal voting system used to elect local government.

In 2019, the final week of the three-week period accounted for just over half of all Auckland Council votes cast being returned for counting.

It was also the week in which 65% of eligible Auckland voters missed their last chance to have a say, and a part of the number can be put down to how difficult it is, for many, to vote.

After Tuesday, New Zealand Post does not guarantee that completed papers put in their mailboxes will be delivered in time to count. Maybe they will, maybe not.

At that point, the ultimate test of voter commitment begins. How badly really do you want your vote to count, and how much effort are you prepared to make, to get your vote there.

More than 100,000 votes were probably in the “too hard” basket from day one. Around 114,000 enrolment packs were returned unopened from addresses they were delivered to in August.

Some of those 114,000 will have made the effort to late enrol and special vote, but with a 35% total turnout in 2019, you’d have to assume not many did.

Then there’s the voting papers which residents say never turned up. Anecdotes include some being put in the wrong letterboxes in apartment complexes, and many are simply unexplainable.

More transient lives, more likely to be lived by the young, the unfamiliar, and the less well-off, also require an unrealistic focus on keeping up with advising the electoral system of changes of address.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The return of voting papers is gradually matching the 2019 record low. (File photo)

Auckland Council has added around 150 collection points on top of the 377 (and declining) NZ mailboxes around the city, for the first time including Countdown supermarkets.

In 2019, 18% got to the point of completing papers but not returning them, and council surveys show it’s the older, property owning residents more likely to vote.

Those who correctly provided overseas addresses have started receiving papers, almost or already too late to post them back - the scan and email option available for general elections is not allowed.

If online voting is not the answer, then a hybrid postal and in-person system needs to be taken more seriously, be better funded, and either run by, or significantly funded by the electoral commission.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Roadside billboards are about as close as many get to a local body election. (File photo)

Auckland Council could have done more. But that would have required politicians voting for a bigger budget than they did – being prepared to place a higher value on the system that elected them.

The $7.41 million to run and promote the election on paper is similar to 2019, but $1.44 million was recovered from the now-disbanded district health boards whose voting papers were included in the same process.

But in the past three years, the number of eligible voters has grown 7%, and costs have risen so that, per voter, it is unlikely that much has changed in terms of funding.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff launching his 2016 campaign which saw him elected to the office for the first time. (File photo)

The council talks of its Covid-19-hit “emergency budget” capping how much was available for the election effort, which presumably capped any chance of big new turnout initiatives.

More needs to be done to take the election into Auckland’s communities. The council could make halls and venues available “ready to stage” candidate evenings, create outdoor and community events at which local candidates could do their stuff, rather than leaving such events to local volunteer organisations.

If those who fund and decide the structure of the Auckland Council election don’t value it more highly, it is unfair to wag the finger at the 65% of non-voters, who seem to hold a similar view.