Liberal democracies could learn a lot from the protests in Iran

A Kurdish woman in the northern Syrian city of Qamishli holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a protest condemning her death in Iran.

Donna Miles is an Iranian-Kiwi writer based in Christchurch

OPINION: On the last weekend of September, more than 80 cities worldwide held rallies in solidarity with protesters in Iran. The ongoing women-led protests – the largest Iran has seen in years – started after the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, arrested on September 13.

Mahsa was arrested for her bad hijab – failing to wear her hijab properly – by Iran’s morality police, tasked with upholding the theocratic government’s hijab law. This law requires women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothing in public.

Any engagement with the morality police is absolutely terrifying, especially when it results in arrest. There are many stories of torture, humiliation and sexual harassment of women in custody, which is why, when stopped on the street, women do their utmost to resist arrest.

As a young woman living in Tehran, I was stopped by two morality policemen on the street for having nail polish on. I will never forget how terrified I felt and how humiliating the whole experience was. But I was lucky because I was let off with just a long lecture about the importance of piety in upholding revolutionary values.

Like most women in my situation, all I took away from that lecture was stored resentment towards religious fundamentalism and a determination to fight patriarchy with every bone in my body.

123RF Being stopped by two members of Iran’s morality police while wearing nail polish in Tehran was terrifying and humiliating, Donna Miles writes. (File photo)

Unfortunately, Mahsa Amini was not so lucky. She was dragged away in a van and was dead three days after her arrest. Details of her death are disputed by the Iranian government, which denies she was beaten and claims she died of a heart attack.

For Iranians, the leaked hospital photo of Mahsa, while in a coma, was enough to release 43 years of pent-up anger with a regime that has locked up and executed thousands of dissidents since its inception. Every day since her death, many brave young women and men have taken to the streets in protest.

The most common slogan being used in the protests inside and outside of Iran is simply: “Woman. Life. Freedom.” This slogan, often chanted in Kurdish and Farsi, has become a manifesto for the demands of the Iranians for change towards a progressive and democratic Iran.

The slogan, it is reported, first emerged on a note written by Kurdish woman Shirin Alam Hooli, a political prisoner in Iran, who had it on a wall next to her prison bed. She was executed in April 2010.

But the Kurdish connection with the slogan doesn’t end with those two women. In Rojava Kurdistan (in northern Syria), the women have been at the forefront of the Kurdish struggle for democracy and gender equality. As my Kurdish author friend Behrouz Boochani put it, women in Rojava are already manifesting the ideals of “Woman. Life. Freedom” as they put equality front and centre. The Rojava revolution is often called the “most feminist revolution the world has ever witnessed”.

Iran, like other Middle Eastern countries, has a long history of feminist struggle against religious fundamentalism. As far back as the middle of the 19th century, feminist scholar and poet Fatimeh Baraghani, known as Tahirih, a Baha’i woman, in an act of protest against women’s oppression, took off her veil during a prominent meeting of men. This was a hugely courageous act. At the time, even looking at a woman’s shadow was regarded as a sin. Tahirih’s actions and words eventually led to her murder.

Vadim Ghirda/AP A woman holds an artistic depiction of Mahsa Amini during a protest in Bucharest, Romania.

Today, the slogan “Woman. Life. Freedom” is shouted, everywhere, as loudly by men as it is by women. This unity in purpose, and widespread inclusion of men, in what is essentially a feminist movement, is something that the liberal democracies in the West are still struggling with.

In the West, feminism is still regarded, by many, as either obsolete, or against men. For the protesters in Iran, there is no doubt that securing women’s rights in Iran will lead to liberation for everyone.

Another significant element of the Iran protests is its diversity and the inclusion of ethnic minorities. Baluchis, Kurds, Arabs, Turks and all other ethnic and religious minorities are coming together under the same progressive slogan because they believe that the fight for upholding the principles of equality is the only way to end the suppression of their culture, language and economic rights.

Liberal democracies in the West often underestimate the importance of upholding the rights of minorities as an essential element of a healthy democracy.

Supplied Donna Miles: “This unity in purpose, and widespread inclusion of men, in what is essentially a feminist movement, is something that the liberal democracies in the West are still struggling with.”

Lastly, protesters in Iran have recognised the toxicity and dangers of fundamentalism and dogma. In the West, the damaging ideological dogma of neoliberalism is responsible for a remarkable variety of crises, from the financial meltdown of 2007-2008, to today’s cost of living crisis.

This ideology mostly goes unrecognised and nameless, simply because it is so pervasive – and yet, it is destroying the very fabric of our society, causing massive inequality and social disharmony.

It seems to me that the best way to uphold democracy and equality everywhere is to follow the same principles that are guiding protesters in Iran: “Woman. Life. Freedom.”