Let’s get Wellington moving? Let’s get Wellington thinking

Ian Cassels, a Wellington property developer, owns the Wellington Company.

OPINION: When you are guilty of doing a large amount of nothing for ages and global warming is knocking at your door, you’re likely to do what Wellington is on the verge of doing: build a railway, wage a war on cars and absolutely put a spade in the ground somewhere.

But is that really the right thing to do at a time when our community faces an uncertain future, with a recession and cost-of-living issues front and centre?

Many councils are now suddenly planning on population growth. The light rail line to Island Bay is justified by a (hypothetical) 21,000 new homes and will cost $2 billion. But, since the 1990s, 15,000 people have made the inner city their home. They tend to use cars sporadically or opt instead to walk, cycle, Mevo and Uber.

This may upset light rail proponents, but everything that Wellington needs: lower emissions, more walking, more cycling, lower rates, more housing, affordability of said housing, improved environmental sustainability, lower car use, improved safety, a more invigorating city – it's all achievable with an alternative approach.

Intensify what is still a relatively sparsely populated inner city. Adding more population without high infrastructure cost is, after all, the key to controlling rates, plus the quantity of inner-city dwellers is a very useful measure of Wellington’s health and prosperity on all fronts.

Our highly walkable city centre welcomes an influx of more than 80,000 people on a work day and farewells most of them at night. As they head home to the suburbs, the already existing infrastructure that serves them during the day is left idle. Future-proofing base infrastructure in the inner city to enable meaningful intensification simply makes sense.

Wellington has the potential to be a good carbon performer, where living is miles cheaper than Auckland or Christchurch if you don’t need to own a car. Accept a crude figure of $20,000 as the total cost of owning a car annually and apply that to a $500,000 mortgage (plus some shoe leather) on a one-bedroom apartment and you’ll discover that the world truly is your Bluff oyster.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff “Then there’s the Mt Victoria Tunnel. Jammed cars going nowhere increases emissions – let the traffic flow: any other plan is mad.,” says Ian Cassels.

Then there’s the Mt Victoria Tunnel. The one that chokes traffic every day and lurks sneakily behind many agendas. Jammed cars going nowhere increases emissions – let the traffic flow: any other plan is mad.

Increase all other feasible transport options (electric ferries and buses, and, for those who are able: walking and cycling). Why leave this tourniquet on the eastern suburbs?

There are also plans afoot to redesign the G​olden M​ile to change Wellington’s circulation and retail habits. Some aspects appeal, but it doesn’t get to the crux of the matter: Wellington has established retail patterns – people buy as a result of being in town at work, and Wellingtonians already do a lot of walking; it’s one of the reasons that visitors comment on the vitality of our streets.

If we properly measured our carbon performance against other population centres, I’m sure we would find that the goal was well within reach. Retailers in other parts of Australasia demand hefty car parking allocation, but we manage very well as it is.

LGWM/Supplied Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s designs for the plan to pedestrianise the inner city’s Golden Mile.

The one change to the Golden Mile that I would dearly love to see is a highly efficient fleet of small electric buses servicing the inner city (between the railway station and Courtenay Place). Our company would be delighted to sponsor one; many others in town would also.

The bulky suburban bus fleet can meet at each end of town, leaving beautiful sidewalks to be enjoyed with, perhaps, a touch of congestion tax.

If raising the cost of living is the intention (it certainly seems to be), then let's just keep going as we are. But if we want to start cleverly increasing our rating base, then let's create some meaningful frameworks to speed up the rate of conversions and redevelopment of buildings from commercial to residential.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Ian Cassels: ‘’Future-proofing base infrastructure in the inner city to enable meaningful intensification simply makes sense.’’

Continue to invigorate our inner city with ongoing support of the arts, events and hospitality. Enable and support development that adds to the sustainability and liveability of our wider community.

Conversely, failing to realise the positive value of our assets simply transfers more cost on to citizens, increasing pressure on less fortunate members of our society when they’re already facing enough.

As is often the case, Wellington has quite a lot going for it – but we can make it much better, and, in doing so, the cost of living in Wellington will be lowered.