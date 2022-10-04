Verity Johnson: Madonna is giving old people permission to be actively sexy

Madonna pictured in May. Her face has been a staple of tabloid gossip since April, when one of her TikTok videos went viral for being ‘unrecognisable’, Verity Johnson says.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: In reflective moments this week, I’ve found myself clicking on Madonna’s Instagram account and staring pensively into her bright, softly lit face like she’s an unusually sacrilegious stained-glass window.

And I keep thinking, “God, doesn’t she look great?”

The star released the new music video for a remix of Hung Up a fortnight ago. And she basically spends the whole video twerking, making out with girls, and generally acting like the intern at the work Christmas party after three Baileys shots. So far, so Madonna.

But the unexpected part was how good she looked. She’s 65 this year, but she looks a radiant 30. (Aside from the weird dyed eyebrows and their half-alien-half-gummy-bear-vibes.)

She’s clearly had a lot of work done. And I’m far from the first person to notice.

Madonna’s new face has been a staple of tabloid gossip since April, when one of her TikTok videos went viral for being “unrecognisable”. Since then, people have been avidly gossiping, b...hing, snitching about all the surgery she’s had.

Michael Campanella/Getty Images Madonna “still wants to be the bottle blonde, agent provocateur of spiky sensuality that she was in the 80s”, Verity Johnson writers.

Now, part of that backlash is just the idiotic hypocrisy of a society that says women should look young – but shouldn’t admit to doing anything to make it happen. Which is why everyone who gets Botox has to pretend they’ve just been “drinking lots of water and resting…”

But it’s not just that she wants to look younger. It’s because she wants to look sexy, too.

And not in the quiet, modest way we tolerate from older women. She’s still posting crotch shots and licking other women’s faces. She still wants to be the bottle blonde, agent provocateur of spiky sensuality that she was in the 80s. And the surgery is partly a way of preserving that aggressively sexy image.

So our bitching isn’t just that we don’t like older women being sexy. (We don’t, but we tolerate it as long as they’re passive about it. Look at the 63-year-old Nigella Lawson. She has likely had work done too, but is still considered to be the embodiment of Botticelli’s Venus.)

It’s more the fact that Madonna is aggressively, unapologetically sexual. She’s a 60-something who openly wants to look, act, and be hot stuff. And that’s why we’re mad.

Supplied We tolerate older woman being sexy “as long as they’re passive about it”, like Nigella Lawson, says Verity Johnson.

We don’t like older women who want to be wanted. We’d prefer to think that lust, vanity, and ego conveniently disappeared in your 60s for women, like hip flexibility. And part of that is just a bitter mix of sexism and ageism, ie society only finds young women sexy, so it doesn’t care if older women want to be desirable too.

But it’s also based on a weird logic that we all succumb to where we pretend we will never get old. We don’t admit that when we hit our 60s, we will probably also want to be desired and be desirable like Madonna. We may not post bum shots on Instagram, but we still don’t want to take our libido out each night like our dental plate. We’ll still want to be sexy.

But because we hate thinking about ageing, we get mad at Madonna for reminding us that this will happen to us too. She breaks the rule of collective denial. (And reminds us that we’d probably do exactly what she did in the circumstances - if we could afford it.)

Stuff Verity Johnson: “We’d prefer to think that lust, vanity, and ego conveniently disappeared in your 60s for women, like hip flexibility.”

The irony of all this is that Madonna knows all this. She knows we find older women’s sexuality embarrassing. And we don’t like thinking about ageing. So she’s just doing what she’s always done; using her 60-something sexuality to make a statement about society.

And it just confirms that she’s just as much a rebel as she’s always been.