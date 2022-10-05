The bin is back, and the list of possible culprits is narrowing

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia on Friday. “If a bully steals something and gets away with it, be it a bin or the Crimea, he will come back for more,” writes Joe Bennett.

OPINION: I write this on the International Day of Older Persons, which also happens to be World Vegetarian Day. I am tempted to celebrate this double delight by eating an Older Person, but at the moment I have other fish to fry.

For in the story of my rubbish bin there has been … and here, to raise the tension, I pause for an ellipsis, and then another … a development.

Retentive readers will recall that my green bin was stolen, and I would like to thank those who sent expressions of sympathy and solidarity. Several correspondents declared that if the situation were to escalate I could count on them for physical support. That meant a lot. I am not by nature a brave person. Such generosity gave me courage.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Joe Bennett has his green bin back, but its disappearance remains a mystery.

Several readers saw parallels between my bin story and the war in Ukraine. In neither case was there any point in appeasement. If a bully steals something and gets away with it, be it a bin or Crimea, he will come back for more. The important thing is to denounce him and then to bloody his nose.

One reader even wondered whether the theft of my bin might have been a covert Russian operation. That for me was a step too far down Conspiracy Street, but I agreed that the principle was the same, which is why I publicised the theft. I thought it might flush the enemy out. It did.

Two days after the column was published, the bin reappeared. I found it at the bottom of my drive with a rock on top under which was pinned a handwritten note. In my haste to read the note I foolishly lobbed the rock into a ditch without dusting it for fingerprints.

The note was written in blue marker pen on a sheet of lined A4 paper torn from the sort of spiral-bound notebook traditionally used for lecture notes. Here is the text in full.

“I have returned! 'Twas not the Teachers Council or Trump supporters. Just my own desire to experience driveways at a lower altitude!”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett: “The author is suing for the incident to be forgiven and forgotten.”

Clever, of course, and in several ways. First, by making a joke of the business the writer diminishes the seriousness of the theft. Then by personifying the bin the writer denies any human agency in the bin’s disappearance. He or she throws the blame onto gravity. The author is suing for the incident to be forgiven and forgotten.

But there is less to be learned from what the note says than from how it says it. It is fluently written and correctly spelt. The handwriting is cursive and pleasing to the eye. The punctuation is respectable (though I generally deplore exclamation marks, a case could be made for them here). It contains words of Latinate origin – desire, experience, altitude – as well as the archaism ’twas. The personification of the bin is a literary figure of speech. And it is written on what appears to be academic notepaper. The whole thing sings of education and could easily have been the work of a teacher.

That, of course, rules out all Trump supporters. But it also rules out the Teaching Council, which sits in judgment on lifelong teachers like Greg Robinson, but, as retentive readers will recall, is led by three people who have never actually taught.

So I still don't know who took my bin, but I have it back and in the spirit of reconciliation, I am drawing a line under this saga. Life is too short to hold grudges, and besides, we have older persons and vegetarians to celebrate. I raise a withered carrot.