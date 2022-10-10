Young scientists display their incredible solutions

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an award-winning microbiologist and science communicator based in Auckland.

OPINION: As I write this column, the 2022 Nobel Prize for chemistry has just been announced. It’s been awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless for pioneering a field known as “click” chemistry, which enables chemists to easily link different molecules together with high efficiency and relatively little waste.

Meldel and Sharpless paved the way by independently discovering a way to link an azide and an alkyne together, while Bertozzi found a way to do click chemistry inside living cells. Click chemistry is being used to discover and build new drugs, vaccines, plastics and materials, including in New Zealand by scientists like Professor Dame Margaret Brimble.

While the Nobels are awarded to established scientists, yesterday I had the pleasure of being at an awards ceremony for scientists at the other end of the spectrum. This year and last year, I’ve had the privilege of being a judge for the New Zealand arm of Samsung’s global Solve for Tomorrow initiative.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch schools top this year's Prime Minister’s Science Prizes

* The teenage sisters with a woolly idea to beat fatbergs

* UCOL science grads 'snapped up' by industry

* South Auckland school leading way in Pasifika students' science success

* Council-backed science workshops testing time for secondary students



Christine Olsson/TT The winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry Caroline Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless.

Delivered in partnership with the Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat), the competition challenges kids in Years 5-10 to use design-thinking and STEAM – science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics – to identify an issue that’s important to them and/or their community and have a go at creating a solution.

Last week, I got to meet some amazing kids at Motat to celebrate their incredible solutions. First prize went to Eva Malez, Htet Waiyan, Lennox Dilworth, and Kurt Marshall from Howick College for developing a prototype device and app that could one day help diabetics keep an eye on their blood glucose levels. Rather than people having to prick their finger for some drops of blood, the team’s device is a breathalyser that measures glucose levels via the ketones in your breath.

Chatting to Eva and Htet before the ceremony, they explained to me that right now their prototype only works under particular humidity and temperature conditions and is still a bit bulky. They excitedly showed me the new parts they’d just ordered to try to solve those issues. They may have won the competition, but they are still working on improving their device.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Siouxsie Wiles: “ ... the competition challenges kids in Years 5-10 to use design-thinking and STEAM – science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics.”

One of last year’s joint winners, Drew Kenny, has also made improvements to her solution based on user feedback. Drew, a Year 8 student at Tauranga Intermediate School, created the world’s first “Parkinson’s Belt”. Her grandad has Parkinson’s disease, and she wanted to design something that would give him and other people with Parkinson's quick access to their medication, water and support alarm.

Because the pandemic meant we couldn’t have an awards ceremony last year, we invited Drew and her family to this year’s event instead. It was great to meet her and see her new and improved design.

I’m going to save telling you about the team who won second place for another time as they deserve a column of their own. Instead, I’ll end by thanking everyone who submitted an entry to the competition. I can’t wait to see what entries we get next year.