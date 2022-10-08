'Everyone's got to have their villains. Shakespeare had his too'

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist

OPINION/SATIRE: You’re listening to ‘Media Matters’, I’m Rick Turgid. I’m joined by a senior TVNZ executive to discuss the new reality show FBoy Island NZ. Welcome.

EXEC: How’s it hanging?

RT: Adequately. Now in this show, variously described as ‘edgy’ and ‘a steaming pile of ordure’, three young women must choose between ‘nice guys’ and ‘FBoys’. What is an FBoy?

EXEC: The answer’s in the name.

READ MORE:

* The big media merger question is: Will state broadcasting ever be truly independent?

* Is a bumper TV show part of building new Bridges?

* Mixed funding model needs much bigger government cash injection

* Finally an answer on an RNZ-TVNZ merger, but questions linger



RT: I think the answer’s also in the Urban Dictionary, which describes an FBoy, inter alia, as “Full-on narcissistic behaviour. He will hunt for prey that he knows he can manipulate.”

EXEC: Edgy! Sorry did you have a question?

RT: Is this the sort of person your TV show should be making stars of?

EXEC: Hey you’ve got to have villains, right. Shakespeare had villains, like, er…

RT: Although, Shakespeare’s villains tended not to turn up in real life in a District Court where a judge described their behaviour in targeting a drunk and vulnerable woman as “deeply inappropriate and disrespectful”.

Netflix A touch of the Squid Games jeopardy would get listeners tuning in to RNZ.

EXEC: Well I’m shocked.

RT: Shocked that this is the sort of person that you recruited to be a TV ‘personality’?

EXEC: No, shocked that this story broke just before the launch party. Talk about your serendipity! Now the buzz is all FBoy Island NZ. Result! Ask me again what the F in FBoy stands for?

RT: What does the F in FBoy stand for?

EXEC: Free publicity! Ha!

RT: I’m not sure everyone who hears this will be inclined to watch FBoy Island NZ.

EXEC: Who cares? One boomer’s outrage is another millennial’s eyeballs. Some people will watch the FBoys, some will watch Hilary Barry. It’s a win-win! Memo to self: investigate possibility of FBoy Island NZ/ Hilary Barry crossover episode.

RT: Some people might be worried about the implication this sort of programming has for the new media entity that will result from the merger of TVNZ and RNZ.

EXEC: In what way?

RT: Well, your traditional RNZ audience aren’t into FBoys. There’s not much call for them on Rural News or Sunday Morning with Jim Mora.

EXEC: Hey, if we’re going be the new one-stop people’s broadcaster we can’t just cater for a bunch of people shuffling off to the crematorium.

RT: That’s how you’d describe the RNZ audience?

EXEC: No that’s how a previous senior TVNZ executive once described the TV1 audience. But the point still stands. And now that you’ve suggested it, I think the minds at TVNZ who brought you FBoy Island could really add some sizzle to the RNZ sausage.

RT: I don’t think I suggested it…

EXEC: Take Afternoons with Jesse Mulligan - please! No, seriously, they have a competition where listeners identify the common link between three songs, and if they’re correct they win…

RT: Books?

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “Well, your traditional RNZ audience aren’t into FBoys. There’s not much call for them on Rural News or Sunday Morning with Jim Mora.”

EXEC: Sorry, dozed off there. And if they guess incorrectly, what happens to them? Nada. Zip. Zilch. No jeopardy at all. You know what I’m thinking? Two words?: Squid Games. Make it life and death. Then you’ll really get people listening in.

RT: I don’t think -

EXEC: No wait - I’m on a roll. How about a Masked Singer / Concert Programme mashup? Can Corin Dann host Morning Report topless?

RT: For Media Matters, this is Rick Turgid.

EXEC: It’ll all be done in the best possible taste!