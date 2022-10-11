Tory Whanau triumphs in mayoral race on the back of an excellent campaign

Newly elected Wellington mayor Tory Whanau gives a speech about her victory, thanking her rival mayoral candidates, her campaign team, and her political mentors.

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: When Tory Whanau announced her mayoral candidacy late last year I’d never heard of her, and nor had many others. Because no one else announced their candidacy, she operated in a political vacuum – she could propose policy and a consensus style, but she had no serious opponents to give her political oxygen.

That Paul Eagle was going to stand was well-known, but he delayed his announcement. I’m assuming that Andy Foster genuinely hadn’t decided whether to stand again as it would have been in his interests to announce earlier. As frustrating as the delay was for Whanau, it gave her valuable time to build a team and get herself known as a serious alternative to the two establishment candidates.

Foster was always going to be at a disadvantage, given the tumultuous time his divided council had been through in the last three years. I suspect having respected centre-right councillors Diane Calvert and Nicola Young publicly support Eagle dealt a mortal blow to Foster’s chances, and possibly Eagle’s as well.

Foster campaigned well most of the time. However, ruling out Whanau as a serious contender was a mistake and his informal so-called “team” – a badly organised bunch of men, including his mayoral opponent Ray Chung, was a shambles.

But the fact that Chung did so well also shows that Foster was a long way from the grumpy, anti-co-governance, Nimbys who supported Wayne Brown in Auckland in their thousands. What surprised me about the mayoral campaign was the large areas of policy agreement between candidates.

Nevertheless, Chung should rightfully be grumpy that many in the media, myself included, completely ignored him and immediately deemed Eagle, Foster and Whanau to be the “major contenders”, even though he ended up beating Eagle on the final STV iteration.

Eagle’s campaign was also a shambles. He had earlier pledged not to stand for mayor, and many felt that if he was unhappy as Rongotai MP he should not have stood in the first place. The billboard stoush, regardless of the legality, came across as petty. Early debates saw Eagle and Foster bicker, giving Whanau a great chance to portray herself as the unity candidate.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff “Paul Eagle’s campaign was also a shambles. He had earlier pledged not to stand for mayor, and many felt that if he was unhappy as Rongotai MP he should not have stood in the first place,” writes Dave Armstrong.

But the telling moment of Eagle’s campaign was the Wharangi/Onslow-Western ward meeting where Labour-endorsed Eagle endorsed centre-right independent Diane Calvert but not Labour councillor Rebecca Matthews. This was a missed opportunity for a Mandela moment where Eagle could have said “yes, Rebecca and Diane represent very different views but are both hard-working and have been polarised under Foster’s leadership. I will bring them together to work constructively for the city, as they both support me,” – as they officially both did at that stage.

The message then became very clear for progressives – a vote for Foster or Eagle might be a vote for centre-right policies whereas a vote for Whanau would not.

While Labour candidates did badly nationwide, it was not a toxic brand in Wellington at council level. Labour still has four councillors at the table, possibly five if Matthew Rewiti wins the Te Whanganui-a -Tara (Māori) ward.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ray Chung surprised many as he outpolled Paul Eagle on the final STV iteration in the mayoral race.

As for the many rumours I heard during the campaign – that Teri O’Neill would lose because of her support for Shelly Bay, that Laurie Foon would be turfed out because of her support for Island Bay and Newtown cycleways, that newly de-Greened Iona Pannett would now lose in Lambton, that new Green Tamatha Paul would lose because Oriental Bay Nimbys would bloc vote, that Nicola Young would be turfed out on a Green Aro Valley tide, that Rebecca Matthews would be kicked out by irate Khandallah Nimbys, that Diane Calvert would be kicked out by irate Northland Yimbys, that Sarah Free would succumb to an eastern Green tide – they all proved to be false.

If you’re a hard-working councillor who does the mahi and speaks honestly – whatever your political bent – you tend to get re-elected. The exception this time was widely respected blue/green Takapū councillor Jenny Condie who was pipped at the post by former pro-car Wellington Party candidate John Apanowicz. I can only guess that her self-confessed Yimbyism offended some property owners in her ward.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dave Armstrong: “If you’re a hard-working councillor who does the mahi and speaks honestly – whatever your political bent – you tend to get re-elected.”

Congratulations to our new mayor on an excellent campaign – combining numerous billboards, grassroots canvassing, savvy social media and progressive policy to pull off the landslide. She will have her work cut out unifying the council and in ensuring that council staff don’t undermine her leadership. And commiserations to Andy Foster and congratulations for 30 years of civic service.

Is this the end for Paul Eagle? I don’t think so. He’s got a year to prove his worth as a good electorate MP. If he really is passionate about Wellington then he can work with Whanau to deliver some wins for the city. Wellington needs all the help it can get at central government level, so some assistance in social housing, water infrastructure, transport and a host of others areas could see a win-win situation for both Eagle and our new mayor.