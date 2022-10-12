Why we want to see an end to alcohol sponsorship

The rugby league legend and former alcohol marketer discusses an upcoming bill on alcohol sponsorship in sport. (Video published October 2.)

Emmaline Pickering-Martin is the advocacy and policy lead for E Tipu Rea Whānau Services.

OPINION: In late September, E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services travelled to Pōneke to tautoko (support) Hāpai Te Hauora and Alcohol Healthwatch in the presentation of the Pass the Bill petition.

The petition is one asking the Government to move forward with passing the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill, proposing the removal of the special appeals process and the removal of alcohol sponsorship in broadcast sport, such as the Steinlager Series.

Within E Tipu E Rea Whānau services we work with mātua taiohi (young parents), hapū māmā (pregnant mothers) and their wider whānau.

Many of the whānau we work with between the ages of 13 and 25 have lived experience that intersects with alcohol harm in many forms. Whether this be personal use of alcohol, growing up in neighbourhoods where seeing alcohol was the norm, experience with whānau members and alcohol harm, and whānau harm relating to alcohol.

It is imperative to us as an organisation that we platform the voices of the whānau we work with, and our whānau want to see a clear reduction in alcohol harm within their communities. They see this bill as a huge step towards that.

One of our young māmā, Tiana Kiro, spoke eloquently about the normalisation of alcohol for her, on both TVNZ Breakfast and on the steps of Parliament.

David Unwin/Stuff The proliferation of alcohol outlets and advertising has normalised it as just a way of life, argues Emmaline Pickering-Martin.

Tiana grew up in East Auckland where she has eight liquor outlets within five minutes of her home. Alongside this, her local Countdown stocks alcohol at the very front of the store, as soon as you walk in the door.

Tiana spoke of the way in which seeing alcohol everywhere from rugby games to her local supermarket embedded the message that drinking was just a part of life, and as she grew up it did indeed become a part of her own personal life.

These stories are not uncommon with the whānau we work with. Alcohol harms are present across society whether we are acutely aware of them or not.

In the examples shared by Tiana, you see that the saturation of alcohol stores and alcohol-related advertising directly affected how she saw the world and what was normal.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Green MP Chloe Swarbrick is promoting the member’s bill pushing for controls on alcohol sponsorship in broadcast sport.

These harms are real life, not just something people are imagining or making up to fight against alcohol companies.

At E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services, we deal with the real life effects of alcohol harm, whether that be in our dealings with Oranga Tamariki or with our social workers working with whānau.

We understand that Māori and Pacific young people are most likely to be exposed to alcohol advertising in the most popular sporting events such as rugby. Once again showing that there is a direct effect on these populations purely through participation rates in sports both historically and currently.

If we want equity in health outcomes, then surely we must want to address the harms caused in all areas, not just the obvious ones.

Removing alcohol sponsorship from broadcast sports is one small step in myriad possibilities.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A protest against a new liquor store in the Horowhenua town of Shannon. (File photo)

Doing so wouldn’t affect the everyday person wanting to have a drink while watching the footy, all it does is ensure that saturation of advertising is minimised during an event where whānau can watch on television, hear on the radio or attend in person. One decision that would have long-lasting effects on health equity.

When we speak about health equity, we are not just talking about physical health, but also spiritual health, foetal alcohol spectrum disorders, financial health, community health, housing, and the list goes on.

E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services are not wanting to take away the choice for adults to consume alcohol responsibly, but we are advocating for the minimisation of harm for young people as early as possibly.

If this means preventing more bottle stores opening on suburban streets and the removal of alcohol advertising, then we think these are quick and sensible ways to start working on harm minimisation.

Supplied Emmaline Pickering-Martin, the advocacy and policy lead for E Tipu Rea WhÄnau Services.

Many adults are able to make decisions based on a wide range of accessible information, but young people do not have that and are being bombarded with the normalisation of alcohol consumption from an early age, due to advertising.

If we want health equity, healthy communities and healthy people, we need to be real about the harm alcohol can cause, and we need to start legislating appropriately to prevent it.

This may mean having some tough, brave conversations around the privileges afforded to alcohol companies over the lack of positive health outcomes for our most vulnerable communities.

Is it too much to ask that we shield our children and young people from alcohol harm as much as we possibly can? Or do we care more about keeping businesses happy than the health of our future leaders and communities?