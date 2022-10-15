Queer politics in New Zealand can't afford to be partisan

Labour’s Louisa Wall, who drafted the Marriage (Definition of Marriage) Amendment Bill, National MP Tau Henare and Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei celebrate the 77-44 vote in favour of the bill at its last reading. Thomas Going calls the legislation “the truest testament to the non-partisan nature of rainbow politics in Aotearoa”.

Thomas Going was a founding member and student leader of Wellington College’s Queer Straight Alliance. He is studying law, history, and international relations at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington

OPINION: There are two things apparent to anyone who knows me. I’m political, and I’m gay. Neither of those things are odd, or seem to cause anyone any issue (save the Brian Tamaki wannabes), until they learn I’m a Nat.

The responses often follow the line of “but aren’t you gay?” Those responses have always left me befuddled. Of course, I’m right-wing and gay. Since when have those two been mutually exclusive?

The rainbow community and politics go hand in hand. Queer history is political history. The journey from decriminalising homosexual acts, to civil unions, to marriage equality, to banning conversion therapy, was political. The same is true overseas. Take the United States, where many Republican state legislatures censure books, and Democratic congressional leadership seeks to codify same-sex marriage.

In America, queer politics is defined by a partisan struggle between social conservatism (Republicans) and social liberalism (Democrats). This is a generalisation, but not a broad one. Aotearoa has never faced that partisan battle. Many seem to have mistaken the American situation for our own. This could not be further from the truth.

It was Venn Young, a National MP, who in 1974 first attempted to legalise private homosexual acts. His bill was deeply flawed, setting the age of consent for homosexuals at 20 rather than 16. It failed, but with 24 abstentions. Young’s bill received little support from queer activists (nor should it have), and was condemned by social conservatives. Nevertheless, it was telling of how rainbow politics would play out in our Parliament - outside party lines.

The Homosexual Law Reform Act 1986 appears a more partisan affair – until one looks closely. While only three National MPs voted in favour, one was deputy leader George Gair. Gair was a longstanding liberal in caucus, and (while drawing the ire of his peers) suffered no party consequences. On the left, seven Labour MPs opposed the Act, including senior members Peter Tapsell and Whetu Tirikatene-Sullivan.

The Civil Unions Act 2004 passed in similar fashion. Only three National MPs supported it. But the right-wing bloc in favour included five ACT MPs, and the lone vote of Brian Donnelly from NZ First. Opposition on the left persisted, with six Labour MPs (including John Tamihere, Damien O’Connor, and Clayton Cosgrove), United Future’s Peter Dunne (pushed by a caucus of Christian democrats), and Tariana Turia of the then new Te Pāti Māori.

Around this time, several homophobic gaffes appeared within the Labour ranks. In 2011, O’Connor said Labour was run by “self-serving unionists and a gaggle of gays”. Later that year, Trevor Mallard and Cosgrove ended up in hot water for previously calling the openly gay Chris Finlayson “Tinkerbell”. It would later be revealed by Louisa Wall that Cosgrove also hurled abuse at her following the drawing of her Marriage (Definition of Marriage) Amendment Bill.

That legislation is the truest testament to the non-partisan nature of rainbow politics in Aotearoa. While many today emphasise that a majority of National voted against the bill, it would not have passed without the 27 National MPs who backed it.

That brings us to the passing of the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Act 2022. At third reading, only eight MPs opposed it. If that isn’t non-partisanship, I don’t know what is.

It is undeniable that those MPs opposed to rainbow reform have often been from National. No-one can pretend otherwise, and it is up to those members to defend that. They have the right to their positions. Many have changed their views in time. The same is true for those in the Labour Party who hold similarly conservative world views.

It is also undeniable that National has always had a proud liberal wing. For decades, it seemed to be George Gair alone. But liberalism has always been part of National’s fabric. Likewise, Labour has always been home to a handful of conservatives.

I take no issue with MPs being held accountable for their actions and voting records. But I take major issue with my own queerness being questioned because of my political affiliation (or vice versa). I can’t pretend National is perfect – it’s far from it. But it seems to have become acceptable for queer activists to presume one must be left-wing to truly support queer causes.

Supplied Thomas Going: “Any attempt to turn queer politics into a partisan debate is a threat to the endurance of our reforms.”

Let’s not forget New Zealand’s history of homophobia and transphobia has been a non-partisan affair. So too is the mission to undo it. Any attempt to turn queer politics into a partisan debate is a threat to the endurance of our reforms. Same-sex marriage and conversion therapy are closed debates thanks to their cross-party support. There is little risk of those reforms being undone. The United States is a prime example of what happens when these issues become partisan footballs. That cannot happen here.

I, like many others, am a young gay right-winger. Those have never been mutually exclusive. Because queer politics here has never been partisan. It cannot afford to be.