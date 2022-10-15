The Labour methane tax that could open the door again for Winston Peters and NZ First

Luke Malpass is Stuff’s political editor.

OPINION: On Tuesday morning, Stuff broke the news that farmers would have to pay an effective methane tax from 2025. It would be a world-first and New Zealand would lead the way by charging farmers for livestock burps. Obviously, not everyone was happy with this.

By mid-afternoon the National Party’s agriculture spokesperson, Barbara Kuriger, put out a press release neither supporting nor opposing the plan, but encouraging consensus. By the next morning, party leader Christopher Luxon had decided the party was dead against it.

Not only that, but if National made government in 2023, the new rules would be repealed.

To be fair, National’s criticism seemed to revolve mostly around the fact that, while farmers should have to pay for emissions, they weren't going to be given enough credit for offsetting activities, such as planting trees.

READ MORE:

* NZ First: from 'greenest party' to bashing Kiwibank's climate stance

* James Shaw won the battle on climate change, not the war

* National Party won't reveal hand before crucial climate vote

* National stumped by climate announcement



Nevetheless, it took National a day to take a breath and work out what to do on this vexed issue. Back the farmers and risk looking like you don't care about climate or go all in with the climate-conscious median voter and count on farmers voting for National or ACT anyway? In the end, Luxon – who is concerned about climate change – gave his absolute backing to the farmers.

Ever since He Waka Eke Noa was embarked upon in 2019, the process has more or less held together, but tenuously at times. There is certainly a suggestion that for some within the broad coalition that made it up – some government departments and a series of ag/hort farmer groups – there was unease at its direction: the question was whether to pull the pin earlier and look like a bad-faith player, or protest at the end, when it had produced a predictable outcome in which farmers did not get what they wanted.

It should also be noted that the current plan is not that farmers will never get credit for a certain sort of planting but that they won't get credit for it when the scheme starts in 2025.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Christopher Luxon opted to give his absolute backing to farmers over the Government move to charge them for livestock burps.

Labour, for its part, wasn't too worried about where it landed. Most groups took issue with a couple of major things that the Government reckons it will be able to sort out. Federated Farmers was the most aggrieved.

Out in rural New Zealand the political backdrop to this is also interesting.

On Wednesday, rural ginger group Groundswell NZ called for the leadership of some traditional farming sector groups to resign after He Waka Eke Noa was released.

The group, which first organised a “howl of a protest’’​ in late 2021, seems to have as its lodestar the general view that farmers are being simply lumped with more regulations and cost all the time and have had enough. It's hard enough to make a living on the land, so the argument goes, without being obstructed by Wellington politicians and bureaucrats at every hurdle.

One of the key issues that pretty much all of the sector groups – and National – have picked up on is that the consultation document predicted that, as a result of these measures, livestock levels could drop by 20%. Ergo, there would likely be fewer farmers and the face of rural New Zealand could be changed.

What the rise of Groundswell already reveals is an essential split in the farming community between the larger, more professionalised, farmers and the smaller ones on marginal land, who may find the extra costs prohibitive.

The fact is – and this is something most political parties like to obscure – that as a society New Zealand seems to have basically decided climate change is a problem and the best way to change behaviour is for CO2 and methane to become more expensive. That means someone has to pay.

In Australia, the politics of drought assistance have meant that for decades some farmers have stayed farming on land too dry to be economically viable. Climate change methane pricing could well mean the same thing, but New Zealand doesn't have the same political appetite for rural subsidies as the Australian system does.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Winston Peters will seize on a policy that combines to the joint bogeymen of climate change and out-of-touch Wellington bureaucrats.

Enter into all of this NZ First’s national conference in Christchurch this weekend.

This is the perfect issue for Winston Peters. The changing nature of New Zealand – and the undesirability of that change – has always been at the core of NZ First’s political branding.

Now there is a policy that will affect rural New Zealand again – not that it ever stops changing – and which Peters can hang on the joint bogeymen of climate change and out-of-touch Wellington bureaucrats.

NZ First has been polling at 3% to 4% in most public polls, and this weekend will, in all likelihood, show Peters announcing he will be leader again and will run. NZ First is understood to still be working out what issues it will concentrate on, but there is no shortage of things in its particular wheelhouse: climate change, co-governance, poor education, industry policy, cost-of-living.

The Government’s plan won’t be an emissions levy, it will be a methane tax on farmers.

Often people ask the mistaken question of whether there is 5% of the vote for a centrist, Muldoonist, NZ First-style party in New Zealand. There clearly is. The question at the next election is whether those votes will all go to the Peters-led party or whether some other parties – ACT in particular – have hoovered up enough of them to keep out NZ First.

That will only become clear closer to the election, but ACT has been working hard at picking up the disaffected rural vote.

Former NZ First president Doug Woolerton​ once said that the party was trying to appeal to the people who fix the tractors. ACT has clearly tried to do the same.

ACT has also made the running on a lot of the current culture wars issues: challenging co-governance, the Treaty, white privilege and wokeness is a pretty key part of its brand.

Stuff Labour expects it will be tough to keep the semi-rural seats it won last election.

But Peters will appeal to the Groundswell-type people and if the party can raise enough cash and run sufficient candidates it could again get 5%.

No other party in Parliament wants this to happen. National fundamentally doesn't want to have to deal with Peters – which would make any deal with ACT more complicated. Ditto Labour and the Greens, although there are some in the Labour Party who think that having a reason to give the Greens less if Labour were to lead government again after the next election would not be a bad thing.

Labour already expects it will be tough to keep the semi-rural seats it won last election – especially the likes of Rangitata in the South Island and Ōtaki in the North. But climate change adds a layer of complexity for National that will be unlikely to go away.

Three years of He Waka Eke Noa papered over the fact that despite most of the country wanting to contribute their bit to reducing emissions, how to do it, and who pays, remains a deeply contexted issue – especially at the farmgate.