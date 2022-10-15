We deserve better than empty 'tough on crime' rhetoric

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster answers questions after a report was released slamming the cops for taking photographs of young Māori without consent. Video first published September 8, 2022.

Tom Pearce is the parliamentary advocacy coordinator for People Against Prisons Aotearoa.

OPINION: Two pieces of "anti-gang" legislation passed their first readings recently, to little fanfare.

These were announced two months ago following a spate of high profile crimes. We suggested at the time that the planned changes would be ineffective at best because they failed to address the underlying drivers of crime.

In the legislation that is now heading to select committee, some of the original proposals have been watered down from what was reported, with added requirements for search warrants or application through the courts.

Other changes remain of concern, in particular the expanded definition of "gang associate" and new circumstances in which police can impound vehicles at their discretion.

The intention is to give police powers to more effectively target organised crime.

However, increased police scope and discretion also introduces further bias and racism to a justice system already stacked against certain groups, especially Māori. It opens more avenues for police to circumvent due process, leading to injustices.

supplied/Stuff Outlaw gangs are a particular focus of law changes intended to give the police more power.

The last few weeks saw many examples of this come to light.

A report from the IPCA and Privacy Commissioner revealed deeply troubling police practices, including illegal photographing of young people without cause, pressuring people to provide biometric data, and making duplicates of photos or biometric data to get around legal limits on how long these could be stored. More than half of the people affected have been Māori.

Meanwhile police refused to apologise to three women who they wrongfully targeted via a massive database of CCTV footage, which was accessed by creating a false report that the women's car was stolen. It has since been revealed that this same practice was also used in a 2020 homicide investigation.

A report commissioned by the police last year raised serious concerns about the huge expansion of available CCTV footage, and the questionable legal status of its use for police purposes.

Rather than address these concerns, police have expanded their policy on the use of CCTV cameras. The Minister of Police has said he thinks the balance is too far in favour of privacy at the moment.

At the heart of these issues, including many of the Government's proposals, is a failure to uphold the presumption of innocence. In attempts to be proactive in preventing crime, police and the Government are shifting the burden of proof onto individuals to show they are not guilty.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express Use of CCTV footage by the police has exploded, raising privacy concerns.

For many people in Aotearoa this suspicion has been the norm their whole lives.

Māori are already subject to warrantless searches at a rate four times higher than Pākehā. They are six times more likely to be apprehended by police for no reason.

Māori are also more likely than Pākehā to end up in court, where they have higher chances of being convicted and receiving a custodial sentence.

More than half of our prison population is Māori, the burden of which causes untold harm to Māori communities.

These biases are amplified by legislative changes or police approaches that rely on discretion rather than due process.

Meanwhile the underlying drivers of crime remain unaddressed.

is a result of broader structures like poverty, alienation, racism, and a system set up to generate profits rather than meet people's needs.

If we truly want to be proactive in preventing crime we need to address these drivers, not trample rights to privacy to allow more precisely targeted police operations.

Unfortunately many politicians seem too beholden to populist rhetoric to acknowledge this.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff Armed police make an arrest. The more powers the police are given, the greater scope there is for bias and racism, argues Tom Pearce.

Some of the necessary changes are deep and structural, taking years to address. Much reform, support, investment and work is needed to see tangible outcomes.

However other problems could be fixed overnight.

Drug law reform is a clear example. Evidence suggests our laws and our criminal prohibition approach is causing more harm than good.

With the United States looking set to soon decriminalise cannabis and pardon prior convictions for possession, we have cause to reflect on our own approach to drugs harm.

Unfortunately, despite broad public support for change in Aotearoa, the Government has stubbornly refused to move on this issue.

The ongoing result is that nearly 1000 people gain criminal convictions each year for possession of cannabis, needlessly harming their opportunities for work, accommodation and travel, among other things.

Factors like this push people towards criminal activity in order to meet their needs.

Prior convictions like this also inform tougher sentences for subsequent offences, a contributor to the disproportionately harsh treatment of Māori in our justice system.

Chlöe Swarbrick's alcohol harm reduction bill, set to receive its first reading soon, is another example of an easy fix.

There is ample evidence now that our regulation of alcohol is too loose, causing harm and driving crime. Labour's MP for Manurewa Arena Williams has championed the bill on behalf of her community, many of whom are crying out for change.

Yet the bill looks set to fail, with opposition parties voting against and other Labour MPs raising spurious objections.

Perplexingly, many of the MPs who support ongoing prohibition of cannabis are apparently happy with our harmful lack of regulation of alcohol. Some have been highly vocal in calling for "tough on crime" approaches.

It is hard to swallow the self-serving hypocrisy of the politicians who spout "tough on crime" rhetoric to the public while blocking action in Parliament that we know would reduce crime, keep people out of prison, and keep people safe.

As we head into an election year we need to start asking ourselves why we aren't seeing the leadership we need from our politicians. Our communities deserve so much better than empty rhetoric.