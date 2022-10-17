Plain Language Bill raises awareness of the importance of direct, clear communication

The Plain Language Bill would require government departments to use simple language in official documents, websites and other communications.

Corinne Seals is a senior lecturer in applied linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington-Te Herenga Waka.

OPINION: The Plain Language Bill, which would legally establish the Plain Language Act 2021, was introduced to Parliament in September 2021. It passed through the committee of the whole House last month and is now onto the third reading.

What is the proposed Plain Language Act, and why do people care about it?

The Plain Language Act would require that any informational document produced by a government agency for the public be written in “plain language”. “Plain language”, generally speaking, is the term applied to direct, precise language free of jargon and complex sentence structures.

It is perhaps a bit of fun to note that the definition of “plain language” in the proposed act has already been revised from its original form, as it was not originally written clearly enough.

The original version of the proposed act defined “plain language” as such: “plain language means language that (a) the intended reader can easily understand after 1 reading; and (b) is clear, concise, and well-organised, and follows recognised guidelines of plain language writing”.

At the present time, the proposed act now has the following definition of “plain language”: “plain language means language that is – (a) appropriate to the intended audience; and (b) clear, concise, and well-organised”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Chris Bishop has described the Plain Language Bill as stupid. (File photo).

This new definition is both more clearly written and interestingly, less restrictive than the original definition (removing the numerical requirement of ‘1 reading’, the explicit statement that it must be understood, and that ‘recognised guidelines’ (though undefined) must be followed).

These revisions reflect the voiced concerns of those opposed to the bill, that it would police speech too far. This voiced concern is perhaps not helped by the language of Section 8 of the act which states that “Plain Language Officers” must be appointed by reporting agencies to ensure compliance with the act. Though as pointed out by Andreea Calude and Sam Campbell in their recent article, the bill is procedural in nature and includes no actual enforcement mechanisms.

Concern about language policing has its merits. However, such concerns from linguists are most often to do with policed grammar rules of standardisation negatively impacting minority groups and additional language speakers. The act specifies that it only applies to documents written in English (Section 4B), and part of its purpose is to support minority groups and additional language speakers. So how would the act do this?

People who have a basic knowledge of English usually know roughly the 2000 most frequently spoken words. However, knowledge of the 8000 most frequently spoken words is considered mid-level mastery of English and usually necessary to understand the complex sentences and jargon found in many government documents. Writing in “plain language” means using language that can be understood by people of basic proficiency and above (not just those at mid-level mastery). This is an important consideration for linguistic equity because many of the informational documents in question are those that tell people how to follow government expectations as well as how to get help.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Corinne Seals: “Writing in “plain language” means using language that can be understood by people of basic proficiency and above.”

Additionally, the use of plain language means that the agencies producing documents can more easily be held accountable for what they say. Forensic linguists call language that is not “plain” (such as indirect and passive language, complex sentence structures, etc) “cooperatively vague” language. Cooperatively vague language allows those using it to draw upon the imprecision of meaning to avoid responsibility if something goes wrong. Plain language, by contrast, is meant to remove much of that vagueness.

Before reaching the third reading, the Plain Language Bill has already raised awareness of the significance of direct, clear and concise communication when giving important information to the public.

Language Matters is a fortnightly column on all things language. Readers are invited to send questions for the authors to opinion@stuff.co.nz. Not all questions will be answered.