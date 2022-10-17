Ascribing another's beliefs to 'ideology' ignores that most of us follow one

Auckland Council voted in May to endorse a plan to spend $306 million on 210 kilometres of cycleways throughout the city over the next decade.

Donna Miles is an Iranian-Kiwi writer based in Christchurch.

OPINION: The word “ideology” was coined in 1796 by French Enlightenment aristocrat and philosopher Antoine Destutt de Tracy.

Ideology, or the “science of ideas”, as he called it, is broadly based on two inter-related elements, the emotions people experience when they interact with the material world, and the ideas formed as a result of those interactions.

These days, the world ideology, especially when used by politicians, refers to a set of policies guided by a given system of beliefs.

Auckland’s new mayor, Wayne Brown, speaking about cycleways before the election, said he was not an “ideologue”, meaning that he was not going to let his judgment be affected by a particular ideology.

Where cycleways made economic sense, Brown clarified, he would allow them; where they didn’t, he would not.

But on what basis would Brown assess the economic soundness of cycleways? He explained that where they cost $200-$300 per metre, they were a good economic investment, but where they proved costly, it was not worth having them.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Businessman Wayne Brown launched his Auckland mayoral campaign, styling himself as “The Fixer”.

Of course, this way of thinking is loaded with a strong ideology that measures the value of all things based on the bottom line. Imagine if we said the same thing about all cancer treatments, making them available only where they could be offered at an economically sensible value – and not based on their life-saving potential.

To many, green policies are the equivalent of cancer treatments for our sick planet, and have to be offered regardless of their value as an economic investment.

Others would argue that budget considerations are important because money doesn't grow on trees, but a green ideology argues that money can indeed grow on trees, if we pursue a clean economy based on a just transition.

Whether one agrees with either view, the point remains that almost all of our actions and thinking are ideologically driven.

Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek goes as far as suggesting that even the way toilets are constructed in a given country is not purely based on utility, but reflects something of the national ideology.

Toilets are constructed differently in Germany, France and in the US, Zizek observes. The traditional German construction allows for close examination of faeces, in line with the belief that the state of it is related to our general health, whereas French toilets are about its quick disappearance, and American (Anglo-Saxon) ones are a mediation between the two extremes.

Zizek interprets this triad as: reflective thoroughness (German), revolutionary hastiness (French), and utilitarian pragmatism (English). In political terms, he explains the ideological differences that underpin these toilet designs as: German conservatism, French revolutionary radicalism and English liberalism.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

I certainly agree that the emotions we experience in our everyday lives have a lot to do with the beliefs we develop later on. Recently, I watched a video that has gone viral of an aggressive confrontation between a motorist and a cyclist. In the video, a furious motorist is being reminded of his wrongs by a calm but, I would say, slightly arrogant-sounding cyclist.

The video ends with the motorist’s spectacular fall on his face after he decides to chases after the cyclist who, moments before, can be heard sneering at him.

It was clear the motorist was full of rage. The same hatred towards cyclists exists among many motorists who rely on driving regularly for their living in big, congested cities. This hate can easily develop into an intolerance towards green ideology.

In the same interview in which Wayne Brown spoke about cycleways, he said that they were good for general health. In saying that he was signalling to his potential voters that he was not yielding to a green-based ideology, but supporting cycleways as a nice-to-have option, where they didn’t cost much to construct. This view is in a sharp contrast with one that recognises climate change as an existential threat.

Supplied Donna Miles: “All our actions and thinking are, inevitably, ideologically-based.”

The same glaring contradiction was laid bare in a recent Kim Hill interview with National Party leader Christopher Luxon, about the Government’s agricultural emissions proposal. Luxon, despite accepting the urgency of the climate crisis, said he was happy for the country’s most polluting industry, the agriculture sector, to come up with its own regulations to limit its harmful emissions.

Brown and Luxon are examples of politicians who would want us to believe that concrete issues should not be turned into ideological problems - but all our actions and thinking are, inevitably, ideologically-based.

As we face the double existential threats of climate and nuclear crisis, we need to insist on a clear dissection of the ideological basis on which local and central politicians propose their policies.