A time and money saver for the newly elected

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION/SATIRE: With results finally confirmed for our local body elections, successful candidates are scrambling to thank all those who supported them and set out their plans for the next triennium. It’s a busy period, so to save time and money, I have created a form letter for winning mayors and councillors to send out. Simply cross out the options which don’t apply.

Dear ....

I writing to you to thank you for (a) electing me (b) delivering fliers for me (c) destroying my opponents’ billboards, in the recent local body elections.

As you will know by now, I (a) was elected in a landslide (b) just scraped in (c) lost, embarrassed myself on election night, then won on specials.

I would also like to congratulate my opponents who battled hard throughout the campaign and were (a) fair opponents (b) gracious losers (c) complete bastards.

The campaign was long, and I congratulate my opponents for (a) running a great campaign (b) missing most election meetings (c) bringing their hecklers to every meeting (4) being so stupid as to think I will unblock them from Twitter now I’ve won.

I would particularly like to thank my (a) dedicated (b) insane (c) no longer talking to me, team of volunteers. I can’t thank you enough and I (a) will always be grateful (b) will appoint you to key positions in my office even though you are unqualified (c) promise to learn your name one of these days.

Now that I am elected, I will fulfil all my election pledges (a) to the utmost (b) except the ones I made at meetings with hostile audiences (c) until I am bullied out of it by council staff.

Thank you for celebrating my victory with me and (a) leaving me to pay the massive booze bill (b) super-spreading Covid (c) pashing my partner while I was delivering my victory speech.

Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash

It’s no secret that the last three years have been (a) fractious (b) unpleasant (c) quite good compared to what’s coming up.

Let’s hope that the next triennium (a) where I will be leading the team (b) if I last that long, will be better. I remain optimistic (a) for the future (b) even though the same old troublemakers on council have been re-elected with massive majorities.

To all those people who didn’t vote for me (a) and let’s face it that was a lot of you (b) you rats (c) hi Mum, I promise that I will still represent you. You are (a) important (b) dead, to me. If you have any questions, contact me any time (a) so I can block your cell-phone number (b) between 2.00pm and 2.30pm on every fifth Tuesday of the month (c) and listen to Loyal looped on the council answerphone for an hour.

To those in the media who were surprised by my victory, can I say that (a) I can’t wait to gloat in person (b) you weren’t half as gobsmacked as I was (c) revenge is a dish best served cold.

Over the next few weeks, I will be spending a lot of time in my office assembling (a) a unified and cohesive team (b) a model aeroplane. Each portfolio I allocate has been specially crafted to fit in with the talents and skills of (a) the candidates I hoped would win but didn’t (b) a mongoose (c) my colleagues who have dirt on me.

Times are tough but I promise I will fix (a) the congestion (b) the pipes (c) my cat, over the next three years.

My leadership style will be based on (a) consensus (b) platitudes (c) Vladimir Putin. In my first 100 days I hope to connect with (a) ordinary citizens (b) the council email system and printer (c) a large whisky bottle.

To the council leadership team, thank you for being so welcoming during the last week. I suspect this is because (a) you believe in the importance of manaakitanga (b) you would have all been fired if my opponent had won (c) you earn six times my salary so you can afford to bribe me with custard squares.

The (a) city (b) town I represent is a wonderful place with a big (a) future (b) smell by the freezing works (c) congestion problem. I will work (a) extremely hard (b) 9 to 5, no weekends (c) harder than my predecessor which isn’t saying much, and I can assure you that I will hold (a) myself to the highest standards (b) up the traffic with my crackpot vanity projects.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff

While it’s true I have never actually run a business myself, I look forward to visiting the local chamber of (a) commerce (b) horrors, in order to understand how the business community operates.

To those worried about any disruption my election will cause, can I remind you that the only constant thing in life is (a) change (b) rising rates (c) the whining from the council room.

Ngā mihi maioha, your newly elected (a) mayor (b) councillor.