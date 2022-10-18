Verity Johnson: You will hate your own small business – that’s OK

Stuff Business Editor Susan Edmunds joins Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash to talk about how the small business sector is coping.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: In the bleak blur of lockdown, I realised I talked to my business like it was my ex-boyfriend.

“Look what I gave you,” I’d storm, pacing around the room with the fury of someone who’s thought of a witty comeback two hours after a conversation. “I’ve given you so much time, money, sympathy, understanding, late nights, cancelled plans and my youth ... for what?! WHAT?!”

Then I’d sit on the floor and cry.

I’m sure a lot of people will recognise this moment, especially in a country where we have 546,000 small businesses and 1.2 million owners and employees. It’s the ache that you get, right in the marrow of your soul, that your business doesn’t love you. Well, not in the way that you love it.

And it’s at the heart of what Stuart Nash was referencing last week, when he announced the ongoing wellbeing support for small businesses. He cited the overwhelming feedback that we’ve been struggling through the Covid years.

He’s primarily talking about the cashflow, staff shortages, supply lines and every other Covid-related issue you’re sick of hearing about. But he’s also hit on a funk that has settled into the small-business community. The one no-one talks about. The part when you realise you resent your own business.

And it’s deeply taboo to admit to this, but I bet you every single small-business owner has felt like this at some point over the unrelenting misery of the past three years.

We don’t talk about it because in a Kiwi fairytale, the hero rides off into the sunset with their own cafe/property business/handmade-soy-candles-in-the-shape-of-one-legged-albatrosses business slung over their shoulder.

Unsplash Last week, the Government announced ongoing wellbeing support for small businesses.

No-one wants to discuss waking up the next morning and realising you hate each other. But that’s exactly what happened to a lot of us over the Covid years.

So let’s talk about the way we love our businesses.

We have this idea that passion for your business should be eternal, like an Olympic flame or a Rolling Stones comeback tour. But passion doesn’t work like that – it’s finite. You can spend it all, and then you have to restock it. But if you haven’t had a chance to do that after the misery of the past three years, then you’ll likely be feeling loveless.

But we’re also encouraged as small-business owners to love our companies to extreme. We don’t pay ourselves, we work weekends, we miss milestones. And we say it’s fine because it’ll pay us back one day. But then we start keeping a mental score of all the things we’ve sacrificed. And you start looking for your business to pay back these sacrifices to you.

But real love doesn’t work like this, and neither does your company. God knows, your small business won’t congratulate you. It won’t tell you to take time off. Neither will it acknowledge all this work that you put into it in a company newsletter … and that can grate on you.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “We have this idea that passion for your business should be eternal.”

But it doesn’t mean your business doesn’t love you. It just does it in ways you’re not expecting. It gives us freedom, fulfils some part of our identity, or just gives us enormous pride. But none of those things is easy to see when you’re burnt out.

So we’re slumping through 2022 thinking we’ve run out of love for our businesses.

We haven’t. It’s just been tough. And we don’t need a divorce – we just need a marriage sabbatical. One where we get the space to see our business clearly and remember why we fell in love with it in the first place.