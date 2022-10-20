I demand justice for New Zealand's fat parrot, banned for being too popular

The hills above the Hutt Valley contain some of the oldest native forest in the country, and a long-held dream held by Zealandia founder Jim Lynch could soon see it become a fenced eco-sanctuary, 3310 hectares in size.

OPINION: Hot on the heels of elections nobody cares about, the election everybody cares about has been rocked by scandal.

Bird of the Year, which by the way is the same contest last won by a bat, has announced its lineup of current contenders, causing an understandable national outrage.

While last year the competition courted controversy by including the aforementioned not-a-bird, this year it’s the disgraceful omission of our beloved kākāpō that’s got everyone’s feathers ruffled, mine included.

The world’s fattest parrot has been ruled out from the country’s most hotly contested competition by organiser Forest & Bird, which says this year is all about the under-birds and the kākāpō doesn’t fit the bill.

Waikato Times Sirocco became an international superstar, making his species too popular for the organisers of Bird of the Year.

Basically, our beloved moss chicken is a victim of its own popularity. The chunky green loaf has won twice before and is now being punished for its success and relegated to, well, that’s not the point.

The point is that it’s rubbish and one of the few things that’s ever prompted me to bellow “It’s PC gone mad!” I use that phrase because, judging from my inbox, it’s what we say when we don’t agree with something.

“Fake news!” I bellow next – borrowing yet another common phrase from my emails – and ring Forest & Bird demanding to know what the kākāpō ever did to hurt it.

“I’ve never been hurt by a kākāpō,” says the very nice Ellen Rykers, adding she’s only ever met the one famed for shagging a BBC presenter’s head. His name was Sirocco – the bird, not the presenter – and his interspecies inappropriateness made him a superstar.

Ian Davidson-Watts/Supplied The long-tailed bat won last year’s Bird of the Year, despite not being a bird. (File photo)

She says the rest of his species are also massively popular with New Zealanders, as evidenced by the two wins and the fact it would have won last year had it not been for the bat.

But that’s exactly why it’s been excluded and, although contentious, the move serves to give other birds a chance of gaining the spotlight. “Other birds are dumb,” I mutter under my breath.

Forest & Bird still loves the kākāpō too, Rykers continues, before I fly into a flap and cut her off to plead their case.

“They puff up to the size of a basketball!” I squawk. “They sit in holes for months!”, I screech. “They smell like dusty attics!”

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Virginia Fallon: Kākāpō fan and cunning questioner.

The ban isn’t a lifetime one, she says, and the kākāpō will probably be back, though future plans are all up in the air. “They can’t fly!”, I squeal.

“I once heard a ranger say they fall from the trees with the grace of a flying brick,” she replies.

Bat and bird-ban aside, scandals have struck the competition before. Fowl​ play in 2018 saw hundreds of fake votes lodged for the shag (tee-hee) and kakī​ before they were discounted.

The latter also appeared on Tinder to try to boost its popularity, with a bird called Shelly attracting 500 matches. Many men who swiped right said she’d had more success than they’d had in a year.

DOC/Supplied The Snares Island snape, an under-bird if ever there was one.

Anyway, Forest & Bird won’t be swayed, so I call Colin Miskelly, Te Papa’s vertebrates curator and man behind the country’s online bird encyclopaedia. Unfortunately, he’s never indulged in the competition and certainly isn’t wading into the current controversy.

However, after a bit of cunning questioning about what would compel him to cast a vote, he says it’d be the inclusion of the Snares Island snipe: “He’s so much of an under-bird he's under the under birds.”

“Never heard of it,” I say.

“That’s the point, Virginia,” he replies.