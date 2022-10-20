Morgan Godfery: Peters' 5% strategy won't wash with Luxon or Ardern in 2023

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer in the department of marketing at the University of Otago. He has a background in journalism and public policy, including as a parliamentary staffer with the Labour Party. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: In the 1980s and 1990s Winston Peters, then the National Party’s MP for Tauranga, and perhaps the most handsome and articulate member of its caucus, was often understood as the successor to then party leader and soon-to-be-prime minister Jim Bolger.

If Peters could pick his battles carefully, and maintain relationships with his colleagues, the job was surely his. That would make him – assuming he inevitably took the party leadership and won a general election – the country’s first Māori prime minister.

But history is never quite that clean. Peters would eventually occupy the deputy prime ministership – as NZ First leader. The MP for Tauranga broke from his old party in 1993, rightly criticising its Ruthanasia policies and the devastating impact they were having on unemployment and regional economies.

Peters has been a more or less permanent fixture in New Zealand politics ever since. In that time he has played the same issues on repeat: immigration – there’s too much; jobs – there are too few; and the Treaty of Waitangi.

It’s the latter issue – the Treaty and the “co-governance” undertaken in its name – that is likely to animate Peters’ campaign next year. In his speech to party members last week the NZ First leader warned that the Labour government is sowing the “seeds of apartheid”, planting and nurturing all kinds of poisonous policies, from iwi representation on Three Waters governance entities to “revisionist history”, presumably a reference to the Government’s decision to make teaching New Zealand history compulsory in schools.

ACT leader David Seymour is doing his best to get in on the debate as well, promising that a referendum on co-governance (whatever that means) is a bottom line in post-election negotiations.

Stuff More than 200 people were at Christchurch's Rydges hotel on Sunday to hear Winston Peters speak at the end of the party's annual conference.

That begs an obvious question. If co-governance, which is left undefined, is such a pressing issue, why did neither Seymour, nor his predecessors as ACT leader, demand a referendum when the party was in a confidence and supply agreement with Sir John Key’s National-led government from 2008 to 2017? After all, Key and Bill English took the co-governance model developed under Helen Clark’s Labour-led government and extended it into conservation, resource management, and more.

That begs another obvious question. If Clark’s government nurtured the earliest co-governance model, why did Peters not demand a referendum when he was in a confidence and supply agreement with Labour from 2005 to 2008?

This isn’t meant to accuse Seymour or Peters of hypocrisy. Instead, this is an allegation of political opportunism. If ACT was committed to opposing co-governance then it had three opportunities in negotiations with Key to demand concessions on it. If Peters was similarly committed, he had an opportunity in 2017 to demand that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern make concessions too (or, indeed, Clark in 2005).

Considering this history it seems reasonable to conclude that opposing co-governance – and the Treaty that validates it – is more of a campaigning tool than a policy its advocates intend on implementing. Perhaps that’s cynical. But for the people who support co-governance it’s reassuring. Seymour and Peters might go for the throat, condemning so-called “apartheid”, but they probably have no intention of making it a deal-maker or -breaker.

Or do they? It’s best to treat claims to society-defining changes – and ending co-governance arrangements would dramatically reorder New Zealand society – in good faith. So, could Seymour and Peters stop co-governance? Of course not. Unless they want to overturn more than three decades of parliamentary law-making, judicial law-making, public sector custom, and iwi advocacy.

Treaty clauses form part of dozens of different legislative instruments. The principles are settled law in the courts. And iwi are not going back into the box. It would take a significant parliamentary and executive work programme to overturn the many and varied instruments enabling co-governance. More significantly, it would take an enormous social movement – one neither ACT nor NZ First is capable of mustering – to resist the huge pressure Māori would generate to protect their rights.

Supplied Morgan Godfery: “In truth, condemning ‘apartheid’ and co-governance is a minority strategy. It’s the 5% strategy.”

In truth, condemning “apartheid” and co-governance is a minority strategy. New Zealanders care about the cost of living – the increasing price of food, rent, mortgages, rates, utilities and more. Only a vanishingly small minority of highly motivated old-timers and internet trolls care enough about iwi representatives making joint decisions about some obscure DOC hut to hinge their vote on it.

It’s the 5% strategy – the magic number NZ First must reach to enter Parliament without an electorate seat. It’s not a 30% or 40% strategy.

This is why one of the first messaging pivots incoming National Party leader Christopher Luxon made was to abandon Judith Collins’ vote-losing obsession with the He Puapua report.

For that reason, Luxon (and Ardern for that matter) are unlikely to entertain any attempts to undo “apartheid” in post-election negotiations too. Where does that leave Peters but as a wasted vote?